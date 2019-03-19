15 Unique Chalk Bags for Bouldering & Rock Climbing

Your chalk bag is quite a personal item when it comes to rock climbing or bouldering whether it’s given as an outdoor gift or selected yourself. It’s an important piece of gear that you rely on to carry your favorite chalk in order to keep your hands moisture free, but that doesn’t mean it can’t match your personal style.
Our list of the most unique chalk bags will have you turning heads in the great outdoors or where ever it is that you love to climb. We’ve tracked down some aesthetically awesome options as well as some hysterical designs that will add some flavor and character to your climbing or bouldering gear locker!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Metolius has come up with some righteous and unique chalk bags with their Pacific North West inspired competition bags. The bear graphic pictured is one of several neat animal designs - the other patterns feature ravens, a whale and a wolf.
It's a simple chalk bag, but a popular design amongst competition climbers. It's tough, features a soft interior and comes at an almost unreasonably cheap cost for the quality. No doubt a unique chalk bag that will add some serious character to your gear locker.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Here's a great design from Krieg Climbing that's built tough. The Bull Climbing Chalk Bag is made from water-resistant rip-stop fabric and reinforced with nylon webbing. The interior is Polartek fleece lining and the closure features an adjustable snag-free drawcord and two inch elastic grip for keeping your chalk clean and secure.
There's, of course, an adjustable waistband and also a zippered pocket for stashing a phone or a snack. Krieg Climbing also includes a life-time warranty on this bag so you can buy in confidence.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Here's one of the more low profile, unique chalk bags we've included on this list. This limited edition series of bags from two Ogres includes options that feature unicorns, sharks, skulls and the dragon print pictured!
There is a slim waist belt and a built-in brush holder on the bag as well as a zippered front pocket for stashing an essential item or two. The bag is just six inches tall with a five-inch opening so if you're looking for something on the smaller end this is a great option.
The fur-like blue inner lining of this bag is furthermore well reviewed by climbers for effectively trapping chalk dust and for its feel. No doubt a head-turning, unique chalk bag that you'll climb with for years.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Here's a great value, unique chalk bag from Metolius that includes a side-released buckled belt. This is a large volume chalk bag that's great for shorter routes or bouldering featuring a brush holder and easy access rim. The multi-colored, geometric aesthetic has a sharp look, and it's highly visible no matter how high up there you might get!
There's a zippered stash pocket for tucking away your keys, phone or a snack safely and while the ergonomic cut and full-length pile lining make this chalk bag a high-speed, low-drag companion on up on the wall!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
How about this colorful patterned unique chalk bag from Cassin? This flat bottomed unit stands upright when placed down and includes a 15mm webbing belt with a fast clip buckle. It has a great aesthetic and quality build, and the price is right.
The stiffened rim makes for a wide opening while climbing so you can get your hands in there nice and easy while the pull cord has a polyurethane coating making for smooth and tight closures. There are even a few loops to secure a brush or other smaller sized gear!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Here's another one of Krieg Climbing's unique chalk bags featuring a radical feather pattern. This is a medium-large chalk bag built from abrasion-resistant ripstop nylon that will handle years of climbing abuse.
There's a zippered pocket on the back side of this unit that's large as far as chalk bag pockets go and a nice quality adjustable belt included. The belt buckle furthermore features a whistle which is a great safety feature on more intense climbs as well as a fun tool for signaling friends up on the wall!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you like the look of camo pattern and prefer a minimalist chalk bag, then this is the choice for you. FrictionLabs has come up with a tough as nails, water and abrasion resistant nylon bag with a polyester fleece lining at a reasonable price.
There's a quick-clip removable nylon belt strap that functions well with or without using a harness and also an elastic loop for stashing your brush. A stiff rim ensures you have easy access to your chalk while a drawstring closure keeps it totally secure between pauses.
If you like the style of this chalk bag but the camo pattern isn't your thing, there are a few other color options available through this same link.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
PrAna has come up with a sleek and sexy line of unique chalk bags for women that's highly reviewed for comfort and function. This is a larger chalk bag yet the design remains low profile and streamlined while climbing.
The front panel designs on all the different models in this line are printed on recycled fabric and have a great unique aesthetic for the ladies. The body of these bags is all tough polyester while the chalk compartment is fleece lined. The function of the simple drawstring closure is also well reviewed. This unique chalk bag is without a doubt an excellent value even without the included belt!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Here's an awesome and affordable smaller sized, 100% polyester chalk bag from prAna. This unit features a mosaic of gear graphics from backpacks to carabiners to climbing shoes - no doubt a unique chalk bag design that's fun to look at.
There's a belt included, but the buckle is poorly reviewed for durability so consider pairing this bag with something a bit more robust.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
I personally love the aesthetic of this Andean style, unique chalk bag from Evolv. It's a smaller sized, simple polyester/nylon bag that comes in several different color schematics. We find this option to be a great value buy based on the low price tag and customer satisfaction.
There is no pocket with this chalk bag, so it's more of a minimalist option if that's your thing. There is however a quality nylon belt included so you're ready to climb! The texture of these bags is almost corduroy in nature, and Evolv has them hand woven in the Andes themselves - neat!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Ok, this line of furry friends by 8BPlus wins the title of most unique chalk bags. The bag pictured is named Floyd, but there are 17 other hilarious characters to choose from. If you really want to stand out while climbing in any setting, this is the best way to do it. These fuzzy buddies will be by your side throughout your entire climb, offering motivation as well as fresh chalk!
These unique chalk bags aren't just hysterical and fun to look at, they're also quite nice. These are standard size chalk bags that feature an elastic, "strechy-neck" type closure rather than a drawstring. If you're a really technical climber than you may want something more streamlined, but if your endeavors are more casual, this is hands down the go-to option for making a scene up on the wall!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Here's another tribal style chalk bag similar in aesthetic to the slightly cheaper option listed here by Evolv. This bag is a bit larger as well at just under seven inches tall. Similar to the Evolve Andes Chalkbag, the patterns for these bags are handcrafted (this model is made in India).
There are a few color schematic options, all of which categorize as unique chalk bags in our opinion. The authentic Indian fabrics, fleece lined interior and included nylon belt chanduu has crafted these bags with are all of nice quality. Your friends will no doubt be jealous of this simple, but highly attractive option!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Here's another gorgeous, unique chalk bag from Krieg Climbing if trees are your thing that comes at a great price. Like the other bags listed, this is a medium/large unit built from water-resistant, ripstop fabric and featuring a Polartek fleece lining.
There's a zippered pocket that can fit a phone on the back side of the bag and an included adjustable waistband. The buckle of the belt also has a whistle built in. The snag-free drawcord is well reviewed for function and the body of the bag is reinforced with durable nylon webbing.
Don't forget Krieg Climbing offers a lifetime warranty on their unique chalk bags so you can buy in confidence!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Wolf Pack series of chalk bag by Krieg Climbing has five different unique patterns to choose from - all of which have a badass aesthetic. This is a water-resistant ripstop bag with a Polartek fleece lined interior. The design is furthermore reinforced with durable nylon webbing.
A spacious zippered pocket, adjustable waistband and fair price point make this one of our top picks of unique chalk bags - and don't forget Krieg's lifetime warranty!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
I love this smaller sized, Panda embroidered chalk bag from AMC. Perhaps it's not one of the most unique chalk bags out there, but we still found it to be a fun option with some character. This bag is furthermore well reviewed for function and comes at an excellent price point.
This bag is six inches tall and four inches wide, featuring a small zippered pocket on the front side. The interior is fleece lined and the bag has a waterproof exterior. There's a slim-fit belt included with this bag and seven different color options to choose from - nice!