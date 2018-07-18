11 Best Nail Clippers for Dogs: Compare, Buy & Save (2018)

One of the more unpleasant facets of dog ownership, right up there with picking up after them, is trimming dog nails. Even with the help of sedatives, almost no dog willingly tolerates a nail trimming. Most dogs will squirm and fight you even before they know the true perils. The first time you cut the quick could very well be the last time you let yourself go through that ordeal.

That being said, taking them to a professional dog nail cutter gets expensive. The rate is usually somewhere between $15 and $25 dollars for something that has to be done just about monthly. That can add up fast considering that dogs are not exactly cheap animals to keep to begin with. If you’re already in the habit of washing your dog yourself, you can save a lot of money by learning how to properly trim their nails, too.

Even the most expensive dog nail grinder on our list is only slightly more costly than a single visit to the groomer or vet. Once you get the hang of it — and with a little assist from protective quick guards — you’ll be trimming your dog’s nails with ease.

Our list highlights five of the best options based either on price, style, or popularity. With the information we’ve provided below, you’ll be able to make a determination about which of these is the best value for you. In addition to those, we’ve offered several other options for you to consider that either take a different form factor or offer features that the cheapest and most popular options don’t.

Learn how to cut your dog’s nails and save yourself some money with our best nail clippers for dogs:

What are the best nail clippers for dogs?

1. Epica #1 Best Professional Pet Nail Clippers – $9.39 to $9.95

Pros: Cons: Protective guard

Lock

Rubber coated soft-grip handle

Available in two sizes Some units experience the nail guard slipping (manufacturer is responsive and quick to replace them)

May be too bulky for small nails

May not have the clipping strength of other units

Handles give a little when applying pressure

Not only are these well-rated at 4.8 of five stars, that rating comes courtesy of a staggering 3,700 plus reviews. These clippers find the sweet spot of value and function, offering a nail guard and rubberized handles despite more expensive options lacking these. These are definitely a value offering, with some complaints of the nail guard slipping, but customer service is responsive and quick to offer replacements should you have any issues.

2. Safari 770045 Professional Nail Trimmer – $8.15 to $9.99

Pros: Cons: Inexpensive

Lock

Rubber coated soft-grip handle

Available in two sizes Somewhat large for people with small hands

Not as sharp as some other models

Guard isn’t as robust as it could be

Even the smaller size might not work if you want one pair of clippers for your dog and cat

Like the Epicas above, this pair from Safari have an excellent rating even with over 5,000 reviews. The smaller set is also less expensive. The nail guard on these isn’t quite as good, but some trade off is to be expected for a cheap set of clippers. Ultimately, the design is very similar to the Epica set, though the Safari name is better known.

3. Resco Original Deluxe Dog and Cat Nail/Claw Clippers – $13.99

Pros: Cons: Guillotine-style blade may be preferable for some

Replaceable blade

Powder-coated metal construction

Available in two sizes Some find this mechanism difficult to use

More prone to jamming than other styles

Rubber handles may slip off on some units

Mixed reviews on initial sharpness of the blade

If the scissor style clippers don’t work for you, try this option which swaps the blade for a guillotine-style mechanism. Some find it easier to see what they’re doing, which can obviously make the process easier. These come in two sizes, as well as different colors. In addition to the yellow ones featured here, you can get the original silver or purple, red, or blue.

More Dog Nail Clipper Options

4. Thunderpaws Professional-Grade Dog Nail Clippers – $13.95

Pros: Cons: Protective guard

Includes a nail file

Rubberized grip Some users still cut the quick with these

May not be as sharp as other models

This option follows a very common design made by a number of manufacturers, including GoPets, Mojo’s PetsLife and OmegaPet. At this time of this writing, this version from Thunderpaws is both cheaper and better-reviewed than most of the other like-models.

The quick guard on these is quite robust and there’s a nail file included in the handle. Use it to round out any rough edges after you’re done clipping. Given the ubiquity of the design, you might as well save a couple of dollars and grab this version.

5. Furminator Nail Clipper for Dogs & Cats – $10.91

Pros: Cons: Quick guard is adjustable

Non-slip handle

Anti-microbial plastic reduces bacteria

Handles are comfortable for various sized hands In-between size might not work for all pets

Blades may dull quickly

Adjustable quick guard leaves open the possibility of setting it incorrectly

Safety re-latches between cuts

Furminator are well known for their dog grooming products — we included them on our best dog shedding brushes list. These have a slightly different form factor to the others, including bulkier handles, which are better for some folks. Also, the quick guard is adjustable, unlike most other options. They’re sized to try to address all cats and dogs, so they may not work smallest and largest animals.

6. Millers Forge Quality Nail Clipper – $12.17

Pros: Cons: Heavy duty Italian blades

Long handles allow for better leverage

Non-slip handles

Able to cut on both sides of the blade No quick guard

Recommended for dogs over 40 pounds only

Requires a bit more hand strength

Some units ship with somewhat dull blades

This options from Millers Forge are the old school style of dog nail trimmers. There’s no quick guard on here, so these are better for experienced dog owners. They’re made in Italy with heavy duty blades that can cut on both sides. If you want something no-frills, this is the way to go, especially for larger dogs.

