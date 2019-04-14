Peter Dinklage Net Worth: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Peter Dinklage Net Worth: $15 million

$15 million Birthday: June 11, 1969

June 11, 1969 Education: Bennington College

Peter Dinklage is an actor best known for playing the role of Tyrion Lannister on HBO’s Game of Thrones. Born in Morristown, New Jersey, Dinklage made a name for himself in the early 00s.

Over the course of his career, Dinklage has appeared in several films, including Elf, The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian, and X-Men: Days of Future Past. In 2012, he won a Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Television Film, for his role on GoT.

Peter Dinklage Net Worth: $15 Million

Peter Dinklage’s net worth is $15 million as estimated by Celebrity Net Worth. He has made most of his money acting, landing various roles in television shows and films, but has earned to most money from his role on Game of Thrones.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. He Makes an Estimated $500,000 per Episode of ‘Game of Thrones’

According to an August 2017 report from Variety, Dinklage is one of several Game Of Thrones actors that earns an estimated $500,000 per episode. Joining him in making half a million per episode are Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen), Kit Harington (Jon Snow), and his on-screen brother and sister Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Jaime Lannister) and Lena Headey (Cersei Lannister).

At the time of the report, only a couple of people could claim larger pay days on a per episode basis. For example, Mark Harmon was estimated to bring in $525,000 for each installment on NCIS. Robert De Niro was estimated to bring in $775,000 for each episode of an untitled David O. Russell production that was in the works for Amazon. That project never saw fruition, as Amazon pulled the plug, according to a report from IndieWire, in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein scandal; Weinstein was a producer on the show.

2. He & His Wife Purchased a Home in Upstate New York

In keeping with his intensely private sensibilities, not much is known about Dinklage’s home life. It is widely accepted that his family owns property in Upstate New York, specifically the Hudson Valley.

The Poughkeepsie Journal described Dinklage as a “part-time Ulster County resident,” in 2015. The local outlet’s report detailed the geographic similarities of that year’s Emmy field. Jimmy Fallon, nominated for best variety talk show, grew up in Saugerties. Liev Schreiber, who’d been nominated for best actor in a leading role in a drama series for Ray Donovan, owns a home in Stanford. Tony Hale, nominated for best supporting actor in a comedy series, was born in West Point.

3. He Scored a Deal With Doritos in 2018 & Starred in 1 of the Most Watched Super Bowl Commercials That Year

The Super Bowl is an annual tradition that has grown beyond a championship football game. As one of the most-watched television spectacles each year, it also commands the greatest ad revenues. As such, brands running TV spots during the Big Game bring their A-game. Such was the case for the 2018 Super Bowl, as snack food brands Doritos and Mountain Dew teamed up with two stars as popular as their products: Peter Dinklage and Morgan Freeman.

Dinklage was responsible for representing the element of fire and introducing Doritos’ new flavor, Blaze. In doing so, he had to lip-sync Busta Rhymes’ contribution to the Chris Brown song “Look at me now.” As he told Mens Journal, he had actually been in a rap-rock group called Whizzy in the 90s.

“I knew it was going to be a lot of work to get Busta Rhymes’s rhythm just right, because it is probably one of the fastest raps ever. I had my work cut out for me,” Dinklage told the outlet.

4. Six of the Movies He Starred in Earned More Than $100 Million at the Box Office

In addition to the smashing success Game of Thrones has enjoyed throughout its run, Dinklage has been a part of some serious money makers on the big screen. In fact, according to Cheat Sheet, six of the movies in which he’s had a role have earned greater than $100 million each at the box office.

Dinklage voiced the role of Mighty Eagle in The Angry Birds Movie (2016), which earned $107.5 million. The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian (2008) earned a reported $141.6 million and featured Dinklage in the role of Trumpkin. In another animated entry, Ice Age: Continental Drift (2012), Dinklage offered his vocal work for the role of Captain Gutt for the project, which grossed more than $160 million.

As Miles Finch, his breakout role in 2003’s Elf, Dinklage helped the project reach $173.3 million. He took on the role of Dr. Bolivar Trask for 2014’s X-Men: Days of Future Past, which cleared more than $230 million. And in portraying the dwarf Eitri in 2018’s Avengers: Infinity War, Dinklage took part in a venture that has earned a massive $678.9 million domestic box office gross.

5. He Doesn’t Come From Money

Unlike the character for which he’s widely known, Dinklage comes from rather humble beginnings. Tyrion Lannister may have been born into one of the richest, most powerful families in Westeros, but the man behind him grew up in Brookside, New Jersey.

Tyrion’s father was Tywin, Lord of Casterly Rock; Dinklage’s father was an insurance salesman and his mother was a music teacher, according to the New York Times. In fact, his home lacked what some might consider an essential for someone destined to be a great performer: a television.

“Or so Dinklage and his brother thought. One night when Dinklage was in his teens, he heard odd sounds coming from his parents’ bedroom and opened the door to find them watching a black-and-white TV they had just bought and hid in the closet. ‘So,’ he recalled delightedly, ‘it was ‘Three’s Company’ from then on out, and my brain started to melt,” he told NYT in 2012.