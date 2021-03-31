How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals Online Without Cable 2021

After narrowly keeping their streak alive during last year’s shortened season, the St. Louis Cardinals will look to extend their run of 13 consecutive plus-.500 seasons in 2021.

Cardinals games in 2021 will be locally televised on Bally Sports Midwest (rebranded from Fox Sports Midwest), while some will be on MLB Network (out of market only, but those will also be on Bally Sports Midwest), and others may be nationally televised on ESPN, Fox or Fox Sports 1.

But if you don’t have cable, here’s how you can watch a live stream of every Cardinals game in 2021, including options for both in-market and out-of-market fans:

AT&T TV is the only streaming service that includes Bally Sports Midwest, so if you live in-market, this is the only way to watch every Cardinals game live online without cable.

There are four different channel packages: “Entertainment”, “Choice”, “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPN, Fox and FS1 are included in every bundle, while Bally Sports Midwest and MLB Network are included in the “Choice” and above bundles.

The “Choice” channel package is $84.99 per month, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

Once signed up for AT&T TV, you can watch every Cardinals game live on the AT&T TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the AT&T TV website.

If you can’t watch a game live, AT&T TV also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours for an extra $10 per month).

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch every out-of-market, non-nationally televised MLB game on the Amazon Prime MLB.TV channel.

It costs either $24.99 per month to watch every out-of-market game (“All Team Pass”) or $109.99 for the year to just watch out-of-market Cardinals games (“Single Team Pass”), but either option comes with a free seven-day trial:

Once you’re signed up for the MLB.TV Prime Video channel, out-of-market viewers can watch Cardinals games live on the Prime Video app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Nvidia Shield, Xiaomi, Echo Show, Echo Spot, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, most Smart TV’s, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

If you can’t watch live, all games are available on-demand by the next day.

Note: This is ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch games on MLB’s digital platforms instead of Amazon’s

You can watch all out-of-market, non-nationally televised MLB games via MLB.TV. It costs $24.99 per month or $129.99 for the year to watch every out-of-market game, or $109.99 for the year to just watch out-of-market Cardinals games, but the monthly and yearly all-team options include a free seven-day trial (the single-team option does not):

Once signed up for MLB.TV, out-of-market viewers can watch Cardinals games live on the MLB TV app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, various Smart TV’s, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer via the MLB.TV website.

If you can’t watch live, all games are available on-demand by the next day.

This isn’t going to be an option to watch many Cardinals games, but if you’re looking for a cheap way to watch a random MLB game daily, ESPN+ will have at least one out-of-market game every day during the regular season:

In addition to one live MLB game every day, ESPN+ also has college baseball and other college sports, UFC, international soccer and dozens of other live sports, every 30-for-30 documentary, and additional original content (both video and written) all for $5.99 per month.

Or, if you also want Disney+ and Hulu, you can get all three for $13.99 per month, which works out to about 31 percent savings:

Once signed up for ESPN+, out-of-market viewers can watch select MLB games live on the ESPN app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via ESPN.com.

Cardinals 2021 Season Preview

The Cards finished their limited 2020 season second in the National League Central with a 30-28 mark, losing 2-1 to the San Diego Padres in the Wild Card series.

So far during the preseason, first baseman Paul Goldschmidt has hit two dingers, which leads the team, while his backup, John Nogowski, is leading the team in RBIs with 11. Nogowski is also batting .379 in his limited appearances, so he’ll be one to watch from the bench this year. Goldschmidt led the team in batting average (.304) and hits (58) last season, and he should see those numbers increase with a full 162 games on the slate this season.

St. Louis also has one of its most beloved players in team history back for at least one more year. Veteran catcher Yadier Molina signed a one-year deal to return to the team, which may or may not be his last.

“Health is number one,” Molina said. “If I’m healthy, we consider going to play one more year. But we’re going year-by-year, obviously, right now. That’s the type of contract we are. But I’m concentrating on this year, man. We’ve got a great team. I’m excited to be on this team with a bunch of great players. I’m concentrating on this year. Hopefully we stay healthy and we can win a championship this year. After that, we look and see and decide what the future is.”

Jack Flaherty will get the call opening day, and the Cards’ rotation should be as follows early on this season: Adam Wainwright, Carlos Martínez, Daniel Ponce de Leon and John Gant. Miles Mikolas will miss time early as he recovers from a right shoulder injury, while Kwang Hyun Kim has been dealing with some tightness in his back, so de Leon and Gant will be filling their roles until both are fully healthy.

Cardinals manager Mike Shildt noted last week that Kim, who joined the team last season and went 3-0 with 24 strikeouts and an ERA of 1.62 in limited action, won’t be ramping things up by pitching in relief.

“We don’t feel like pitching him out of the bullpen is really fair to him to start the season, nor to anybody that’s going to be a starter,” Shildt said. “We would consider that if the season was underway, to some degree, but not to start the season. He’ll do it through a more traditional buildup to get his starts and be ready to take a starting spot sometime in April, we’re thinking.”

Here’s what the projected lineup for St. Louis should look like this season:

Tommy Edman, 2B

Paul Goldschmidt, 1B

Nolan Arenado, 3B

Paul DeJong, SS

Dylan Carlson, RF

Yadier Molina, C

Tyler O’Neill, LF

Harrison Bader, CF

