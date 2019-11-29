3 Best Black Friday Blu Ray Deals on Amazon

According to CamelCamelCamel price tracker, this is the lowest and best price this collection has ever been available for, so grab it before it sells out.

The Invisible Man: Complete Legacy Collection on Blu-Ray is normally $39.98 but currently is on sale for Black Friday Week for only $14.99–a savings of $24.99.

It includes all six of the original Invisible Man movies as well as bonus features like commentary, The Invisible Man Revealed, theatrical trailers, and production photographs.

Don’t miss this chance to save big on this awesome gift opportunity for the classic film buff in your life.