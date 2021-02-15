Nets and Lakers Make Major Announcements That Affect Thursday’s Game

Lakers’ Star Anthony Davis could possibly miss Thursday’s matchup with the Brooklyn Nets. Davis, who was a major part of the Lakers winning the NBA Finals in 2020, reaggravated his Achilles in the second quarter of the Lakers game against the Denver Nuggets Sunday. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski his Achilles has some swelling and the Lakers star will undergo an MRI on Monday.

Lakers All-Star Anthony Davis re-aggravated his right Achilles tendonosis and there's some swelling, source tells ESPN. He will get an MRI on Monday. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 15, 2021

Davis previously said to ESPN’s Rachel Nichols that he felt the Nets were the favorites to come out of the Eastern Conference.

1-on-1 with Anthony Davis: AD is going to be in a Super Bowl ad with Serena Williams, Peyton Manning & Jimmy Butler – and that's just his plans for next weekend. Great conversation about happiness, the cost of trying to repeat, and the team he thinks is most in the Lakers' way: pic.twitter.com/zqcnILdJtd — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) January 29, 2021

Durant Is LeBron’s Biggest Rival

Nets star forward Kevin Durant will also be out for some time due to a mild left hamstring strain according to ESPN’s Malika Andrews. The four-time scoring champion is slated to miss the team’s next two games on Monday against the Sacramento Kings and Tuesday against the Phoenix Suns.

Kevin Durant will miss at least the next two games with a left hamstring strain, the Nets say. — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) February 15, 2021

Durant could still potentially play in Thursday’s blockbuster matchup against LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers. While LeBron is still widely viewed as the best player in the league and the lead Most Valuable Player award candidate, Durant is viewed as his biggest rival. The two future Hall of Famers have clashed in the NBA Finals three times. Durant got the best of LeBron twice during his time with the Golden State Warriors. He also has two Finals Most Valuable Player awards to show for it.

Durant’s former Warrior teammate and former Defensive Player of the Year Draymond Green had some strong words about Durant’s performance against LeBron in the 2017 NBA Finals:

“We win a championship, Kevin wins Finals MVP. He f—–n, in my opinion, he got the best of Bron that series,” Green said during a recent appearance on Showtime’s All The Smoke. “Like Kevin was f—–n rocking’…. And after that, it was kind of that moment of like ‘Damn Kevin should be the best player in the NBA now because of what he just did to LeBron,” Green said.

Nets Have To Be Cautious With Durant’s Injury

Thursday is a marquee matchup for the Nets as it is a potential NBA Finals preview. Naturally, KD will be chomping at the bit to play because he is a competitor. But Nets Head Coach Steve Nash and the Nets’ medical staff have to use professional discretion to decide if Durant is 100% healthy. The Warriors jumped the gun in the 2019 Finals and it ended up costing Durant 18 months of his career.

Nash has spoken in the past about how the Nets are managing Durant’s injury while protecting Durant from himself. “Kevin with coming off one of the toughest injuries to deal with as a basketball player. We have to be very careful with him and his adaptation process back into the game,” Nash told reporters via CBS Sports.

“Perhaps we have to protect him from himself in a way because he brings so much joy and passion to the sport. He’s so eager and hungry after such a long layoff in his prime. He’s done all the hard work, and he’s put himself in this position, and now we have to make sure that it’s a sustainable adaptation and that he’s able to stay the course and play the long game.”

The bottom line for both the Nets and the Lakers is that neither team should be in a rush to play their stars. A lot of money has been spent on super-maxing both Durant and AD respectively. While Thursday’s game is viewed as the biggest game of the season so far, both teams are looking to compete for multiple titles so they have to consider the long game

