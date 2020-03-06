19 Best Military Backpacks to Carry Your Gear

When it comes to your clothing, bedding, communications, defense equipment and more, it’s crucial that you have a reliable tactical backpack to store them. So browse through our list of the Best Military Backpacks and be sure that your personal cargo is protected across any terrain.
If you need size and space, the Slumberjack Bounty 2.0 Backpack has got you covered. This bad boy offers a whopping 4,900 cubic inches of space, which equals out to about an astounding 80-liters of room. It boasts 12-inch shoulder straps. A stowable multi-weapon carry system that can transport rifles and bows. And it has a built-in rifle rest too so that you have stabilization to nail that perfect shot.
Its filed pack attachment system is fully adjustable so that you can properly fit your weapons according to size. The detachable hydration compartment offers 680 cubic inches of room for your liquids. And the cutting-edge kryptek camo ensures you’ll blend in with the outdoor environment.
The bag’s large side pockets can carry your bipods, optics, and other smaller accessories needed quickly. And it offers the ability to completely remove the main bag from the base frame to create an independent frame hauler for whatever you need to transport.
The Maxpedition RiftBlade CCW-Enabled Backpack isn’t just great-looking, it’s a larger version of the company’s renowned Riftcore model. This iteration is 30-liters in size, providing users with a ton of storage space. Like all Maxpedition tactical backpacks, it’s ergonomically designed with foam-padded double shoulder straps and a sternum suspension belt to properly distribute weight.
The larger exterior attachment pouches make the RiftBlade an ideal Molle backpack. It’s CCW-enabled to properly comply with gun laws. It utilizes heavy-duty materials, quality components, and reinforced construction for durability. The large hydration reservoir can double as a laptop sleeve capable of holdings computers up to 15-inches in size. And it’s available in a trio of different styles as well.
Looking great in wolf gray coloring, the Maxpedition Kodiak Gearslinger Backpack is 22.6-liters of nylon space. Within it is a zippered compartment with an interloop field that holds 3-liters of water or CCW. There’s an anti-theft zipper capture system built into the military backpack. The single shoulder strapped backpack is ideally designed to promote quick and easy access when rotated toward the front of the body. And it’s even large enough to protect and transport a 15.4″ laptop when traveling with your computer.
The Maxpedition Riftcore CCW-Enabled Tactical Backpack is a great option for those that want a prestigious brand but at a more affordable price. At 23-liters in size, it offers several spacious compartments and pockets. You’ll find top and lower frontal pockets. A middle, main, and CCW compartment. And a waist belt and sternum strap for additional support when hauling heavier loads.
The backpack sports a semi-rigid fleece-lined pocket that can be used to store some of your more fragile belongings. And because you can order it in gray or black, you’re sure to get it in a style that you’ll love.
The Tasmanian Tiger TT Pathfinder MK II is one of the most impressive MOLLE backpacks on our list. It features hook-and-loop strips with attachment points so that the bag can hold ice axes and hiking poles. It touts 80-liters of storage space so that it can carry enough equipment and supplies to last you for days. And there’s even a variable volume compression flap so that you can stash a helmet if you’re carrying one.
A removable divider is built into the tactical backpack so that you can easily separate and organize your supplies between the top and bottom sections. And the Pathfinder MK II incorporates Tasmanian Tiger’s V2 Carrying System, which utilizes load-distributing aluminum rods and fiberglass bars for support. As well as comfortable back padding and a slip-resistant hip strap with lumbar pad included.
Best of all, Tasmanian Tiger’s bag is built with 700D Cordura fabric. So wherever you’re off adventuring to, it promises to be water repellent and tear-resistant.
While it isn’t a traditional military backpack, the FishPond Thunderhead Submersible Backpack is worth inclusion thanks to the fact that it is entirely submersible. That’s right, thanks to its 1680D TPC coated recycled nylon and TIZIP zipper, this bad boy can go completely under and keep all of your gear completely dry.
It’s quite lightweight too at just 2.5-pounds. There is a coated webbing daisy chain and D-ring on the front panel so that you can attach your various accessories. The coated webbing haul handle is a nice touch. And the lightweight foam molded back panel, shoulder straps, and hip belt are removable and adjustable to ensure that you’re comfortable with a variety of different setups.
The MT Military Surplus FILBE Rucksack utilizes the military’s FILBE system to make it one of the best load-bearing bags on the market. It’s designed with 1000D Nylon to ensure it repels water and is abrasion-resistant. And because it’s MOLLE compatible, it’s designed to allow for additional pouches and compartments all throughout.
