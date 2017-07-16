10 Best Air Purifier for Pets 2018: Your Buyer’s Guide

While we’re all aware of when the air quality outside is less than ideal, we tend to be more oblivious about the air quality in our homes. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, “In the last several years, a growing body of scientific evidence has indicated that the air within homes and other buildings can be more seriously polluted than the outdoor air in even the largest and most industrialized cities.”

This is especially true for pet owners. Love them as we do, their dander definitely degrades our indoor air quality. Even people who aren’t allergic can be bothered by enough pet stuff floating in the air. That goes double for visitors who might be sensitive — some folks can handle being around animals for a short time, but if the air is inundated with allergens, their visit may get cut short.

As a chinchilla owner, I also have to contend with airborne dust from their baths. There are many ways pets unwittingly contribute to an unsafe home air environment.

If you find yourself getting sick a lot, that might be an indication of poor air quality. It can also lead to fewer restful nights of sleep and a host of other maladies. Pets are certainly not the only cause, as unseen mold and airborne germs are every bit as problematic. Still, by clearing the air of one of these elements, chances are good you’ll be clearing the air of all of them at the same time.

The best way to achieve this is to invest in an air purifier. There are a variety of options, ranging from personal purifiers, simple fan-based filters, and large room units. When choosing an air purifier, consider how big of an area needs to be cleaned compared to your budget for this device. You want to maximize the square footage you can treat, but these can get expensive quickly. We’ve presented options from a variety of price points and functionality so you can choose what works best for your scenario.

Here’s a quick rundown of terms you’re likely to see while shopping for an air purifier. Mention of these things may help you decide between one model and another:

HEPA filter: High-efficiency particulate air. A fine mesh filter that traps particles from pollen to smoke. These are nearly ubiquitous in this application.

99.97 percent efficient: Sometimes called true HEPA, this is the U.S. Department of Energy minimum standard for percentage of particles (0.3 microns) removed from the air by a HEPA filter. Sometimes this is expressed as “up to 99 percent efficient” which means that at the critical 0.3 micron size where efficiency dips for all filtration, the effective rate could be much lower.

VOC: Volatile organic compounds. Typically among the smallest particles in the air which some filters may not remove, these are any compound which turns to vapor at room temperature. Includes formaldehyde, esters, alcohols, and more.

UV-C: Ultraviolet C light. A short wave UV radiation source that kills germs.

Ionization (or plasma): Use of high voltages to create negative ion air particles, which are then bound to other molecules and destroyed. There are no standards for these ionizers, though anecdotal evidence suggests that they can extend the function of an air purifier. They’ve also been connected with increased levels of ozone in confined areas, so you’ll want a purifier wherein this function is optional.

Activated carbon/charcoal: Treated carbon with a porous surface that adsorbs chemicals and odors.

CADR numbers: Clean Air Delivery Rate. Rating developed by the Association of Home Appliance Manufacturers to standardize performance of air purifiers, with one number each for tobacco smoke, dust, and pollen. The higher the number, the faster the purifier cleans the air of that particular pollutant.

For this list, we’ve focused on presenting options for the best air purifier for pets that can handle a full room, even if it’s a small bedroom. This means options like desktop air purifiers and personal air purifiers aren’t the focus here. They can be very effective, but we’re assuming you want a bit more coverage than those typically provide.

While some will have monitors built in, you might also want to consider purchasing an air quality monitor to verify that things are improving. Regardless of whether the air purifier itself has a monitor, a separate unit across the room or across the house will give you a better indication of total air quality.

Having pets doesn’t mean suffering bad air quality. Here are the top ten best air purifiers for pets to keep your home’s air healthy.

1. Winix 5300-2 Air Purifier

This modern device combines all the standard utilities of an air purifier in a design that fits in just about any house. In addition to the HEPA filter, this unit uses a carbon-based pre-filter that removes larger particulates like pet hair. In auto mode, the machine uses Smart Sensors, which constantly evaluate the air quality and make adjustments to the settings in response.

The ionization in this one is handled by the proprietary PlasmaWave technology, which creates both positive and negative ions to create plasma, which is then combined with the water vapor in the air and destroys pollutants without the creation of ozone. The filter in this lasts for up to a year, while the washable pre-filters need to be cleaned every three months.

