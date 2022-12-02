7 Best Go-Karts You Can Order Online

Those that have taken one for a spin know that go-karts are a crazy good time. Whether you’re racing at a track on vacation or whipping through your neighborhood or backyard, getting behind the wheel of a go-kart is a thrilling experience.
With our list of the Best Go-Karts, you can have a kart delivered right to your front door. Child, teen, or adult, there are plenty of options below to fit any age and terrain (though you may want to go with a kid’s bumper car for the toddlers in your home). So browse through our selections and order one today that will entertain for years.
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $2,995.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $329.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $238.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $217.77 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $199.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $165.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $246.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
-
1. Coleman Powersports KT196Price: $2,995.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Fully automatic 196cc 6.5-hp engine.
- Off road ready thanks to torque converter in the rear and low-pressure tires.
- 4-point safety harness and padded roll cage for safety.
- Can carry up to 400-pounds.
- Hits speeds over 30-mph.
- Considerably smaller than the Coleman BK200.
- Still not cheap.
- Assembly required.
While not quite as robust as the BK200, the Coleman Powersports KT196 is still impressive in its own right (and dramatically cheaper). Its 196cc 6.5-hp engine can manage weights up to 400-pounds while hitting speeds upwards of 30-mph. It has a torque converter system to give it extra oomph on offroad terrain. And the low-pressure tires promise great traction and a smooth ride.
The kart features a four-point safety harness and a padded roll cage for safety. Seats are padded too for comfortability. And the KT196’s hydraulic disc brakes ensure reliable stopping while you’re whipping this bad boy around.
Find more Coleman Powersports KT196 information and reviews here.
-
2. Radio Flyer UltimatePrice: $329.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Earned 2020 Parents’ Choice Recommended Award.
- A trio of speed settings and adjustable seats.
- Rubber front and slick rear tires allow for awesome drifting.
- Solid steel frame.
- Max weight capacity of 81-pounds.
- Some assembly required.
- Battery powered limits length of use.
The wagon you know and love is now the kart you know and love. The Radio Flyer Ultimate is designed to grow with your children up to around age 8 thanks to its adjustable seating. It has a trio of speed settings that can hit 2.5, 5, and 8-mph. As well as reverse functionality too.
The front tires consist of rubber while the rear are extra-wide slicks, providing racers the ability to drift the Radio Flyer Ultimate while speeding into turns. It’s safety-focused thanks to its parent-controlled speed lock, built-in seat belt, and flag for visibility. Which makes it no wonder the Ultimate earned itself a 2020 Parents’ Choice Recommended Award.
Find more Radio Flyer Ultimate information and reviews here.
-
3. First Drive Electric Go KartPrice: $238.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Dual rear motors with 12v battery.
- Forward and reverse movement.
- Cool tri-wheel design.
- Suspension for support.
- Trumpet horn.
- Looks fantastic.
- Maximum weight is 65-pounds.
- Takes up to 8-hours to charge.
- Smaller than it looks.
The First Drive Electric Go Kart is a sweet looking tri-wheel take on an electric kart. It features dual rear motors with a 12v battery that enables the vehicle the strength to tackle hills. Both forward and reverse are available. And the kart has built-in light functionality too.
The kart is smaller than you might think with a recommended weight capacity of 65-pounds. But your little one is sure to be strapped in tight thanks to its adjustable seat belt. It takes about 6 to 8-hours to charge, so make sure to plug it in after each use. And with its smaller dimensions and a weight of just 33-pounds, it’s relatively easy to stow it away in your vehicle and take it anywhere.
Find more First Drive Electric Go Kart information and reviews here.
-
4. Hauck Hurricane Pedal Go KartPrice: $217.77Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Fantastic design.
- Driveable for years thanks to its adjustable seating.
- 8-ball handbrake thrills with skids and keeps speeds easily in check.
- Pedal powered.
- Max weight of 120-pounds.
- A bit more expensive than other Hauck options.
The Hauck Hurricane Pedal Go Kart is very similar to its sibling in the Hauck Lightning. However, the Hurricane sets itself apart by looking the most sporty of the Hauck family. It’s red and black coloring with racing stripes down the front look fantastic. Yet it’s the large red rims that truly make its design pop.
Thanks to its pedal-based design, you’ll never have to worry about a battery being charged. It has an adjustable seat so that your child can grow yet still enjoy it. And the 8-ball styled handbrake ensures they’ll always be cruising at a comfortable speed.
It touts racing-inspired pedals so that look as cool as they feel. The rubber wheels promise better traction than others. And the steel tube powder-coated frame is both durable and slick looking. It’s one of the best pedal karts out there, and at a fairly reasonable price.
Find more Hauck Hurricane Pedal Go Kart information and reviews here.
-
5. Hauck Batmobile Pedal Go KartPrice: $199.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- One of the cheapest on our list.
- Adjustable seating makes it viable for years.
- 8-ball handbrake thrills with skids and keeps speeds easily in check.
- Rubber wheels provide great traction.
- Completely pedal powered.
- Useable for kids between about 4 and 8.
- Max weight of 120-pounds.
