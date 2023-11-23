Chris Paul Ejected by Scott Foster During First Half of Return To Phoenix

The Chris Paul vs. Scott Foster rivalry gained yet another chapter on November 22nd.

In his first game back at Footprint Center in Phoenix since being traded to the Golden State Warriors during the offseason, Paul didn’t even make it to halftime. CP3 was ejected from the game by Scott Foster with 23 seconds remaining in the first half after jawing at the veteran official. Foster assessed CP3 his first technical foul, and when Paul did not stop talking at Foster, he gave him his second tech and tossed him from the game, much to the delight of the Phoenix crowd. Warriors head coach Steve Kerr also received a technical foul during the exchange after Paul was ejected.

The Scott Foster and Chris Paul beef continues: Chris Paul has been ejected.pic.twitter.com/ZE3CqHtf64 — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) November 23, 2023

No Love Lost

This is certainly not the first time CP3 and Scott Foster have crossed paths in a less than friendly manner. At one point, Chris Paul had lost 13 straight playoff games that were refereed by Foster. That wasn’t just while Paul played for a single team, either – it spanned Paul’s career with Los Angeles, Houston, Oklahoma City and Phoenix. Paul finally won a playoff game reffed by Foster in last year’s playoffs.

“If I was a betting man… Eleven, eleven games in a row,” Paul said during the 2021 playoffs while he was a member of the Phoenix Suns, referring to the eleven straight games he had lost under Foster’s whistle at that point.

Play

Already Shorthanded

With Draymond Green still serving out his five-game suspension, the Warriors are already shorthanded, so an ejection by one of their most important players certainly won’t help matters at all. Paul struggled to start the season but has found his offensive groove recently, scoring in double figures four straight games since Green’s suspension, posting double-doubles in Golden State’s last two games before tonight.

A Short Trip Down Memory Lane

Paul’s tenure with Phoenix was highly successful and included a Finals run in 2021. Of course, the Suns fell to Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks in that series but Paul was nonetheless an incredible piece of a very good Phoenix team. A two-time All-Star in three seasons with the Suns, Paul revitalized his career in Phoenix after many fans and analysts thought he was near the end of an illustrious career.

Paul’s third – and last – season with Phoenix was less successful, leading to the Suns parting with the legendary point guard over the summer.

Just Short Of A Miracle

At the time of his ejection, Golden State was down by 12 in the second quarter.

Down double digits for most of the second half, Golden State came storming back in the final minutes of this game but fell just short of a miracle, losing 123-115.

Paul scored six points, dished out six assists and grabbed two rebounds in his 17 minutes of play on Wednesday night, in a game which was obviously cut short after his ejection.

Phoenix was led by its superstars Kevin Durant and Devin Booker, who combined for 57 points.

Klay Thompson scored 23 for Golden State on 8-17 shooting, a great sign for someone who has been slumping to start the season. Steph Curry shot just 1-8 from three-point range, a rare off night for him.