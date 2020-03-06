19 Best Military Backpacks to Carry Your Gear

If you need size and space, the Slumberjack Bounty 2.0 Backpack has got you covered. This bad boy offers a whopping 4,900 cubic inches of space, which equals out to about an astounding 80-liters of room. It boasts 12-inch shoulder straps. A stowable multi-weapon carry system that can transport rifles and bows. And it has a built-in rifle rest too so that you have stabilization to nail that perfect shot.

Its filed pack attachment system is fully adjustable so that you can properly fit your weapons according to size. The detachable hydration compartment offers 680 cubic inches of room for your liquids. And the cutting-edge kryptek camo ensures you’ll blend in with the outdoor environment.

The bag’s large side pockets can carry your bipods, optics, and other smaller accessories needed quickly. And it offers the ability to completely remove the main bag from the base frame to create an independent frame hauler for whatever you need to transport.