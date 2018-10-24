7 Best Kids Drum Set: Your Easy Buying Guide (2018)

Every drummer I’ve ever met has been in more than one band, and usually at least three, using a vast array of styles to blend into any setting. To their enormous credit, they were often generous with their time, and willing to fill in at short notice. The fact remains, though, that there just aren’t enough drummers to go around. I would call the shortage an epidemic. To that end, I think it’s incumbent upon parents of would-be drummers to encourage them as much as possible. If they put in the time (and you put in the patience with the noise), they’ll most likely be rewarded with steady work on stage or in studios. Nothing can replace the feel and instincts of a real drummer, and to that end, we’ve got to empower more of them to take up the sticks whenever possible.

We’ve presented the following list in order of cost, from cheapest to most expensive. All options on this list are drum kits under $500, but with room to move up as the drummer in your life grows both physically and in ability. Some are junior sized, and some are full sized, but for the most part, drums are relatively adjustable.

To give your budding drummer their best shot at learning, here are our picks for the top ten best drum sets for kids or beginners.