Price: $159.99 (25 percent off MSRP)

Specs:

CADR numbers: Pollen – 246, Dust – 243, Tobacco Smoke – 232

Range: 360 sq. ft.

Ionizer?: Yes

Replacement filter: Winix 115115 True HEPA Plus 4 Replacement Filter — $42.99

Dimensions: 7.8 by 14.9 by 23.6 inches

Pros:

PlasmaWave ionizer

Smart Sensors automatically adjust settings based on measured levels

Washable pre-filter catches pet hair

Change filter alert and timer function

Cons:

The auto dim feature doesn’t work reliably

Slow air change rate may make it better for rooms smaller than advertised range

Short warranty period (one year)

2. Sharp FPF60UW Plasmacluster Ion Air Purifier

This all-white option is sharp in both looks and name. Advertised for room sizes just a bit smaller than the Winix above, the CADR numbers on this one are comparable, which means that it could possibly cover a larger area. Like the Winix, it uses an optional plasma ionizer to remove germs and bacteria from the air. The intake is in the back, so you can’t place it right against a wall as you might with some other designs. That being said, the standout feature is that the filters last up to five years, which can net some savings in the long term.

If you like this one but want higher CADR numbers for a larger area, you could always upgrade to the Sharp FPA80UW, though there’s no auto-off function and the filters only last up to two years.

Price: $257.49

Specs:

CADR numbers: Pollen – 238, Dust – 232, Tobacco Smoke – 220

Range: 280 sq. ft.

Ionizer?: Yes

Replacement filter: Sharp FZF60HFU True Hepa Replacement Filter — $54.99

Dimensions: 7.91 by 14 by 22.68 inches

Pros:

Auto-off function for two, four, and eight hour operation

Filters last up to five years

Relatively quite operation (26 dBA on low)

Five fan speeds

Cons:

Auto mode controls only the fan speed and is middling

Filters not washable

Back air intake means it can’t sit right against the wall

3. Alen BreatheSmart Fur Family Smart Bundle

Should you have more to spend on your air purifier, Alen created this high-end unit with a personal touch. Instead of just one color, you can choose from 16 designer panels for the front of the unit, including options like the pictured rosewood, stainless steel, carbon, and even a primed surface you can paint yourself. This one in particular is the Fur Family bundle, which comes with the company’s HEPA-OdorCell, which is aimed specifically at destroying pet odors.

This is advertised as a large room or open concept space unit, able to clean 1,100 square feet of space. The company has something of a stance against CADR ratings, so it’s difficult to evaluate this rate strictly by the literature. Still, the combination of the high-end look and advanced filtration make this a strong contender for the best air purifier for pets, if you’ve got the money to spend.

They also make the T500 tower air purifier, which is advertised for spaces up to 500 sq. ft., though the decorative surfaces are somewhat less effective in this design.

Price: $777

Specs:

CADR numbers: Not CADR rated

Range: 1,100 sq. ft.

Ionizer?: Yes

Replacement filter: Alen BF35-MP HEPA-OdorCell Replacement Filter — $89.74

Dimensions: 17.75 by 10 by 26.75 inches

Pros:

Customizable designer front panel

Large coverage area

Filter customized to neutralizing pet allergens

SmartSensor auto-mode

Cons:

Expensive

Not CADR rated

Filters cannot be washed

4. Blueair Classic 405 Wi-Fi Air Purifier

This Blueair unit introduces something the previous options didn’t offer: wifi connectivity for use with smartphones. You can control every aspect of the machine using the Blueair Friend app, as well as view air quality ratings when using the optional Bluewir Aware monitor. The intake and output are on the grated sides of the unit, so this can sit snugly against a wall without hindering performance. It comes with a standard one year warranty which is extendable to five years by registering within the first 60 days.

For smaller rooms, the Classic 205 is cheaper, while the Classic 605 works for larger rooms.

Price: $499.99

Specs:

CADR numbers: Pollen – 300, Dust – 300, Tobacco Smoke – 280

Range: 434 sq. ft.