What kid doesn’t want to whip around the neighborhood pretending to be Batman? Well, with the Hauck Batmobile Pedal Go Kart, they can now do just that.
Thanks to its pedal-based design, you’ll never have to worry about a battery being charged. It has an adjustable seat so that your child can grow yet still enjoy it. And the 8-ball styled handbrake ensures they’ll always be cruising at a comfortable speed.
It touts racing-inspired pedals so that look as cool as they feel. The rubber wheels promise better traction than others. And the steel tube powder-coated frame is both durable and slick looking. It’s one of the best pedal karts out there, and at a very reasonable price.
Find more Hauck Batmobile Pedal Go Kart information and reviews here.
-
6. Hauck LightningPrice: $165.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Relatively cheap.
- Adjustable seating makes it viable for years.
- 8-ball handbrake keeps speeds easily in check.
- Rubber wheels provide great traction.
- Completely pedal powered.
- Useable for kids between about 4 and 7.
- Takes a week or two to ship.
Available in green or pink, the Hauck Lightning pedal kart is a cheaper option (but arguably not as cool) as the BERG Toys Ford Mustang GT Pedal Go-Kart. Thanks to its pedal-based design, you’ll never have to worry about a battery being charged. It has an adjustable seat so that your child can grow yet still enjoy it. And the 8-ball styled handbrake ensures they’ll always be cruising at a comfortable speed.
It touts racing-inspired pedals so that look as cool as they feel. The rubber wheels promise better traction than others. And the steel tube powder-coated frame is both durable and slick looking. It’s one of the best pedal karts out there, and at a very reasonable price.
-
7. Nerf Battle Racer Pedal Go KartPrice: $246.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Perfect for Nerf enthusiasts.
- Cool design.
- Easy-to-use handbrake system.
- Peddle-powered.
- Holds up to 120-pounds.
- Doesn't come with any blasters or darts.
Children that love Nerf products need the ultimate peddle-kart to go along with them. The Nerf Battle Racer Pedal Go Kart doesn’t just look cool – it’s practical for battle too! It sports several placeholders for your Nerf blasters, brackets, and darts. It’s adjustable to accommodate a variety of ages. And speed can be regulated thanks to the easy-to-use handbrake. It’s the only peddle-powered kart that your child should even consider taking into battle.
Find more Nerf Battle Racer Pedal Go Kart information and reviews here.
Go-Karts for Sale
Looking to find go-karts for sale? Look no further. With the convenience of Amazon, you can have a thrilling kart delivered right to your door. Whether you're looking for motorized, electric, or even pedal-powered versions for your toddler, there are plenty of go-kart options for every age and experience level on our list.
Above are popular options from Coleman, Razor, BERG, and even Nerf. But there are plenty of fantastic options from lesser-known companies too.
Go-Karts for Kids
Older kids that are ready to get some real power underneath them should seriously consider the duo of options from Coleman Powersports. The BK200 is a beast of a kart that provides engine power of 196cc and 9-hp. The KT196 is smaller, but still impressive too. As both karts can hit speeds of over 30-mph while allowing for a weight capacity of 400-pounds.
Each is designed to tackle off-road adventures with ease thanks to torque conversation systems and low-pressure tires. Yet safety isn't ignored as these karts are fitted with 4-point safety harnesses and padded roll cages too.
Go-Karts Near Me
If you aren't ready to invest in a go-kart of your own at home, there are hundreds of locations across the United States that you can visit to experience the thrill of racing karts. A simple "go-karts near me" Google search should do the trick. And with that, you'll find your closest options.
Go-kart tracks are a fantastic option for family fun, birthdays, and adult get-togethers. They're even great for competitive racing as many tracks offer weekly leagues to participate in. With one of the largest and most popular in the country being K1 Speed.
K1 Speed
K1 Speed touts over 40 locations across the U.S., making it one of the largest kart companies out there. Their indoor racing locations offer group parties and corporate events. Or you can utilize Arrive & Drive to show up and race with family or friends.
There are numerous league options for those looking to kart competitively. Options include their GoPro Challenge GP, Teen Cup Series, Junior League, and the K1 Speed E-World Championship. Or, if you're looking for something more casual, you can always try out Drift Night, Grid Night, or their Karting Academy to brush up on your skills.
Go-Kart Frame
There doesn't appear to be many options if you're just looking for a go-kart frame by itself. However, there are some awesome frames available that are designed to convert Segways and Hoverboards into some slick-looking go-karts.
The HYPER GOGO GoKart Kit takes that hoverboard that's no longer played with and provides it new purpose. This is no cheap setup, as the HYPER GOGO consists of a full kart kit, including an extendable frame, shock absorbers, disc brakes, and more.
The HYPER GOGO looks awesome, with color options including gray, red, and white. And the sturdy metal frame is lightweight yet strong enough to support both kids and adults.
The Segway Ninebot Electric GoKart Drift Kit is another conversion set that takes your dusty Segway miniPRO or Ninebot S and modifies it into go-kart form. The adjustable frame can accommodate drivers from 4'3" to 6'5". Yet it's portable enough to fit in the trunk of most cars.