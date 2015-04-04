Happy Birthday, Tardar Sauce: Best Grumpy Cat Merchandise

Grumpy Cat is a real live cat, and she gained fame after her photo was posted on Reddit in September 2012. Tardar Sauce, which is Grumpy Cats real name, is a typical cat, hiding, playing and getting regular vet visits. However, once a week she poses for the camera, and sometimes she even goes on TV or visits conventions. What a life for a cat. Tardar Sauce was born April 4, 2012.

To say “Happy Birthday” to Grumpy Cat, why not buy some of this great merchandise that is sure to bring a smile to your face, even if the cat is grumpy!

1. The Grumpy Guide to Life: Observations from Grumpy Cat

The Grumpy Guide to Life: Observations from Grumpy Cat is the 2nd book put out by this sensational cat. This isn’t an inspirational book, this cat tell the cold, hard grumpy truth. It’s a great demotivational guide to everyday life, love, friendship, and is the perfect book as a gift to yourself or anyone else in your life. You’ll love all of the cute photos.

Price: $9.01 Hardcover or $1.99 on Kindle

2. Grumpy Cat: A Grumpy Book

Grumpy Cat: A Grumpy Book was the first Grumpy Cat book to be published. It is filled with great photos of the original Grumpy Cat in all her glory. You’ll find it hard not to laugh. Not only does this book give you the classic grumpy cat photos you love, but it is also filled with grumptastic games and activities.

Price: $9.28 Hardcover or $5.99 on Kindle

3. Gund Grumpy Cat Plush

With the Gund Grumpy Cat Plush you can have your own adorable grumpy cat at home. This one also makes a great gift for kids or the collector. Enjoy cuddling with the original grumpy cat or put her up on a shelf to enjoy from afar. Gund makes long lasting, realistic toys.

Price: $17.14

4. Grumpy Cat No Mug

The Grumpy Cat No Mug is the perfect place to enjoy your morning coffee. Let Grumpy Cat’s perpetual negativity be your boost towards a positive day!

Price: $10.00

5. Grumpy Cat Happy Face T-Shirt

The Grumpy Cat Happy Face T-Shirt is sure to bring a smile to anyone’s face. It is 100% Cotton. It is also an Officially licensed Grumpy Cat product. Having a bad day? Let your Grumpy Cat t-shirt speak for you!

Price: $11.99-22.99

6. Grumpy Cat’s Worst Christmas Ever

Grumpy Cat is a movie star. According to the package, a lonely Grumpy Cat stays in a mall pet shop, never being chosen by customers. This gives her a very negative outlook. However, one day a young girls comes into the pet shop and falls in love with her. The little girl finds she is able to hear the cat talk too. Will it really be the worst Christmas ever?

Price: $9.96 on DVD

7. Ganz Grumpy Cat Window Cling

The 10″ Ganz Grumpy Cat Window Cling plush is perfect for cars, trucks and even the front door. Even the least grumpy person has to smile when they see this adorably unhappy face.

Price: $13.14

8. Gund Grumpy Cat Adult Sized Slippers

Gund Grumpy Cat Adult Sized Slippers is adorable. Enjoy these comfy slippers that keep your toes warm and cushion every step. They are 11.5″ in length and the head even swivels!

Price: $40.32

9. Grumpy Cat Coloring Book

The Grumpy Cat coloring book is perfect for kids of any age, including the adult ones. Some of the funny situations you’ll find Grumpy Cat in within the pages of this coloring book are holidays (“Feliz Navi-DON’T”), Grumpin’ Around the World (“French? Non!”), and Grumps of the Silver Screen (“The TermiNOtor,” “The Wizard of No,” and “Indiana No and the Raiders of the Get Lost Ark”). Hilarious!

Price: $5.99

10. Grumpy Cat Paper Dolls

Not into coloring? Maybe paper dolls are more your thing. Now you can dress Grumpy Cat up as a viking, give her a bow tie and a funny hat, or any number of fun costumes a real cat would surely hate. This paper doll set will bring hours of joy to kids and adults alike!

Price: $8.80

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.