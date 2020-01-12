Kristen Bell’s Net Worth: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Kristen Bell Net Worth: $20 million

Kristen Bell has been an actress for almost two decades. The actress received the #SeeHer award at the 2020 Critics’ Choice Awards and is known for roles like Anna in Disney’s Frozen and starring in the lead on The Good Place, an NBC sitcom. According to CelebrityNetWorth, Bell’s net worth is estimated at around $20 million in 2020.

Though Bell has become well-known for her roles in movies like Forgetting Sarah Marshall, that’s not where her career began. Prior to her first film and television roles, Bell starred in the Broadway productions of The Adventures of Tom Sawyer and The Crucible.

Prior to any acclaimed work on Broadway, Bell stretched her acting muscles in small-town theater. Her first role was in 1992 when she won a dual role as a banana and a tree in a suburban Detroit theater’s production of Raggedy Ann and Andy. She had her first agent before she was even 13 years old.

1. She Has Starred on Broadway & in Movies and TV

Bell has a storied career; she attended New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts, but left before graduating to participate in The Adventures of Tom Sawyer on Broadway. She then starred in the 2002 revival of The Crucible with Liam Neeson and Laura Linney. She moved to California in 2002 to pursue a career in acting.

Bell landed her possibly most well-known television role, Veronica Mars in the show Veronica Mars in 2004; she was on the show for 3 years and also starred in the reboot in 2019. She went on to star in Heroes, narrate Gossip Girl and provide voices for characters on The Cleveland Show and Robot Chicken. She currently stars on The Good Place, where she reportedly makes $125,000 per episode. There are over 30 episodes of the show to date.

When it comes to movies, Bell has just as storied a history. She began getting lesser-known roles in movies in 1998, but in 2008 she starred in the now classic Forgetting Sarah Marshall. Since then, She has starred in dozens of movies including Bad Moms, Get Him to the Greek and Veronica Mars. She also voices characters for movies; she provided the voice for princess Anna in Frozen and Frozen II, which were both major box-office successes. Frozen has grossed over $1.2 billion since its initial release, and Frozen II also grossed over $1 billion.

2. She Has Founded 2 Companies

In 2019 Bell and her husband Dax Shepard founded Hello Bello, a plant-based baby care product company. The baby line is part of an exclusive partnership with Walmart, but the products can also be purchased online. The goal of the brand is to produce high-quality baby products that anyone can afford.

“A lot of people have to choose what’s good for their baby or what’s good for their budget, and we just generally didn’t think that’s fair,” Bell told the Today show.

Prior to founding a company with her husband, Bell already had experience starting a company from scratch. Bell and three other Hollywood actors founded This Bar Saves Lives, a snack bar that helps feed malnourished kids around the world. The snack bar company launched in 2013 with four flavors. The company was rebranded in 2019 to “This Saves Lives,” and they are exploring other categories like a line of nut-free food bars for children.

3. Her Wedding Cost Less Than $200

In an interview with CBS News, Bells revealed that her husband to Dax Sheperd only cost them $142, including the cost of gas for them to get to and from the courthouse. She also told Jimmy Kimmel that the courthouse employees gifted them a wedding cake that read “The World’s Worst Wedding.”

“We got married in a tiny room in the Beverly Hills courthouse, and it was still one of the best days of my life,” she told CBS News.

Later, Bell revealed that neither she nor Shepard can remember the actual day they got married; she told James Cordon that she only remembers because her mom will text them to tell them “happy anniversary.”

4. She Purchased a Home in Los Feliz for $4.3 Million

In 2017, Bell and Shepard purchased a 1920s home in Los Feliz for $4.3 million. The 4,050-square-foot house has four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms. It also features a formal living room, dining room, library/den, updated kitchen and a breakfast room.

The home was originally designed in 1922 by architect Arthur R. Kelly who is famously known for designing the Playboy Mansion. The home is 3 stories high and was previously listed for sale at 3.6 million in 2016.

In 2019, Bell and Shepard teamed up with La-Z-Boy for a new product launch, so their home now features more than one recliner. She told Architectural Digest that she would have let her kids design her own room, but it’s not as easy as it sounds.

“I was looking through pictures, and they were trying to explain what they wanted,” she said. “And I roughly got a sketch in crayon of, like, a slide and a ball pit. I don’t know what you think is happening. We’re not building a Chuck E. Cheese. What kind of curtains do you want? Flowers? Check. What’s your tone? What’s your palette? They didn’t get it.”

5. Her Net Worth is More than Her Husband’s

Kristen Bell is married to Dax Shepard, an actor, comedian, director and entrepreneur. According to CelebrityNetWorth, Shepard’s Net Worth in 2020 is about $12 million, making it much less than that of his wife. That brings their combined net worth to about $32 million as of 2020.

Shepard is mostly known for his role on Punk’d as well as his performances in Employee of the Month, Baby Mama and When in Rome. He also more recently appeared on Parenthood. He also races motorcycles at Buttonwillow Raceway and donates much of his time to Hollenbeck Youth Center.

Bell and Shepard postponed their marriage until California passed legislation legalizing same-sex marriage. When that happened, Bell asked Shepard through Twitter to marry her.

