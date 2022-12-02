7 Best Go-Karts You Can Order Online

With our list of the Best Go-Karts, you can have a kart delivered right to your front door. Child, teen, or adult, there are plenty of options below to fit any age and terrain (though you may want to go with a kid’s bumper car for the toddlers in your home). So browse through our selections and order one today that will entertain for years.

Those that have taken one for a spin know that go-karts are a crazy good time. Whether you’re racing at a track on vacation or whipping through your neighborhood or backyard, getting behind the wheel of a go-kart is a thrilling experience.

Our Unbiased Reviews

Go-Karts for Sale

Looking to find go-karts for sale? Look no further. With the convenience of Amazon, you can have a thrilling kart delivered right to your door. Whether you're looking for motorized, electric, or even pedal-powered versions for your toddler, there are plenty of go-kart options for every age and experience level on our list.

Above are popular options from Coleman, Razor, BERG, and even Nerf. But there are plenty of fantastic options from lesser-known companies too.

Go-Karts for Kids

Older kids that are ready to get some real power underneath them should seriously consider the duo of options from Coleman Powersports. The BK200 is a beast of a kart that provides engine power of 196cc and 9-hp. The KT196 is smaller, but still impressive too. As both karts can hit speeds of over 30-mph while allowing for a weight capacity of 400-pounds.

Each is designed to tackle off-road adventures with ease thanks to torque conversation systems and low-pressure tires. Yet safety isn't ignored as these karts are fitted with 4-point safety harnesses and padded roll cages too.

Go-Karts Near Me

If you aren't ready to invest in a go-kart of your own at home, there are hundreds of locations across the United States that you can visit to experience the thrill of racing karts. A simple "go-karts near me" Google search should do the trick. And with that, you'll find your closest options.

Go-kart tracks are a fantastic option for family fun, birthdays, and adult get-togethers. They're even great for competitive racing as many tracks offer weekly leagues to participate in. With one of the largest and most popular in the country being K1 Speed.

K1 Speed

K1 Speed touts over 40 locations across the U.S., making it one of the largest kart companies out there. Their indoor racing locations offer group parties and corporate events. Or you can utilize Arrive & Drive to show up and race with family or friends.

There are numerous league options for those looking to kart competitively. Options include their GoPro Challenge GP, Teen Cup Series, Junior League, and the K1 Speed E-World Championship. Or, if you're looking for something more casual, you can always try out Drift Night, Grid Night, or their Karting Academy to brush up on your skills.

Go-Kart Frame

There doesn't appear to be many options if you're just looking for a go-kart frame by itself. However, there are some awesome frames available that are designed to convert Segways and Hoverboards into some slick-looking go-karts.

The HYPER GOGO GoKart Kit takes that hoverboard that's no longer played with and provides it new purpose. This is no cheap setup, as the HYPER GOGO consists of a full kart kit, including an extendable frame, shock absorbers, disc brakes, and more.

The HYPER GOGO looks awesome, with color options including gray, red, and white. And the sturdy metal frame is lightweight yet strong enough to support both kids and adults.

The Segway Ninebot Electric GoKart Drift Kit is another conversion set that takes your dusty Segway miniPRO or Ninebot S and modifies it into go-kart form. The adjustable frame can accommodate drivers from 4'3" to 6'5". Yet it's portable enough to fit in the trunk of most cars.