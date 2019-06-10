Kate Gosselin Net Worth: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Kate Gosselin Net Worth: $200 Thousand

$200 Thousand Birthday: March 28, 1975

March 28, 1975 Education: Reading Hospital School Of Health Sciences

Kate Gosselin is a reality television star who recently filmed a new TLC special called Kate Plus Date. The mom of eight became famous in the 00s when she and her then-husband Jon Gosselin landed a television deal with the network. Jon & Kate Plus 8 followed the Gosselin family around as they adjusted to life with twins and newborn sextuplets.

After Jon and Kate divorced, TLC kept the Gosselin family on the air, changing the show’s name to Kate Plus 8.

Kate Gosselin’s net worth is $200 thousand, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

In addition to the reality television series, Gosselin has also appeared on Dancing With the Stars and The Celebrity Apprentice. She also has penned four books and done various speaking engagements over the years.

1. Her Pennsylvania Home Was Purchased for $1.1 Million in 2008

As the Gosselin kids got older, the family needed a bigger house. Before their split, Jon and Kate moved into a large house in Wernersville, Pennsylvania. The house was purchased for a whopping $1.2 million back in 2008. The home, where Kate still resides, boasts 6,200-square-feet on almost 24 acres of land. It has five bedrooms and six bathrooms.

The Gosselins sold their old home in Elizabethtown, Pennsylvania, back in 2010, but took a loss on the sale, according to Zillow.

“The property, which was the setting for the start of the ‘Jon & Kate Plus 8’ reality TV series, was originally listed for sale back in March of 2009 for $325,000. After 10 months, one price reduction, a lien, and a much-publicized divorce, the home finally sold for $258,000 — that’s 21% off the original list price and $22,000 less than the couple paid for the home back in 2006,” the site reported.

Kate has done extensive renovations to her current home, including redoing the bedrooms and the kitchen.

2. She Said That She Puts the Majority of Her Earnings Into College Funds for Her Kids

It’s no secret that Kate Gosselin has made millions of dollars from reality television and beyond. However, her net worth is fairly low overall. What some people seem to forget is that Kate Gosselin has eight children — that’s eight mouths to feed. Moreover, all of her children attend private school.

Gosselin also chose to send her son Collin to boarding school where he was in a program for kids with special needs. While she never released further details about where Collin was, one can only imagine that the program came with a hefty price tag.

Gosselin also pays her mortgage and has to pay money for the upkeep on her house.

Additionally, she previously said that she had been putting money away for college funds for her kids.

“The majority of what we made, I personally took and put in a college fund for them. Because they will go to college… So, I use coupons. We don’t wear the top brands. Those things to me aren’t overly important. But college, school, and their house — where they live — is important,” Kate told Bethenny Frankel back in 2013. You can watch the full video below.

3. The Gosselin Family Was Earning $250,000 per 30-minute Episode of ‘Jon and Kate Plus 8’ in 2009

Before becoming a reality television star, Kate Gosselin worked as a nurse in the state of Pennsylvania.

Jon and Kate Gosselin pretty much hit the lottery when they were offered a reality television show. The first episode of the show aired on April 10, 2007, on Discovery Health. The show moved to TLC network in 2008.

The family was making some $250,000 per episode, according to The Richest. In 2008, the show paid the Gosselin family approximately $7,750,000 across 31 episodes.

Interestingly, The Richest also reports that Jon Gosselin was earning $22,500 per episodes. He appeared in 108 episodes of Jon + Kate Plus 8. He has an estimated net worth of $100,000. He previously worked in IT.

4. She Earned an Estimated $250,000 per Episode of ‘Kate Plus 8’

Following her split from Jon Gosselin, Kate was able to hang onto her television show. Although Jon wanted nothing to do with reality TV, Kate was offered a new gig with TLC that would keep her family on the air, albeit in a somewhat different format.

TLC branded Kate Plus 8 and kept the cameras rolling in Kate’s home. The show followed her life as a single mom and allowed fans to watch as the Gosselin kids continued to grow.

Kate Gosselin was paid $250,000 per episode of Kate Plus 8, according to The Richest. She earned $6 million from the show in 2010 alone. Rather than having seasons, however, TLC showed a few “special” episodes each year. In 2017, for example, there were only three episodes. The last episode of the show aired on July 24, 2017.

Gosselin’s new show, Kate Plus Date, will follow her as she tries to find love. It’s unclear how much money TLC offered her for the new program.

5. She Has Earned Money From Publishing 4 Books & Was Paid $500,000 for Her Time on ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Kate Gosselin has had multiple income streams over the years to supplement her checks from TLC. The mom of eight has taken part in other television shows, including Dancing With the Stars and The Celebrity Apprentice. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Kate earned $500,000 for her time on DWTS. She’s also been on Say Yes to the Dress and Celebrity Wife Swap though it’s unclear how much money she earned for those appearances.

Additionally, Kate has written three non-fiction books and a cookbook. Her first book, called Multiple Blessings, was written with Jon Gosselin and Beth Carson. It debuted at number five on The New York Times Best Sellers list and sold over 500,000 copies in its first year of publication.

Her second book, Eight Little Faces, was released in April 2009 and debuted at No. 5 on The New York Times Best Sellers list.

I Just Want You To Know was released on April 13, 2010. Ten thousand copies of the book were sold in its first week. The book didn’t do nearly as well as Gosselin’s earlier releases.

On September 4, 2013, Love Is in the Mix was released. It was the first cookbook that Gosselin had penned.

“As the well-known mom to eight growing—and hungry—kids, Kate Gosselin knows her way around the kitchen, bestowing her passion for cooking onto her brood of budding chefs. In Love Is in the Mix, Kate shares the Gosselin family’s favorite recipes for every day and entertaining, a very important ingredient when creating special family time,” reads the book’s description on the Barnes and Noble website.