The bag comes with a 3-liter hydration reservoir built within. It hosts the main compartment, a pair of sustainment pouches, two hydration pouches, a waist strap and a hip belt, an assault pack, and a hydration carrier backpack. All told, the MT Military Surplus FILBE Rucksack touts 5,000 cubic inches within its main pack and 1,800 within its FILBE Assault Pack. Ensuring that you should have plenty of room for whatever you plan to carry.
The 5.11 Tactical RUSH72 Military Backpack is one of the largest of the MOLLE offerings on our list. It boasts a whopping 3,324 cubic-inches of space, which translates to 55-liters of total capacity. It’s comprised of 1050D Nylon, so its durability will never be in question. And it’s water-repellant rucksack ensures it never allows your supplies to get wet.
You’ll find a front pocket, main, compartment, hydration pocket, and left/right side pockets built-in. There’s also an admin organization pocket for you to stow away your documents, maps, and writing utensils.
The adjustable dual density closed-cell foam shoulder straps ensure that comfortability and load distribution are top-notch. And the dual compression straps and cinching waist strap make sure that your bag is always properly secured.
The bag also comes in a wide range of styles to suit any tastes. It’s available in Multicam, black, dark earth, Double Tap, Od, Storm, and Sandstone. So whether you want it for hunting, hiking, the range, or for just general outdoor use, you’ll find a design that’s perfect for your needs.
Available in Coyote Brown or black, the Kelty Tactical Raven 2500 Backpack is designed for the communications expert in the field. It’s specifically crafted to accommodate the Harris 117 satellite radio, making the radio useable while still in the bag. But it will certainly work fine for similar models too.
The tactical backpack features MOLLE on the front and side pockets. There are numerous zipped pockets and front-panel access. Several compression straps are built-in. Its Spacermesh back panel makes it breathable. There are reservoir and organization sleeves. And you’ll find multiple zippered pockets, a hydration port, and a top haul handle installed too.
The bag even comes equipped with a two-tone removeable rain cover to further protect your electronics against wet environments. If you’re carrying comms, this might just be the best bag out there for you.
First Tactical’s Tactix 1-Day Plus Backpack is designed to be efficient. The bag is lightweight weighing just 4.2-pounds. Yet it still offers plenty of room with 2,470 cubic-inches of space. And within it are 7 external pockets and 12 internal for all of your various supplies.
The bag itself comes in Od Green, black, or Coyote. And it’s comprised of 500D/1000D water-resistant Nylon. It also incorporates a lynx laser-cut platform to ensure it’s compatible with MOLLE/PALS. There’s a hook and hang thru compartment. And the bag’s internal backboard can be removed to serve as a splint, shovel, or paddle which is an awesome touch.
Availalbe in Coyote Tan, black, or Wolf Gray, the Elite Survival Systems TENACITY-72 Three Day Support Backpack is one of the more attractive bags on our list. But it certainly doesn’t just get by on its good looks. It’s 1050 denier Nylon construction touts YKK zippers and heavy-duty hardware to ensure it holds up.
You’ll find a laser-cut MOLLE panel on the front and sides so that you can mount your various pouches. It’s compression straps feature quick-release buckles to easily secure and allow swift access to your gear. A pouch with a soft lining keeps your eyewear protected. And the laptop/reservoir compartment can be accessed two ways and features tube routing to easily keep you hydrated.
It’s a pretty lightweight bag at under 5-pounds. Yet it’s still sizeable with 2,376 cubic inches of space to allow room for all of your various supplies.
The Military Tactical Pack 72 Hours MOLLE Rucksack is one of the larger options on our list. At 55-liters of storage space, you should have more than enough room to haul your various supplies. It’s made of 1000D water-repellent Nylon that will stay dry and prove to be durable. And it sports laser-cut MOLLE webbing to offer a ton of storage options.
The bag incorporates a detachable utility pouch, a removable medical pouch, an internal hydration compartment (with a 3-liter bladder included), and numerous compartment, hangers, and toggles. And the YKK zipper and UTX buckle should easily withstand being tossed around time after time.
There’s a quick-release buckle built into the shoulder strap for quick access to the bag. The adjustable dual density closed-cell foam mesh shoulder straps promise to remain comfortable even when being worn for hours at a time. And the cinching waist strap promises to properly distribute weight to your hips while keeping your military backpack comfortable and secure.
The Sandpiper of California Long Range Bugout Backpack is designed to provide you the space you need to make it out on your own for several days at a time. It has numerous compression loops, tie-downs, and attachment points to make sure that your gear remains compact yet accessible. And it’s compatible with your MOLLE/PALS pouches to provide additional customization options.
