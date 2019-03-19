15 Unique Chalk Bags for Bouldering & Rock Climbing

Your chalk bag is quite a personal item when it comes to rock climbing or bouldering whether it’s given as an outdoor gift or selected yourself. It’s an important piece of gear that you rely on to carry your favorite chalk in order to keep your hands moisture free, but that doesn’t mean it can’t match your personal style.

Our list of the most unique chalk bags will have you turning heads in the great outdoors or where ever it is that you love to climb. We’ve tracked down some aesthetically awesome options as well as some hysterical designs that will add some flavor and character to your climbing or bouldering gear locker!