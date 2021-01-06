20 Best Small Hiking Backpacks: The Ultimate List

The Osprey Stratos 24 Hiking Backpack is an impressively equipped and durably built expedition-style backpack that’s designed for minimalist, fast-paced backcountry adventures.

This is a serious pack for serious outdoorsmen and women despite its smaller size. Osprey has engineered this backpack to support hikers with a smaller gear load but has maintained many of the awesome features included in their full-size, full-feature packs.

The 210D double ripstop nylon and 420HD nylon pack cloth construction is ultralight and built to last, so this is a pack you’ll own for many years of trekking.

The Airspeed Suspension system utilizes a ventilated back panel with an adjustable shoulder harness to ensure you can dial in the perfect fit, allowing the Stratos to be precisely matched to anyone’s frame. Men, women, boys, and girls will all find adjusting this backpack to be a bit intensive, but well worth it, in the end, considering the streamlined, near-weightless fit you can achieve.

In addition to the main compartment, a top panel zippered stash pocket and front panel vertical center zippered pocket provide easy access to your essential items, so you won’t waste time digging around for a snack or your phone. Stretch mesh pockets on both sides of pack, two zippered hip belt pockets, and Stow-On-The-Go Trekking pole attachment points add further storage and organization potential – totalling to quite a bit of overall capacity despite the Stratos’s smaller size!

An integrated and removable rain cover, safety whistle on the chest strap, and internal hydration sleeve (fits up to a 3-liter bladder) hit all the bases when it comes to both your frontcountry and backcountry needs – not a surprise when you remember we’re talking about an Osprey pack here!

All things considered, outdoor adventurers seeking a highly equipped, built to last backpack option for shorter and/or less gear-intensive treks should absolutely have this big-bag disguised as a day pack on their radar!