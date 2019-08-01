Here’s What the Cast of ‘Marrying Millions’ Makes Annually

Marrying Millions, Lifetime’s new hit reality series, airs tonight at 10/9c. The show documents six regular people who are dating, and hope to marry, six very rich millionaires, and features the ups and downs of their relationships and the struggles they face with their families and loved ones.

The couples featured on the show include Bill and Brianna, Katie and Kolton, Gentille and Brian, Drew and Rosie, Shawn and Kate and Sean and Megan.

While all of the millionaires featured on the show are extremely well-off and live a very comfortable lifestyle, viewers might still be wondering just how much each of the wealthier partners makes annually. Which cast member has the highest net worth? Read on for details on the income of each millionaire on the show.

Katie Hamilton – $10 Million

Katie Hamilton, the ex-wife of Anaheim Angels outfielder Josh Hamilton, has an impressive $10 million net worth, which she openly disclosed on the show. The reality star is known for her roles on Real Housewives of Orange County and shares a foundation with her ex-husband called Triple Play Ministries, which helped them to build an orphanage in Uganda, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Katie recently began dating her 23-year-old boyfriend Kolton, whom she met through her 18-year-old daughter Julia.

Gentille Chhun – $15 Million

Gentille Chhun, another Marrying Millions star, grew up poor in Cambodia and was determined to make something of herself when she relocated to the U.S. She broke into the real estate industry when she moved to Las Vegas, according to Cheat Sheet. Chhun is worth a staggering $15 million today, Cheat Sheet reports, and is dating a construction worker named Brian, who still lives with his parents.

Sean Lourdes – $30 Million

According to Cheat Sheet, Sean Lourdes is the only cast member who had help acquiring his net worth. Lourdes is the heir to the successful publishing company, Auge Media, with a net worth around $30 million. Distractify reports that the Lourdes have been running Auge Media for over 60 years, and Sean Lourdes actually met his fiance Megan when she applied to work at the company. Although Megan wasn’t initially interested in dating the millionaire, the two have now been together for several years, share a 3-year-old daughter, and are planning their wedding on the show.

Bill Hutchinson – Hundreds of Millions

Bill Hutchinson, one of the wealthiest stars on the show, refused to disclose his net worth to Lifetime when he was cast on the show. However, according to Cheat Sheet, he has admitted that his net worth is “at least” in the hundreds of millions, if not higher. Like Chhun, Hutchinson is a real estate mogul and the president of Dunhill Partners Inc. He’s based in Dallas and currently dating Briana, who is nearly 40 years younger than he is. The two met when she was a host at one of his favorite restaurants, and immediately hit it off.

Shawn Don & Drew – Net Worth Unknown

The last two cast members featured on the show, Shawn Don and Drew, have chosen not to disclose their net worth on the Lifetime series. Shawn Don is a rapper who made his fortune in the tech industry, according to Cheat Sheet, and Drew acquired his wealth through the landscaping industry. Both reality stars are estimated to have a net worth around or under 10 million.

Marrying Millions airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on Lifetime.

