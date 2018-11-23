Netflix New Releases: What’s New This Month

Netflix is celebrating the holidays early by bringing you a host of Christmas movies and specials, including titles like “5 Star Christmas,” “Free Rein: The Twelve Neighs of Christmas” and a stand-alone Chilling Adventures of Sabrina episode dubbed “A Midwinter’s Tale.” Even the first episode of Fuller House will be holiday-themed.
For those of you who aren’t looking for holiday flicks, Netflix is also bringing a slew of other big-box films, TV shows and classic movies, including “Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle,” a remake of Rudyard Kipling’s “The Jungle Book,” Alfonso Cuarón’s “Roma,” and “Bird Box.”
Horror fans will see the return of “Shaun of the Dead” and “Bride of Chucky,” while comic book enthusiasts will be gifted with “Avengers: Infinity War” on Christmas Day.
Here’s what’s coming to Netflix in December:
December 1
- 8 Mile
- Astro Boy
- Battle
- Bride of Chucky
- Christine
- Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs
- Crossroads: One Two Jaga
- Friday
- Friday After Next
- Hellboy
- Man vs. Wild with Sunny Leone: Season 1
- Meet Joe Black
- Memories of Alhambra (Streaming Every Saturday)
- My Bloody Valentine
- Next Friday
- Reindeer Games
- Seven Pounds
- Shaun of the Dead
- Terminator Salvation
- The Big Lebowski
- The Great British Baking Show: Masterclass: Season 5 Masterclasses
- The Last Dragon
- The Man Who Knew Too Little
December 2
- The Lobster
December 3
- Blue Planet II: Season 1
- Hero Mask
- The Sound of Your Heart: Reboot Season 2
December 4
- District 9
December 6
- Happy!: Season 1
December 7
- 5 Star Christmas
- Bad Blood
- Dogs of Berlin
- Dumplin’
- Free Rein: The Twelve Neighs of Christmas
- Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle
- Nailed it! Holiday!
- Neo Yokio: Pink Christmas
- Pine Gap
- ReMasters: Who Killed Jam Master Jay?
- Super Monsters and the Wish Star
- The American Meme
- The Hook Up Plan (Plan Coeur)
- The Ranch: Part 6
December 9
- Sin senos sí hay paraíso: Season 3
December 10
- Michael Jackson’s This Is It
December 11
- Vir Das: Losing It
December 12
- Back Street Girls: Gokudols
- Out of Many, One
December 13
- Wanted: Season 3
December 14
- Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: A Midwinter’s Tale
- Cuckoo: Season 4
- Dance & Sing with True: Songs
- Fuller House: Season 4
- Inside the Real Narcos
- Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 3
- Prince of Peoria: A Christmas Moose Miracle
- ROMA
- Sunderland Til I Die
- The Fix
- The Innocent Man
- The Protector
- Tidelands
- Travelers: Season 3
- Voltron: Legendary Defender: Season 8
December 16
- Baby Mama
- Kill the Messenger
- One Day
- Springsteen on Broadway
- The Theory of Everything
December 18
- Baki
- Ellen DeGeneres: Relatable
- Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 5
December 21
- 3Below: Tales of Arcadiazz
- 7 Days Out
- Back With the Ex
- Bad Seeds
- Bird Box
- Derry Girls
- Diablero
- Greenleaf: Season 3
- LAST HOPE: Part 2
- Perfume
- Sirius the Jaeger
- Struggle: The Life and Lost Art of Szukalski
- Tales by Light: Season 3
- The Casketeers
- Wolf (BÖRÜ)
December 24
- Hi Score Girl
- The Magicians: Season 3
December 25
- Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown: Season 11
- Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Infinity War
December 26
- Alexa & Katie: Season 2
- YOU
December 28
- Instant Hotel
- La Noche de 12 Años
- Selection Day
- When Angels Sleep
- Yummy Mummies
December 30
- The Autopsy of Jane Doe
December 31
- The Bill Murray Stories: Life Lessons Learned From a Mythical Man
READ NEXT: What’s Leaving Netflix in December?
No Comments
Discuss on Facebook