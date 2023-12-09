Luke Bryan Celebrates Wedding Anniversary By Sharing Adorable Post

In a first for Luke Bryan, the “American Idol” judge created an Instagram Reel just to wish his wife a happy anniversary. The country music superstar took to social media to share a post proclaiming his love for his wife, Caroline Bryan. The couple, who were married in 2006, celebrated their 17th wedding anniversary on Friday.

In his post, Bryan decided to forgo a lengthy message to his wife. Instead, he opted to keep things plain and simple and got straight to the point. “Happy 17 years together love. I love you @linabryan3,” Bryan wrote in his post. But he didn’t stop there. In the post, Bryan also wrote a caption that said, “Happy anniversary my love. My first reel. Boom. Ha. Love you.”

Although Bryan has nearly 7 million Instagram followers with over 2,000 posts, he had never attempted to post a Reel before. Bryan opted to attach the song “(I’ve Had) the Time of My Life” by Bill Medley and Jennifer Warnes to his Reel. The post featured a collection of selfies, personal photos from vacations, and more behind-the-scenes captures of the couple over the years.

Fans React To Luke Bryan’s Anniversary Post

After knowing each other for over 25 years, Luke and Caroline Bryan certainly have plenty of good memories to share. Since their marriage in 2006, they have seen their family grow. The couple are parents to sons Bo and Tate. They have also stepped in to raise their nieces Jordan and Kris and nephew Til after the tragic deaths of Bryan’s sister Kelly and her husband, Lee, in 2014.

Despite facing adversity, The Bryan Family have made the most of an unfortunate situation. And fans of the “American Idol” judge have been quick to show their support. “Happy Anniversary you too make a nice pair together blessing to you all and be safe out there 🙏 have many more years,” wrote one fan.

Another fan also wished for Luke and Caroline Bryan to continue their marriage for many years to come. “Happy 17th Y’all are a blessing to me. Happy Many, Many More!!,” the fan wrote.

A third fan added, “Happy Anniversary to you both! May you have many more wonderful years together!”

“Happy Anniversary y’all ❤️….you two are like peanut butter and jelly, …..to many more years of of loving each other and being quirky together,” a fourth fan commented.

From College Breakup To ‘Depending On Each Other’

In a 2012 interview with HuffPost, Bryan revealed that he and his wife, Caroline, faced a “right person, wrong time” type scenario early in their relationship. As a senior at Georgia Southern University, Bryan met Caroline who was only a freshman at the time. “We met in college back in fall 1998. At a little bar called Dingus Magee’s in Statesboro, Georgia,” Bryan said. “We dated in college and then we broke up for like 5 1/2 years and got back together… and we’ve been depending on each other ever since.”

While speaking to The Boot in 2013, Bryan knew the moment he saw her that Caroline was the one for him. Although he admits that it took his future wife just a little more time to feel the same way. “It took me eight seconds to figure it out and it took her about eight years to figure it out,” he explains. “I had to drink a lot before I could go talk to her, but I did. Somehow I managed to ease over there and somewhat be charming. It was one of those situations for me, it was like, ‘Who is that and how do I go talk to her? And, yep, I’m going to marry that girl.'”

As luck would have it, a bar played another small role in connecting the two once again. “I was playing a little bar in Statesboro and she just happened to kinda be in town,” Bryan recalled. We kinda saw each other and talked a little bit and then started emailing back and forth a little bit. And she was like, ‘Hey, you want to come to my family’s Christmas party?’ I went to the party and the rest is history.”