11 Best Nail Clippers for Dogs: Compare, Buy & Save (2018)

One of the more unpleasant facets of dog ownership, right up there with picking up after them, is trimming dog nails. Even with the help of sedatives, almost no dog willingly tolerates a nail trimming. Most dogs will squirm and fight you even before they know the true perils. The first time you cut the quick could very well be the last time you let yourself go through that ordeal.
That being said, taking them to a professional dog nail cutter gets expensive. The rate is usually somewhere between $15 and $25 dollars for something that has to be done just about monthly. That can add up fast considering that dogs are not exactly cheap animals to keep to begin with. If you’re already in the habit of washing your dog yourself, you can save a lot of money by learning how to properly trim their nails, too.
Even the most expensive dog nail grinder on our list is only slightly more costly than a single visit to the groomer or vet. Once you get the hang of it — and with a little assist from protective quick guards — you’ll be trimming your dog’s nails with ease.
Our list highlights five of the best options based either on price, style, or popularity. With the information we’ve provided below, you’ll be able to make a determination about which of these is the best value for you. In addition to those, we’ve offered several other options for you to consider that either take a different form factor or offer features that the cheapest and most popular options don’t.
Learn how to cut your dog’s nails and save yourself some money with our best nail clippers for dogs:
What are the best nail clippers for dogs?
- Highest Rated Clippers: Epica #1 Best Professional Pet Nail Clippers | Check it out on Amazon – $9.39
- Cheapest Clippers: Safari 770045 Professional Nail Trimmer | Check it out on Amazon – $8.15
- Best Guillotine Style Clippers: Resco Original Deluxe Dog and Cat Nail/Claw Clippers | Check it out on Amazon – $13.99
- Most Popular Nail Grinder: Hertzko Electric Pet Nail Grinder | Check it out on Amazon – $22.99
- Cheapest Nail Grinder: FurPaw Wireless Pet Nail Grinder For Dogs | Check it out on Amazon – $9.99
1. Epica #1 Best Professional Pet Nail Clippers – $9.39 to $9.95
|Pros:
|Cons:
|
|
Not only are these well-rated at 4.8 of five stars, that rating comes courtesy of a staggering 3,700 plus reviews. These clippers find the sweet spot of value and function, offering a nail guard and rubberized handles despite more expensive options lacking these. These are definitely a value offering, with some complaints of the nail guard slipping, but customer service is responsive and quick to offer replacements should you have any issues.
Buy the Epica #1 Best Professional Pet Nail Clippers here.
2. Safari 770045 Professional Nail Trimmer – $8.15 to $9.99
|Pros:
|Cons:
|
|
Like the Epicas above, this pair from Safari have an excellent rating even with over 5,000 reviews. The smaller set is also less expensive. The nail guard on these isn’t quite as good, but some trade off is to be expected for a cheap set of clippers. Ultimately, the design is very similar to the Epica set, though the Safari name is better known.
Buy the Safari 770045 Professional Nail Trimmer here.
3. Resco Original Deluxe Dog and Cat Nail/Claw Clippers – $13.99
|Pros:
|Cons:
|
|
If the scissor style clippers don’t work for you, try this option which swaps the blade for a guillotine-style mechanism. Some find it easier to see what they’re doing, which can obviously make the process easier. These come in two sizes, as well as different colors. In addition to the yellow ones featured here, you can get the original silver or purple, red, or blue.
Buy the Resco Original Deluxe Dog and Cat Nail/Claw Clippers here.
More Dog Nail Clipper Options
4. Thunderpaws Professional-Grade Dog Nail Clippers – $13.95
|Pros:
|Cons:
|
|
This option follows a very common design made by a number of manufacturers, including GoPets, Mojo’s PetsLife and OmegaPet. At this time of this writing, this version from Thunderpaws is both cheaper and better-reviewed than most of the other like-models.
The quick guard on these is quite robust and there’s a nail file included in the handle. Use it to round out any rough edges after you’re done clipping. Given the ubiquity of the design, you might as well save a couple of dollars and grab this version.
