Oklahoma Sooners Football Secure Strong Start To April in 2025 Recruitment Class

Despite a focus on spring practice, college football teams are battling to secure commitments from the top players in the 2025 recruitment class. The Oklahoma Sooners have made a solid start to April, with some significant recruits committing to the program.

Oklahoma heads into the 2024 season in a new conference after college realignment. The Southeastern Conference will be their new home, alongside several of the best programs in college football.

Oklahoma, known for its relentless pursuit of top talent, now faces the challenge of recruiting in the same conference as elite programs. However, under the leadership of head coach Brent Venables, the team has made a relentless start to the 2025 recruitment cycle, instilling confidence in the team’s future.

Oklahoma Sooners Rank No. 8 in the 2025 Recruitment Class

Oklahoma’s ascent in the 2025 recruitment class rankings is a testament to the team’s progress. The team’s recent success in securing two commitments on April 10 has propelled them into the top 10, currently sitting at an impressive No.6 in the 247Sports rankings as of April 11.

The latest commit was 2025 four-star defensive lineman Trent Wilson from Maryland. Wilson is ranked the No.12 DL using the On3 Industry rankings, which combine the four major recruiting site rankings.

4 ⭐️ DT Trent Wilson picks Oklahoma! pic.twitter.com/QLD5TAqIN2 — The REF (@KREFsports) April 10, 2024

Wilson said nothing compared to Oklahoma, even after visiting other schools after his first visit to Norman.

“My feeling was different. They recruited me hard before I visited, so even before the visit, me and my dad had a great feeling,” Wilson told On3. “It just got better when I got there. I knew the place was home for me. The way they recruit is different. Their culture is different. I love that. The little things made them different. The community is one big family.”

Hours before the Wilson news, Oklahoma secured a commitment from three-star cornerback Maliek Hawkins. Despite significant interest from his home state, Texas, Hawkins committed to Venables and the Sooners.

The third commitment of this month from the 2025 recruitment class came on April 6. It was another defensive player, this time a three-star safety, Marcus Wimberly. The Arizona native chose Oklahoma over elite schools such as Michigan and Alabama. Wimberly is currently ranked the No. 41 safety in the 2025 recruitment class.

Oklahoma Head Coach Brent Venables Has More Top 2025 Recruits in His Sights

It’s still the early days of recruiting, with plenty of twists and turns for all college football programs. However, Oklahoma has started strongly in the 2025 recruitment class. They look to have already added their quarterback of the future in Kevin Sperry, who is ranked the No.14 QB in the 247sports composite rankings.

Despite thirteen players with hard commits to the Sooners, all of which have three-star or higher ranks, they are after more.

Venables and his staff have positioned themselves in a great position to land several of the top talent from the 2025 recruitment class. One player they are recruiting hard is five-star offensive tackle Ty Haywood. He is ranked the No.2 OT per On3 and the N0.12 overall player in the class.

The Sooners are also in the running for the No.3 offensive tackle in the 2025 class, Andrew Babalola. Another five-star recruit, it would be huge if Venables could secure just one, let alone both, of these players’ commitments.

Oklahoma finished with the No.11 ranked recruitment class in 2024. Venables will be hoping he can get the Sooners inside the top 10.