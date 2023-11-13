Oraimo Scrambler 100 Review: The Best Folding eBike Under $1000?

The Oraimo Scrambler 100 is a Class-2 electric bike that aims to standoout in the market for its blend of affordability, efficiency, and versatility. With a price point that is notably attractive (currently listed as $539 on Amazon, $899 on Oraimo’s official site), this ebike is lightweight, easy to assemble, and is capable of reaching speeds up to 20mph, making it suitable for a variety of uses from leisure rides to brisk commuting. But the Scrambler 100 isn’t without its flaws. Read our full review – as written by our Shopping Editor – to find everything you need to know about Oraimo’s fat tire folding ebike.

(An Oraimo Scrambler 100 review unit was provided for an honest review)

A key feature of the Scrambler 100 is its rapid charging capability, fully charging in just 3.5 hours. This is significantly quicker than many of its competitors in the price range, and the fact that it charges so quickly is a major bonus. It is also equipped with a powerful 750W brushless motor that peaks at 1000W, ensuring smooth and effective performance across different terrains. The bike’s stability and durability are enhanced by its 20″ fat tires that are 3″ thick, which also add to the bike’s rugged aesthetic. Additionally, its 5 PAS (Pedal Assist System) levels and a Shimano 7-Speed gear system give you all of the control you need when riding.

On the plus side, the Scrambler 100 is highly practical for urban commuting. Its foldability allows it to fit easily into small vehicles, like my Hyundai Kona, making it a practical choice for city dwellers who may need to combine biking with car travel. It’s also pretty lightweight compared to most of the other Class-2 ebikes under $1000, which is a blessing to those who hate dealing with heavy, cumbersome bikes like myself.

In fact, despite its solid construction, the Scrambler comes in at just 64 pounds, and it supports a maximum weight of 396 pounds. It had no problem holding this 260-pound man and quickly got up to full speed with ease.

Being a Class-2 ebike, the Scrambler is limited to 20mph, but it provides plenty of zip and torque with its powerful brushless motor. So, you’ll hit that 20mph within a few seconds of holding down the throttle.

Generally speaking, this ebike is a steal at its current Amazon price of $539, and I highly recommend it if you’re looking for a fast commuter bike that folds. Even at $899, I would recommend Oraimo’s latest over anything in the price range.

However, there are areas where the Scrambler 100 could improve. First the absence of a headlight is an unfortunate oversight, especially during seasons when it gets dark early (like it does at 4PM right now). This limits the bike’s usability in low-light conditions, which is a crucial factor for those who rely on their ebike for commuting or after-hours riding. Especially those that work at 9-5 at an office they commute to; you won’t be riding the Scrambler 100 home in the dark, that’s for sure!

Another one of my minor gripes with the Oraimo Scrambler is that the limited color options of black and grey might not appeal to everyone. More color choices could enhance its aesthetic appeal and cater to a broader range of preferences. If someone is shelling out $900 for an ebike, they should be able to choose the color they want, something other than black or grey.

There are a few Scrambler 100 accessories available. For example, Oraimo offers a cargo rack add-on for $36, which is reasonably priced and adds to the bike’s utility, making it more versatile for carrying items. The Oraimo website offers a convenient option to purchase replacement parts, ensuring long-term maintenance and usability.

Final Thoughts

The Oraimo Scrambler 100 ebike is a great option for those looking for an affordable, efficient, and versatile electric bike to commute with. Its powerful performance, quick charging, foldability, and solid construction are major selling points. The fact that it doesn’t come with a headlight isn’t a deal breaker for most, and at its current lowest price of $539 (for the Flare Black or Magic Grey), you can’t go wrong. This is a top tier, sub $1000 ebike that you’re going to absolutely love.

Pros

Torque

Easily Foldable

Only 64 Pounds

Fat Tires Handle Any Terrain

Incredibly Low Price Right Now

Cons

No Headlight

Limited Color Options

Our Review: 4.5 Out of 5 Stars