In addition to these, the company also makes a plier-style model.

Best Dog Nail Grinders

Rather than using dog nail clippers, some owners find it easier to use a grinder for trimming dog nails. The sound might put some dogs off, but you can be a little more gradual about your approach with these.

7. Hertzko Electric Pet Nail Grinder – $22.99

Pros: Cons: Diamond bit grinder

Small and medium sized openings for ease of use (the cover can be removed for larger dogs)

USB rechargeable for wireless operation

Relatively quiet motor May not be powerful enough for very tough nails

Bit can’t be changed

Takes much longer than nail clippers

Some animals won’t tolerate any amount of motor noise

As with a couple of the options for nail clippers above, this dog nail grinder model from Hertz boasts a 4.3 rating on over 2,300 reviews. It’s popular thanks to the combination of being reasonably priced and convenient to use. The diamond bit is covered in a guide that makes inserting your pet’s nails easy, though this can be removed for larger nails, too. Most users report that it only takes an hour to recharge and should arrive to you with enough charge to use it right out of the package.

8. FurPaw Wireless Pet Nail Grinder For Dogs – $9.99

Pros: Cons: Inexpensive

Small and medium sized openings for ease of use (the cover can be removed for larger dogs)

USB rechargeable for wireless operation

Works for up to three hours on a charge May not be powerful enough for very tough nails

Bit can’t be changed

Takes much longer than nail clippers

Some animals won’t tolerate any amount of motor noise

Despite having a virtually identical design to the Hertzko above, this version is less than half the price. It isn’t as well-reviewed or as popular, so it’s possible that the supplier for this particular one has cut corners. However, if you just want to try out a nail grinder for the first time, you can’t go wrong at this price, which is cheaper than most of the manual clippers above on this list. They offer a 45 day money back guarantee, as well.

More Dog Nail Grinder Options

9. Dremel 7300-PGK 4.8V Pet Grooming Kit – $39

Pros: Cons: 45-degree angle guide

Two speeds — 6,500 and 13,000 RPM

Easily-sourced replacement sanding discs

High-quality Dremel product Somewhat pricey

You may get similar results with the less expensive Dremel MiniMite

Nail guide somewhat difficult to attach

Some have better luck with other Dremel sanding bits

Dremel fans will no doubt already know that their handy rotary tool can be used to cut dog nails. While you can use just about any of the standard Dremel sanding bits (in fact, some reviewers recommend that you do), they’ve released this model specifically aimed at dog owners. The difference is the 45-degree angle nail guide that attaches to the top of the tool. This makes for precise trimming, which is accomplished quickly thanks the fast speed of the tool.

To be fair, some found that the special attachment actually made things harder. If that’s the case, check out the Dremel MiniMite, which is cheaper and uses the same sanding discs.

10. Oster Professional Corded Pet Nail Grinder Kit – $36.74

Pros: Cons: Variable speed control

Uses standard Dremel-style sanding bands

Relatively quiet

Comes in a convenient carrying case that keeps all parts together Still somewhat pricey

Not cordless

General consensus is that this is more powerful than the Hertzko, but less powerful than a Dremel

Some quality control issues

If you don’t want to be limited to one or two speeds, you’ll want to take a look at this option. Although you give up the freedom of being wireless, this Oster model allows you to dial in the exact amount of power needed to cut your dog’s nails down. Reviewers seem to suggest that it isn’t quite as powerful as a Dremel, but this may actually be a good thing because this has the ability to be a bit quieter. It utilizes the standard sanding bands for ease of use.

Oster also makes a direct competitor to the Dremel, which is wireless and dual-speed. It’s also much cheaper, but the reviews aren’t nearly as good as either the Dremel or the wired Oster. It is cheaper than the Hertzko above, however. It could still be worth your consideration since it allows for replacing the bits where the Hertzko does not.

11. Furminator Nail Grinder Professional Grooming Tool for Pets – $13.18

Pros: Cons: Slightly more compact than the Dremel

Automatic LED helps illuminate your work

Two speeds — 6,000 and 12,000 RPM

Anti-microbial plastic reduces bacteria Not rechargeable unless you purchase rechargeable AA batteries

Somewhat slower than the Dremel

Louder than other options

Requires a small screwdriver to remove the cup guide, which fills with nail filings

For just a few dollars more than the brand’s own dog nail clippers, Furminator offers this nail grinding tool. Like the Dremel, it has two speeds, but both are slower than the competitor unit. The plastic nail guard may be handy for some, but it must be removed using a screwdriver to clean. Still, with the automatic LED light and anti-microbial plastic, this model offers a couple of nice touches that aren’t found elsewhere at a price closer to the bottom end of the scale.

