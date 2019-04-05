7 Best Solar Panel Backpacks: Your Buying Guide

Ok, this big boy has some serious charging power. The Array Solar Backpack by Voltaic Systems features an impressive V88 Laptop Battery that stores 24,000mAh. That’s a lot of juice! The included power bank has USB, USB Type C and High voltage laptop outputs that can fully charge a laptop once or a smartphone seven times!

It utilizes three top quality, 3.5 Watt Monocrystalline Urethane Solar Panels with 19% efficiency.

This is a fairly large solar backpack at 25 liters. The design might be a bit cumbersome, but it has a great internal packing schematic that’s perfect for organizing a lot of gear. This is a particularly great solar backpack for camera gear or drone flying equipment due to its surplus of compartments and pockets. A laptop sleeve is also present.

It might be designed a bit clunky for use hiking and furthermore does not feature a hip belt for assistance carrying heavy loads, but this pack is tough as nails and resistant to water. The fabric is also UV resistant and interestingly built from PET, which is recycled soda bottles.

If you’re a strong hiker, then trekking with this solar backpack shouldn’t be an issue, but outdoorsmen and women with smaller or lighter builds might want to consider a less bulky and more streamlined option. The lack of a hip belt is a big component here.

This pack is certainly on the expensive end, but that’s the price you pay for superior monocrystalline solar cells and such a high capacity power bank. Considering the fabrics are furthermore built to be tough as nails and that Voltaic Systems offers a two-year warranty, we still consider the Array Solar Backpack to be a solid value.

Check out the OffGrid Solar Backpack also by Voltaic systems if you like this option but want something just a bit less expensive and cumbersome. It also features 25-liters of packing space but includes a 12,000mAh power bank rather than a 24,000mAh one! This makes the pack more than a pound lighter and significantly less expensive!