You can order the backpack in brown or black. It’s not too heavy at just under 6-pounds. And the padded lumbar area with mesh-lined back ensure that your back can breath and remain comfortable while where the bag for an extended period of time.
The First Tactical Specialist 3-Day Backpack strives to be comfortable, versatile, and spacious, providing everything you should need in a proper tactical backpack. It provides 3,425 cubic inches of space (56-liters), yet it only weighs a mere 4.45-pounds. And it’s comprised of 1000D water-resistant Nylon to make sure it’s durable and dry.
The bag’s dual-density foam in the shoulder straps and back panel promise comfortability all day. The internal backboard stay will help reduce wear on your shoulders. And the backboard stay is removable to serve as a paddle, splint or shovel should you find yourself in a pinch.
There are 7 external pockets and 3 internal to provide ample storage options. A hook and hang thru system is built-in to be compatible with First Tactical Rifle Sleeves. The sternum strap is repositionable. Your compression straps are moveable. And the bag is reconfigurable extensively thanks to its compatibility with MOLLE add ons.
With styles consisting of Destiny, Battleship, Camo Amber Horizon, Moss Camo, Oil Green, and Shark, the 5.11 Tactical MIRA 2-in-1 Backpack is one of the slickest on the market. It has a capacity of 25-liters. And the front pouch of the bag is TacTec system compatible and has a CCW compartment with a magnetic closure.
The bag is MOLLE compatible to ensure you have a wide array of customization options. Inside you’ll find a sunglass pocket and a 15″ laptop for your laptop. There are dual mesh water bottle pockets residing on the side. The chest straps are adjustable and hook and loop accents are built within. It’s super lightweight at a mere 3-pounds. And the bag is fully compatible with all of 5.11’s various attachment types, so you can easily expand upon the bag’s already numerous capabilities.
Direct Action’s Dragon Egg Tactical Backpack blows the competition away with its almost excessive amount of style options. If there’s a specific design you’re looking for, you’ll likely find it here. As the bag is available in 18 different styles/colors.
It’s comprised of 500D Cordura Nylon making it durable and water-resistant. Yet it’s supremely lightweight at a mere 3.5-pounds. And it touts 25-liters of space so the Dragon Egg doesn’t skimp on supply room.
The bags Combat Vent System features airy mesh with contoured foam profiles and multiple air channels to allow for a cool back while it’s worn. Laser-cut MOLLE/PALS exist on the front and sides for customization. There’s room for a hydration bladder. A 550 cord woven carrying handle is built-in. And the bag sports heady duty YKK zippers and Duraflex hardware to ensure that durability is never an issue.
The G.P.S. Tactical Range Backpack may be one of the most durable on the market thanks to its 1000D ballistic nylon and DuPont Teflon fabric protectant coating. And it also comes with a waterproof rain cover to further ensure its contents remain dry.
The Tactical Range Backpack comes with 3 removable pistol storage cases. Each of which can hold 1 pistol and 4 magazines. A chest strap is built-in, as is a padded wast belt for comfortability and better load stability. The bag has MOLLE webbing throughout for more storage options. An internal honeycomb frame inside for rigidity. And it comes in both black and tan so that you have a choice of colors with your purchase.
The MT Military Surplus Army Survival Combat Field Backpack with Frame sets itself apart with its mixed aluminum and iron frame. It makes the kit stronger, but it’s lightweight so it won’t weigh you down.
The bag is huge too. It offers 50-liters/3,000 cubic inches of space. It’s comprised of high-density polyester for durability and touts 1,800mm of water resistance. The padded, adjustable shoulder straps relieve pressure to keep your shoulders comfortable. And they have a quick-release clasp to drop the rucksack fast when needed.
Galvanized metal buckles are used for further durability. A kidney pad strap is built into the frame so that the frame won’t be a bother. And the various pockets and drawstring enclosures will provide convenience and space while keeping your haul secure.
The Guardian Concealed Carry Tactical EDC Pack from Elite Survival System is a compact and efficient beast. It weighs in at just 2.9-pounds, making it one of the lightest on our list. But it’s plenty durable thanks to its 1000D nylon construction. And the nylon material and heavy-duty zippers ensure that water will have a hard time finding its way inside too.
The are low profile laser-cut MOLLE spread all throughout the bag for customization. The Guardian is fully padded on all sides to ensure the protection of whatever you’re carrying within it. There’s a softly lined pocket for your eyewear. A forward organization pocket with space for your tablet. Numerous mesh zippered pockets, a key hook, and several flat accessory compartments too.
Whether you plan to purchase a bag for day to day use or to take with you while you’re outdoors, the Guardian is a great option that can be the best of both worlds.