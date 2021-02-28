Best RTX 3060 Laptops: Compare & Save

The newest generation of high-performance laptops has arrived. For the last year or so, the best graphics performance you could buy was an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080. And while that was impressive, you can now get laptops with the RTX 3060 — the entry-level in the 3000 family of GeForce RTX graphics. These laptops represent a truly amazing value: Despite offering next-generation performance, they are inexpensive enough that you can get well-equipped laptops for well under $2000. And in some cases, for barely more than $1000.

Not surprisingly, most, if not all, of these machines are intended to be gaming laptops. That makes sense; the GeForce RTX 3060 is ideal for gaming as well as photo and video editing. These laptops tend to come with faster CPUs (they start with the Intel Core i7 rather than the i3 or i5), tend to have more substantial RAM and SSD storage, and almost without exception come with fast displays with high refresh rates. It’s hard to be disappointed with performance when you are choosing from among these laptops.

Right now, and probably for quite some time to come, laptops running the RTX 3060 will land in the sweet spot in the price/performance curve. You get next-gen performance, ray tracing support, and an incredible leap in performance over the RTX 2000 series of graphics cards — but at a veritable discount, since prices jump by about $500 to step up to the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 or RTX 3080. At the moment, there aren’t a lot of options, but that will change over time. Below, you’ll find all the fully-configured RTX 3060 laptops available on Amazon right now.