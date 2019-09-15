Alec Baldwin Net Worth 2019: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

The “Roast of Alec Baldwin” airs on Comedy Central on Sunday, September 15 at 10/9c. Viewers can expect jokes made at the expense of the film and television star, whose estimated net worth in 2019 is $65 million, according to CelebrityNetWorth.com.

The official synopsis for the roast teases “Multitalented star Alec Baldwin takes the hot seat to be skewered by his entertainment peers.” In a press release, Comedy Central announced that Robert De Niro, Blake Griffin, Caitlyn Jenner, Joel McHale, Debra Messing, Chris Redd, and Jeff Ross will be the celebrities roasting Baldwin during the special, in addition to “Roast Master” Sean Hayes.

Here’s what you need to know about Alec Baldwin’s net worth in 2019:

1. In 2016, Baldwin Revealed He Was Making $1,400 per Appearance as Donald Trump on ‘Saturday Night Live’

Check your tears at the door. The #BaldwinRoast premieres TONIGHT at 10/9c. pic.twitter.com/otJmo0kjpA — Comedy Central (@ComedyCentral) September 12, 2019

In a 2016 interview with The New York Times, Baldwin revealed that he was paid $1,400 every time he appeared on Saturday Night Live to play Donald Trump.

Baldwin first appeared as Donald Trump on the show in 2016, and according to IMDb has impersonated him in a total of 25 episodes so far. His performance won him the 2017 Emmy for “Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series,” so it is possible that his pay rate for SNL appearances has since increased.

2. He & His Family Live in a New York City Penthouse That Cost $11.7 Million

In addition to his adult daughter Ireland, who he had with his first wife Kim Basinger, he shares 4 young children with his wife Hilaria. To accommodate their big family, the two moved from an apartment near Central Park to a penthouse in Greenwich Village’s Devonshire House. According to the Pursuitist, “the 4,137-square-foot home is a one-of-a-kind duplex that spans the 12th and penthouse floors of the prewar condo conversion;” they purchased it for $11.7 million.

In 2016, Elle Decor gave their readers a tour of Alec and Hilaria’s home in the East Hamptons, a location which Alec says “he still votes here rather than in Manhattan.”

3. He Made $300,00 per Episode While Working on ’30 Rock’

From 2006 until 2013, Baldwin starred as Jack Donaghy on the sitcom 30 Rock. By the end of the show’s run, Baldwin was making $300,000 per episode.

The show aired its seventh and final season on NBC in 2012. According to EW, Baldwin tweeted at the time “I offered NBC to cut my pay 20 percent in order to have a full 7th and 8th seasons of 30 Rock. I realize times have changed.” Tina Fey told EW “I had a dinner with [Alec] when I was very pregnant with my second child to say, ‘Let’s do season 7, come on. Let’s do it!’ And he said okay. I think I had the baby the next day. And now not a day goes by that he doesn’t go around to the crew and agitate for a season 8: ‘You’ve gotta change your minds!’ It’s like, ‘It’s not really up to me — and also, no.’”

4. His Salary to Host ‘Match Game’ Is $3 Million

According to Business Insider, Alec Baldwin was one of the highest-paid television hosts in 2018. His co-star Tina Fey was making $500,000 for each episode.

He has been the host of Match Game since 2016, appearing in 54 episodes. The game show’s fifth season premiered in June 2019.

He Stars in ‘Motherless Brooklyn,’ in Theaters November 2019, & Has Several Projects Lined Up

It is unsurprising that Baldwin, who was nominated for an Oscar for his performance in The Cooler, is regularly working on new film and television projects. According to his IMDb profile, his next project to be released is the feature film Motherless Brooklyn, which opens in theater on November 1, 2019. He voiced the character PB in Artic Dogs, which IMDb says also comes out on November 1.

His IMDb profile also reveals a number of upcoming projects that he has signed on to be a part of. Lamborghini: The Legend is in post-production and comes out in 2020, he is currently filming Pixie, and Blue Before Blood and A Few Good Men are in pre-production. It was also announced that Boss Baby will be getting a sequel, so that animated film project is on the horizon for Baldwin, as well.