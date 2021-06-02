Nashville Cup Series Date Lands Country Star for Pre-Race Concert

The NASCAR Cup Series will head to Nashville on Sunday, June 20, for the Ally 400. The race will mark a special moment in racing history, and the track officials are celebrating by bringing in a country superstar for a special concert. Chris Janson will perform some pre-race music for the fans.

The Nashville Superspeedway officials revealed the news with a press release on Wednesday, June 2. The statement confirmed that Janson will head to a stage near the start-finish line between the morning’s qualifying session and the afternoon’s Cup Series race. The platinum-selling artist will then showcase his vocal talents for the fans as they wait for the highly-anticipated race.

“I’m super thrilled to be performing at the NASCAR Cup Series pre-race concert at Nashville Superspeedway on June 20th,” Janson said in the press release. “I’m pumped to have NASCAR back in Nashville for the first time in 10 years with a SOLD-OUT crowd. I can’t think of a better combination than racing fans & country music fans. It will be a glorious day!”

“As Middle Tennessee’s home track for NASCAR Cup Series racing, we understand the importance of infusing the heart of Music City into our events,” added Erik Moses, Nashville Superspeedway’s president. “We’re thrilled that Chris Janson will bring his special brand of entertainment to our Father’s Day race weekend and are certain our fans from across the state and around the country will enjoy his show before America’s best drivers take the green flag for the Ally 400.”

Janson Previously Performed for NASCAR’s Elite

The “Buy Me a Boat” singer previously put on a show for members of NASCAR’s elite while celebrating Kyle Busch’s second Cup Series championship. The annual awards banquet left Las Vegas and headed to Nashville in 2019, capping off the season with burnouts on Broadway and other special ceremonies.

Janson took part in the celebration after replacing Sam Hunt and performed live music for attendees of the NASCAR Awards. He danced across the stage while the Bill France Cup sat in the background. He was one of the many Nashville residents to take part, a list that also includes co-host Cassadee Pope.

Similarly, Cole Swindell took the stage during the NASCAR Awards to perform for those attending while Lee Brice served as one of the presenters. Other special guests included professional wrestler Sheamus, former Tennessee Titans running back Eddie George, former Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler, and reality TV star Kristin Cavallari.

Another Country Superstar Will Join the Pre-Race Broadcast

'@DaleJr's guitar skills… maybe not on his side. 🤣 Can't stop watching this part of our newest ad. ICYMI, @NASCAR returns to Nashville at @NashvilleSuperS June 20 on NBCSN! @BradPaisley pic.twitter.com/Xgw03d75SO — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) May 31, 2021

Janson will not be the only Nashville resident taking part in the special race at the Lebanon track. Brad Paisley will join the NBC broadcast while partnering with Dale Earnhardt Jr. The two men will host the pre-race coverage live from the Peacock Pit Box on pit road at Nashville Superspeedway.

The race will mark the first of the NBC Sports schedule after Fox covered the first portion of the schedule. Earnhardt will partner with Paisley for the pre-race broadcast before heading to the booth for his normal analyst duties. He will help call the first Cup Series race at the Tennessee track in nearly 40 years.

To celebrate the occasion, Paisley and Earnhardt recorded special promotional videos for NBC. These clips, which debuted during NBC’s coverage of the Indy 500, featured them and a stock car at the Grand Ole Opry House. The two men teased the return of racing to Music City and set the stage for a highly-anticipated event.