Ionizer?: Yes

Replacement filter: Blueair 400 Series Replacement Particle Filter — $59.95

Dimensions: 11 by 23 by 20 inches

Pros:

Smartphone controllable via wifi

With addition of the Bluewir Aware monitor, auto mode can automatically engaged when air quality degrades

Five air changes per hour in rooms up to 434 sq. ft.

Intake and output is on the sides, so it can sit against the wall

Cons:

Some units give off a smell during the first few days of use

Pricey

No air quality readout on unit

For best anti-smoke performance, an upgrade to the Blueair Smokestop filter is required

5. Rabbit Air SPA-625A BioGS 2.0 Ultra Quiet HEPA Air Purifier

Now on its second version, the BioGS is a sleek, modern air purifier. The focus of this unit is on quiet operation, utilizing a brushless motor system. Though the output is at the back, the angled opening pushes air upward so it can still sit against the wall. As with the others, it has an on-board air quality monitor that adjusts the speed on auto mode. There’s a remote for manual operation, as well.

They claim a room size of 625, but based on the CADR numbers below, this is a stretch. At the highest setting, this will replace room air twice per hour, and even the tech specs on the company website suggest a room size of 313 square feet for “allergy sufferers”. Still, it’s an attractive unit and the filters last up to three years, so it’s definitely worth your consideration.

The company also makes the flat-panel MinusA2 for advertised room sizes up to 815 square feet.

Price: $399.95

Specs:

CADR numbers: Pollen – 189, Dust – 165, Tobacco Smoke – 152

Range: 625 sq. ft.

Ionizer?: Yes

Replacement filter: Rabbit Air BioGS 2.0 Filter Kit — $89.95

Dimensions: 16.6 by 9.8 by 22.2 inches

Pros:

Filters last up to three years

Washable pre-filter removes large particulates

Brushless motor is quiet and efficient

Five year warranty

Cons:

Low CADR numbers suggest slow air replacement for the advertised room size

May not be effective against VOCs

No casters nor handle

Filters somewhat pricey

6. Pure Enrichment PureZone 3-in-1 True HEPA Air Purifier

Admittedly, the prices to this point have been on the steep side. For the trade off of covering less area, you can get this relatively simple purifier meant for up to 200 square feet. Instead of an ionizer, this unit uses a UV-C light to kill germs, bacteria, and fungi as it passes through the filtration. The replacement filters are cheaper than on other options, too, though they’re meant for only six months of active use. It comes with a five year warranty on this smaller and lightweight machine.

Price: $99.99 (23 percent off MSRP)

Specs:

CADR numbers: Pollen – 80, Dust – 80, Tobacco Smoke – 80

Range: 200 sq. ft.

Ionizer?: No, uses UV-C light

Replacement filter: Pure Enrichment Air Purifier Replacement Filter — $14.99

Dimensions: 10.8 by 6.9 by 12.1 inches

Pros:

Filter replacement indicator

Very quiet (30 to 50 dB range)

Auto-off function for two, four, and eight hour operation

Five year warranty

Cons:

Low CADR numbers and advertised range puts this just above personal air cleaners

Trade-off with cheaper filter means they need to be replaced every six months with regular use

Reports of drying out the air

Intermittent rattling sounds

7. GermGuardian AC4825 3-in-1 Air Cleaning System

Currently on sale for even less than the PureZone above, this GermGardian takes the form of a tower fan and rates just slightly better in terms of CADR numbers. There are no special functions here, so you’ll set it where it works best for your house and leave it. Again a UV lamp is used in place of ionization, with Titanium Dioxide activated by the lamp to help destroy odor molecules. It’s definitely on the small side, so this would be a good choice for a bedroom where space is at a premium.

Speaking of small spaces, you could also try the GermGuardian GG1000, which is just the UV light sanitizer for cleaning the air in very small spaces.

Price: $89.99

Specs:

CADR numbers: Pollen – 100+, Dust – 100+, Tobacco Smoke – 100+

Range: 155 sq. ft.

