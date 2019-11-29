3 Best Black Friday Blu Ray Deals on Amazon

We’ve sorted through the mountain of deals this year to find you the best Black Friday Blu Ray deals of 2019. Stock up on your favorite movies and TV shows for cozy nights in this winter.
Right now you can get the DVD, Blu-Ray, and digital copy combination set of Dragon Ball Super: Broly The Movie for less than $2 more than if you only bought the DVD.
The Blu-Ray set is 42% off for Black Friday week and comes with a bunch of special features your Goku fan will love.
According to CamelCamelCamel price tracker, this is the lowest and best price this collection has ever been available for, so grab it before it sells out.
The Invisible Man: Complete Legacy Collection on Blu-Ray is normally $39.98 but currently is on sale for Black Friday Week for only $14.99–a savings of $24.99.
It includes all six of the original Invisible Man movies as well as bonus features like commentary, The Invisible Man Revealed, theatrical trailers, and production photographs.
Don’t miss this chance to save big on this awesome gift opportunity for the classic film buff in your life.
Save big on this huge collection of Hitchcock movies with sales on both the DVD and Blu-Ray versions of the collection.
Each set includes 15 classic Hitchcock movies, 10 television episodes, 15 hours of bonus features, and a collectible booklet.
The Blu-Ray Box Set is currently $56.99 down from $99.98. That’s 42% off with a savings of $42.99. The DVD Box Set was originally $82.98 and is now 51% off which brings it down to $39.99 with a savings of $42.99.
Your film buff friend will love this gift of hours upon hours of the best of this master of horror.