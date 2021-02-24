Ex-Net Slams Meek Mill For Tasteless Lyrics About Kobe Bryant’s Death

It has been a year since the tragic helicopter crash that killed NBA Hall of Famer Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna. Bryant had a 20-year career so naturally, he was a mentor to many.

With that being said it should come as no surprise that famed Philadelphia rapper Meek Mill came under fire for a line, he wrote in an unreleased song referencing Bryant and the same crash that killed him.

“If I ever lack, I’m goin’ out with my chopper, it’ll be another Kobe,” Meek said.

Jamal Crawford Calls Out Meek Mill

Like many in the NBA, former Brooklyn Nets guard Jamal Crawford had great respect for the late Bryant. Crawford seemingly took the time to tweet out his disdain for the Meek’s bar:

C'mon Meek… — 🏁 Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) February 23, 2021

Vanessa Bryant, wife and mother of Kobe and Gigi, took a more formal route and spoke her peace in a message on Instagram.

“I find this line to be extremely insensitive and disrespectful. Period,” Bryant wrote via CNN. “I am not familiar with any of your music, but I believe you can do better than this. If you are a fan, fine, there’s a better way to show your admiration for my husband. This lacks respect and tact.”

Meek Mill Responds To the Scrutiny

Meek seemingly responded to all the criticisms in a post on Twitter on Tuesday.

Meek Mill has been a longtime fan and supporter of the NBA. Especially his hometown Philadelphia 76ers, most notably ringing a replica Liberty Bell for the team before a playoff game in 2018 after being released from prison for violating his parole.

Jamal Crawford Spend Time With Nets In The Bubble

Crawford is a well-known and well-respected veteran in the NBA. The three-time sixth man of the year has been a solid player for any team he’s suited up for, putting up a career 14.6 points per game and not to mention some of the most memorable highlight plays in league history.

His most recent jersey bared Brooklyn across his chest when he got an opportunity to play in the NBA Bubble this past season.

Sadly, the stint was short-lived, as he would strain his left hamstring in the first game against the Milwaukee Bucks. He was grateful for the opportunity to get back on the court after 16 months and felt that even the 5 minutes he played let people know that he’s still J-Crossover.

“In those five minutes, I had so many messages,” he said via Nick Friar of USA Today.“I didn’t have as many messages as when I signed [with the Nets], but I had messages from people in the league like, ‘Man, look like you ain’t even miss a beat.’”

Crawford has scored 50-plus points four times in his career. Still, it does not compare to the feeling of proving he has still got game at 40 years old.

“In a weird way, it was almost like those five minutes did for me what the 50-point game couldn’t do. It was like, [after] those five minutes, people was like, ‘Oh he’s still got it. We gonna holler at him next year.’,” Crawford said.

