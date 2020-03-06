19 Best Military Backpacks to Carry Your Gear

19 Best Military Backpacks to Carry Your Gear

When it comes to your clothing, bedding, communications, defense equipment and more, it’s crucial that you have a reliable tactical backpack to store them. So browse through our list of the Best Military Backpacks and be sure that your personal cargo is protected across any terrain.

Tactical Backpack

A tactical backpack is a military-style backpack that's often used to haul an array of important supplies why holding up against a wide range of conditions. High-quality tactical backpacks are typically comprised of a heavy-duty polyester material, designed to withstand any elements. 

According to 511Tactical.com, a military tactical backpack should be loaded up with a slew of crucial supplies. These should include but aren't necessarily limited to bedding, clothing, communication equipment, defense items, a fire-starting kit, flashlights, and impromptu shelter. 

Rucksack

People often use the terms rucksack and backpack interchangeably. And while that's not a big deal, there is a difference between the two - size. 

A rucksack is just a kind of backpack truth be told. But when searching the term rucksack, you'll find that the terminology returns search options that are larger in size. Likewise, hunting for backpacks on the internet will likely lead to results that are smaller and cheaper overall. 

Canvas Backpack

The majority of the backpacks we've selected for this list are comprised of the highest quality materials. However, if you want to track down some options that are a little lighter on your wallet, a canvas backpack may be the way to go.

These canvas backpacks won't feature the same durability or last as long as the Best Military Backpacks that are on their list. But again, they will save you some cash. If that's the route you wish to go, try checking out some of these options from Amazon

Maxpedition

If you're hunting down the best of the best, Maxpedition should be one of the first brands you check out. The company has been developing premium tactical nylon bags since 2003. And we have a trio of their offerings atop our Best Of list. 

If you're looking for size, the Maxpedition RiftBlade CCW-Enabled Backpack is a great option. But if you're looking for versatility, you may want to opt for the single shoulder slung Maxpedition Kodiak Gearslinger Backpack. Regardless, you can't go wrong with either one. 

5.11 Tactical

5.11 Tactical is another big name in tactical bags and packs. Also founded in 2003, the Irvine, California based company now operates both online and through their various retail stores. There are now well over 50 in number, spanning across numerous countries and states.

5.11 Tactical offers not just bags in their outlets, but also men and women's clothing, boots, accessories, and much, much more.

 