Ionizer?: No, uses UV-C light

Replacement filter: GermGuardian FLT4825 Replacement Filter B — $30.57

Dimensions: 7 by 10.2 by 21.5 inches

Pros:

UV-C light kills microorganisms

Filter replacement indicator

Three speeds

Cons:

Some units experience short circuiting at the circuit board

No auto mode

Small room coverage

8. Dyson Pure Cool Link Air Purifier

By now almost everyone is familiar with the innovation that Dyson’s Air Multiplier system has brought to fans. That same advantage is now available in air purifier form as part of this 40 inch tower fan system. As a pure air purifier, it’s not quite as effective as some other options, offering just the HEPA filtration level and leaving out the ionization, UV lamp, and charcoal filters seen in some of the other options. Still, if you’re in need of a fan as much as you are an air filter, this could be a fine option for you.

In addition, it automatically monitors air quality and reports back to the Dyson Link app, which you can also use to control the unit. There’s an automatic and a night mode and a sleep timer can be set for up to nine hours. The multiplier system also allows for ultra-quiet operation, so you could consider this if you’ve found the others too loud.

Price: $385.04

Specs:

CADR numbers: Not CADR rated

Range: Unspecified

Ionizer?: No

Replacement filter: Dyson Pure Cool Link Tower Replacement Filter — $179.99

Dimensions: 40 by 7.7 by 4.3 inches

Pros:

Smartphone controllable via wifi using Dyson Link app

Automatic and night time modes

Easy-to-change filter

Voice controllable with Amazon Echo

Cons:

Very expensive filters

Not CADR rated

Expensive

9. Philips Air Purifier 2000i

This option from Philips offers a good amount of modern function in a package comparable to the Sharp above. By using the Air Matters app, you can control this with your smartphone like a few of the options above. The read out for the machine’s air quality monitor is one of the best on this list. It combines the glowing ring on the front, which changes from red to blue as the air quality improves, with a numerical readout on the top so you know exactly the condition of the air in your home.

It also has AreaSense, which is a proprietary method for interpreting those readings from the monitor and making the necessary speed adjustment. It’s also very quiet with an upper sound pressure measurement of 52 dB. The VitaSheild IPS is a so-called natural filtration system that doesn’t rely on ionization nor UV light. With the built-in measuring tools, you’ll be able to determine how successful it is without them.

If you have a smaller room to purify, there’s also the Philips Air Purifier 1000i for rooms up to 200 square feet. Both units also come in non-wifi versions, if you prefer.

Price: $699.57

Specs:

CADR numbers: Pollen – 211, Dust – 198, Tobacco Smoke – 179

Range: 277 sq. ft.

Ionizer?: No

Replacement filter: Philips FY2422/40 Nano Protect True HEPA Replacement Filter — $79.99

Dimensions: 11.6 by 16.2 by 24.1 inches

Pros:

AutoSense automatic monitoring and control

Air quality monitor with front-facing color ring and numerical Allergen Index display

Smartphone controllable via wifi with Air Matters app

Filter replacement indicator

Cons:

Somewhat pricey

No sleep timer

Some units give off a smell during the first few days of use

Relatively small area for the price

10. Coway AP-1512HH Mighty Air Purifier

Like the Philips above, this Coway unit offers a color-based air quality indicator for at-a-glance understanding. For considerably less money, this one also brings additional air purifying firepower both in terms of square footage (over 70 more square feet) and with the Vital Ion ionizer. While there’s no wifi or smartphone integration, there is an eco mode which will turn off the fan if it detects no pollution.

There’s a one, four, and eight hour sleep timer as well as a filter change indicator. While not quite as modern as some of the others, this is a solid offering capable of cleaning a relatively large area.

Price: $229.99

Specs:

CADR numbers: Pollen – 240, Dust – 246, Tobacco Smoke – 233

Range: 351 sq. ft.

Ionizer?: Yes

Replacement filter: Coway Replacement Filter Pack for AP1512HH — $49.99

Dimensions: 16.8 by 18.3 by 9.6 inches

Pros:

Eco mode — when no pollution is detected for 30 minutes, fan will turn off

Washable pre-filter

Filter replacement indicator

Sleep timer

color air quality indicator

Cons:

Possibly not the best customer service

Auto mode may result in very high fan settings

Only three fan speeds with not enough gradient between them

Additional plastic wrapping on the inside needs to be removed

