Ranking the Most Critically Important Backups for 2023 NFL Season

Few positions are more oddly loved by fanbases than the backup quarterback, but they aren’t the only reserve position that could hold significant value to a team.

Certainly, if the starting quarterback for a contender goes down with an injury that will sideline him significant time, it has the potential to derail a season. Just ask the Miami Dolphins, who went 8-5 with Tua Tagovailoa, only to finish 9-8 as the emerging young quarterback missed four games battling multiple concussions last season.

But, nearly as significant could be the loss of an elite edge rusher or workhorse running back that causes teams to need to adjust their scheme.

With that in mind, here’s a look at the 8 most critically important backups across the NFL, regardless of position, for the 2023 NFL season:

1) Marcus Mariota, QB, Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles‘ offense was almost unrecognizable when Jalen Hurts was sidelined for two games, down the stretch of the 2022 campaign. General manager Howie Roseman and the Eagles have built the NFC’s most prolific and dynamic collection of offensive skill players around Hurts, and can ill-afford Marcus Mariota to struggle as mightily as Philly’s Gardner Minshew led offense did against the Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints, last December.

Fortunately for the Eagles, Mariota, 29, is a former No. 2 overall draft pick who has made 74 career starts for the Tennessee Titans, Las Vegas Raiders, and Atlanta Falcons. Mariota boasts a career 34-40 record, while completing 62.6 percent of his passes for 15,656 yards with 92 touchdowns to 54 interceptions. Not only is Mariota perhaps the most accomplished backup in the league, but given what the Eagles have built, he’s easily the most important to a team’s Super Bowl chances.

2) Tyler Huntley, QB, Baltimore Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens have made a significant commitment to Lamar Jackson, both in terms of making him the highest-paid quarterback in the sport, but adding dynamic receivers Odell Beckham Jr. and Zay Flowers to his supporting cast via free agency and the NFL Draft. There’s little doubt this will be the most explosive supporting cast Jackson has had at receiver at any juncture of his NFL career, and Baltimore is betting big that the 26-year-old makes major strides as a passer, coinciding with their arrivals.

However, given Jackson’s lengthy injury history, his propensity for taking off as a runner, and everything the Ravens have invested on offense to catch the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC North, Tyler Huntley emerges as one of the league’s most vital backups. Huntley showed flashes over the past two seasons, including passing for 1,081 yards in 2021. A proven backup who is comfortable in the Ravens’ scheme, Huntley would certainly be tasked with leading a roster capable of pushing for the division crown if Jackson goes down.

3) Mike White, QB, Miami Dolphins

Mike White was practically a cult-hero during his time with the New York Jets, and now might need to beat his former team if he is called upon to lead the Dolphins.

Miami has built a Super Bowl capable roster, around speed at the perimeter, and a swarming veteran defense with playmakers at all three levels. This season could very well be a make-or-break campaign for Tagovailoa’s future in South Beach. If he suffers a significant injury, the Dolphins believe they are ready. After all, White has some big game experience under his belt and showed plenty of Moxy in New York.

4) Clelin Ferrell, EDGE, San Francisco 49ers

Few positions are as tangibly meaningful to the outcome of games, outside of quarterback, than pass-rusher. The San Francisco 49ers are anchored by one of the most dominant offensive lines in the league, headlined by defending Defensive Player of The Year, Nick Bosa.

Ferrell arrives in the Bay Area following one of the more productive seasons of his career, logging a pair of sacks, but also adding 23 quarterback pressures, as a rotational rusher along the Raiders’ defensive line. San Francisco his historically deep up front, but Ferrell would need to play at a high level if Bosa or Drake Jackson wind up missing time.

5) Ronald Jones, RB, Dallas Cowboys

Ronald Jones likely won’t just be called up on to be Tony Pollard’s handcuff in the Dallas Cowboys backfield, but as Pollard works his way back from a fractured leg and broken ankle, may need to log meaningful carries earlier in the season.

Dallas’ effectiveness on offense in the past has hinged on a consistently dominant running game. With Ezekiel Elliott no longer in the Cowboys’ backfield, Jones is going to be asked to play a complementary role alongside Pollard, and for at least part of the season as the featured back. Jones has averaged over 4.0 yards per carry every year since 2019 and the Cowboys are betting on that being the baseline in his role in 2023.

6) La’El Collins, OT, Cincinnati Bengals

The Bengals‘ offensive line crumbled in front of quarterback Joe Burrow in the final two minutes of the AFC Championship Game, torpedoing Cincinnati’s Super Bowl hopes. This offseason, the organization backed up a Brinks truck for Orlando Brown.

While Brown, who allowed four sacks last season, is an upgrade, the Bengals now have the luxury of Collins as a backup swing tackle, should disaster strike. Collins allowed 34 pressures, and 7.0 sacks in 2022. If called upon, the Bengals need him to be even more effective, or risk grounding all the high-flying firepower Cincinnati has surrounded Burrow with.

7) Michael Carter, RB, New York Jets

Breece Hall gave the New York Jets an explosive glimpse of the future, but unfortunately for Hall and his teammates, it was only a brief glimpse before the dynamic rookie back tore his ACL on Oct. 23 in Denver against the Broncos.

Hall averaged a whopping 5.8 yards per carry, while rushing for 463 yards with four touchdowns through his first seven career games. While some in the Jets’ organization believe Hall is a foundational centerpiece, it remains to be seen whether he will be fully healthy and fully effective for Week 1. If Hall misses time, or takes significant time to return to form, Michael Carter is going to need to play a prominent role in the offense.

The 24-year-old rushed for 402 yards with 3 touchdowns last season, while forcing 26 missed tackles and rattling off seven runs of 10 yards or more. The Jets will need Carter to play a consistent role in the ground game.

8) Tyler Steen, OL, Philadelphia Eagles

Including Steen on this list underscores how important he is to not only the Eagles’ future, but potentially staving off potential disaster in Philadelphia’s NFC title defense. Jason Kelce nearly retired over the offseason, and as a result, the Eagles slid Cam Jurgens to right guard, where he’ll likely open the season as the starter instead of being Kelce’s backup.

If either Kelce or Jurgens get hurt at some point this season, Steen will be pressed into action along one of the NFL’s premier and most important offensive lines, after being chosen in the third-round of April’s NFL Draft.