Dynamic Safety Named Jets Best Day 2 NFL Draft Fit

As the New York Jets gear up for Day 2 of the 2024 NFL Draft, former Minnesota Golden Gophers safety Tyler Nubin is being viewed as an ideal fit for the franchise.

Josh Liskiewitz with Pro Football Focus laid out the top fit on Friday for each NFL team. For the Jets, he explained why Nubin would make sense if available for New York.

“Nubin would be an outstanding coverage asset on Day 2 in New York,” Liskiewitz wrote. “On throws into his primary coverage last season, he allowed completions on just 36.4 percent of passes. He racked up an impressive five interceptions with four forced incompletions.”

The Jets only have one pick on Day 2, and that’s the 72nd overall selection. However, if there’s a big slide on safeties, the Jets could stay put or trade up slightly for a prospect like Nubin.

Tyler Nubin Scouting Report

As one of the top-ranked safeties in this draft class, it’s no surprise Nubin is viewed as an ideal fit for the Jets.

Nubin was a 4-star recruit out of Illinois back in 2019. His offers included multiple Ivy League schools and top programs like Michigan and Tennessee. However, Nubin decided to take a chance with P.J. Fleck and the Golden Gophers.

By the time Nubin left Minnesota, he had racked up the stats and accolades. He finished his college career with 207 tackles, 13 interceptions, and three forced fumbles. He also was named first-team All-Big Ten and a first-team All-American this past season.

Nubin is a versatile prospect who can play the run or pass. He has great instincts and ball skills to come away with turnovers. He also has the length and willingness as a tackler to make plays in the box.

The biggest concern with Nubin in the pre-draft process was his athletic testing. His Relative Athletic Score of just 3.67 out of 10 was concerning given his play style.

That pre-draft process could cause Nubin to fall. That could be a silver lining for the Jets, who could get a steal on Day 2 of the draft if Nubin is able to play better at the NFL level than his athletic testing would indicate.

Other Day 2 Targets for the Jets

Nubin would be a fun piece to add to New York’s defense. However, the team could also focus on building around Aaron Rodgers for a potential Super Bowl run.

Wide receiver should still be a priority for the Jets. Mike Williams is a nice short-term option to play alongside Garrett Wilson. However, a long-term No. 2 wideout could give the Jets an extra wrinkle to their offense.

Potential names that could be available in the third round include a crisp route runner like Javon Baker, or a dangerous YAC threat in the slot like Malik Washington.

A tight end could still be an option. There aren’t any other prospects close to Brock Bowers in this class, but that’s doesn’t mean there isn’t anyone worth looking at. Penn State’s Theo Johnson could be a dominant tight end in the trenches, while TCU’s Jared Wiley is a big-bodied pass-catching machine.