How to Watch Cubs Online Without Cable 2021

Heading into David Ross’ first full season as manager in 2021, the Chicago Cubs are looking to build on last year’s promising campaign that saw them finish first in the National League Central with a 34-26 mark.

In 2021, Cubs games will be locally televised on Marquee Sports Network, while some will be on MLB Network (out of market only, but those will also be on Marquee Sports Network), and others may be nationally televised on ESPN, Fox or Fox Sports 1.

But if you don’t have cable, here’s how you can watch a live stream of every Cubs game in 2021, including options for both in-market and out-of-market fans:

AT&T TV is the only streaming service that includes Marquee Sports Network, so if you live in-market, this is the only way to watch every Cubs game live online without cable.

There are four different channel packages: “Entertainment”, “Choice”, “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPN, Fox and FS1 are included in every bundle, while Marquee Sports Network and MLB Network are included in the “Choice” and above bundles.

The “Choice” channel package is $84.99 per month, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

Once signed up for AT&T TV, you can watch every Cubs game live on the AT&T TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the AT&T TV website.

If you can’t watch a game live, AT&T TV also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours for an extra $10 per month).

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch every out-of-market, non-nationally televised MLB game on the Amazon Prime MLB.TV channel.

It costs either $24.99 per month to watch every out-of-market game (“All Team Pass”) or $109.99 for the year to just watch out-of-market Cubs games (“Single Team Pass”), but either option comes with a free seven-day trial:

Once you’re signed up for the MLB.TV Prime Video channel, out-of-market viewers can watch Cubs games live on the Prime Video app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Nvidia Shield, Xiaomi, Echo Show, Echo Spot, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, most Smart TV’s, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

If you can’t watch live, all games are available on-demand by the next day.

Note: This is ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch games on MLB’s digital platforms instead of Amazon’s

You can watch all out-of-market, non-nationally televised MLB games via MLB.TV. It costs $24.99 per month or $129.99 for the year to watch every out-of-market game, or $109.99 for the year to just watch out-of-market Cubs games, but the monthly and yearly all-team options include a free seven-day trial (the single-team option does not):

Once signed up for MLB.TV, out-of-market viewers can watch Cubs games live on the MLB TV app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, various Smart TV’s, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer via the MLB.TV website.

If you can’t watch live, all games are available on-demand by the next day.

This isn’t going to be an option to watch many Cubs games, but if you’re looking for a cheap way to watch a random MLB game daily, ESPN+ will have at least one out-of-market game every day during the regular season:

In addition to one live MLB game every day, ESPN+ also has college baseball and other college sports, UFC, international soccer and dozens of other live sports, every 30-for-30 documentary, and additional original content (both video and written) all for $5.99 per month.

Or, if you also want Disney+ and Hulu, you can get all three for $13.99 per month, which works out to about 31 percent savings:

Once signed up for ESPN+, out-of-market viewers can watch select MLB games live on the ESPN app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via ESPN.com.

Cubs 2021 Season Preview

The Cubs are going about things just a tad differently this year, and they have made a few tweaks they hope will get them back to their 2016 World Series-winning form. One notable change the team has discussed during spring training has been the emergence of David Bote, who beat out last year’s starter Nico Hoerner, and will be the team’s new second baseman this year. A Gold Glove finalist last year, Hoerner could still see time at shortstop in addition to his new backup role.

“I think David Bote earned the job,” Cubs manager David Ross said, per the Daily Herald. “This was a real competition and in my opinion, David won it. We’ll see what we’ve got in David Bote. If anything goes wrong or anybody gets hurt, Nico is the next man in line.”

Ross also shared a bit about how the team was going to use Hoerner and why. “As much as we love Nico, and I think Nico is going to be a stud here for a long time, a Gold Glove second baseman, future all star in my opinion, I don’t think it’s fair for him to come off the bench and have sporadic at-bats,” Ross said. “That’s not setting him up for success.”

Another huge change? Former vice president and general manager Theo Epstein has moved on, and is now serving as a consultant to the league. Epstein assembled the crew that got the franchise over the World Series hump five years ago, and while a solid core of that group remains (led by Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo, Javier Baez and Jason Heyward), many are wondering how Epstein’s absence will impact the team.

Another member of the World Series-winning group who has returned? Veteran pitcher Jake Arrieta. The 35-year-old Arrieta is no longer throwing the kind of near-100 mph fastballs he was tossing when he won the Cy Young Award with the team in 2015, but he should still be a solid addition to the rotation. He will join the likes of Kyle Hendricks, Zach Davies, Alec Mills and Adbert Alzolay.

In order to compensate for his lack of speed, the right-hander told NBC Sports he has incorporated some new pitches. “Being able to mix in breaking balls in hitter’s counts, and especially early in counts, is going to be a big addition for me, something that I didn’t do very well the last couple seasons,” Arrieta said.

Here’s a look at the projected starting lineup for the Cubs this season:

Ian Happ, CF

Anthony Rizzo, 1B

Kris Bryant, 3B

Joc Pederson, LF

Javier Baez, SS

Willson Contreras, C

Jason Heyward, RF

David Bote, 2B