Buy the Thunderpaws Professional-Grade Dog Nail Clippers here.
5. Furminator Nail Clipper for Dogs & Cats – $10.91
|Pros:
|Cons:
|
|
Furminator are well known for their dog grooming products — we included them on our best dog shedding brushes list. These have a slightly different form factor to the others, including bulkier handles, which are better for some folks. Also, the quick guard is adjustable, unlike most other options. They’re sized to try to address all cats and dogs, so they may not work smallest and largest animals.
Buy the Furminator Nail Clipper for Dogs & Cats here.
6. Millers Forge Quality Nail Clipper – $12.17
|Pros:
|Cons:
|
|
This options from Millers Forge are the old school style of dog nail trimmers. There’s no quick guard on here, so these are better for experienced dog owners. They’re made in Italy with heavy duty blades that can cut on both sides. If you want something no-frills, this is the way to go, especially for larger dogs.
In addition to these, the company also makes a plier-style model.
Buy the Millers Forge Quality Nail Clipper here.
Best Dog Nail Grinders
Rather than using dog nail clippers, some owners find it easier to use a grinder for trimming dog nails. The sound might put some dogs off, but you can be a little more gradual about your approach with these.
7. Hertzko Electric Pet Nail Grinder – $22.99
|Pros:
|Cons:
|
|
As with a couple of the options for nail clippers above, this dog nail grinder model from Hertz boasts a 4.3 rating on over 2,300 reviews. It’s popular thanks to the combination of being reasonably priced and convenient to use. The diamond bit is covered in a guide that makes inserting your pet’s nails easy, though this can be removed for larger nails, too. Most users report that it only takes an hour to recharge and should arrive to you with enough charge to use it right out of the package.
Buy the Hertzko Electric Pet Nail Grinder here.
8. FurPaw Wireless Pet Nail Grinder For Dogs – $9.99
|Pros:
|Cons:
|
|
Despite having a virtually identical design to the Hertzko above, this version is less than half the price. It isn’t as well-reviewed or as popular, so it’s possible that the supplier for this particular one has cut corners. However, if you just want to try out a nail grinder for the first time, you can’t go wrong at this price, which is cheaper than most of the manual clippers above on this list. They offer a 45 day money back guarantee, as well.
Buy the FurPaw Wireless Pet Nail Grinder For Dogs here.
More Dog Nail Grinder Options
9. Dremel 7300-PGK 4.8V Pet Grooming Kit – $39
|Pros:
|Cons:
|
|
Dremel fans will no doubt already know that their handy rotary tool can be used to cut dog nails. While you can use just about any of the standard Dremel sanding bits (in fact, some reviewers recommend that you do), they’ve released this model specifically aimed at dog owners. The difference is the 45-degree angle nail guide that attaches to the top of the tool. This makes for precise trimming, which is accomplished quickly thanks the fast speed of the tool.
To be fair, some found that the special attachment actually made things harder. If that’s the case, check out the Dremel MiniMite, which is cheaper and uses the same sanding discs.
Buy the Dremel 7300-PGK 4.8V Pet Grooming Kit here.
10. Oster Professional Corded Pet Nail Grinder Kit – $36.74
|Pros:
|Cons:
|
|
If you don’t want to be limited to one or two speeds, you’ll want to take a look at this option. Although you give up the freedom of being wireless, this Oster model allows you to dial in the exact amount of power needed to cut your dog’s nails down. Reviewers seem to suggest that it isn’t quite as powerful as a Dremel, but this may actually be a good thing because this has the ability to be a bit quieter. It utilizes the standard sanding bands for ease of use.
Oster also makes a direct competitor to the Dremel, which is wireless and dual-speed. It’s also much cheaper, but the reviews aren’t nearly as good as either the Dremel or the wired Oster. It is cheaper than the Hertzko above, however. It could still be worth your consideration since it allows for replacing the bits where the Hertzko does not.
Buy the Oster Professional Corded Pet Nail Grinder Kit here.
11. Furminator Nail Grinder Professional Grooming Tool for Pets – $13.18
|Pros:
|Cons:
|
|
For just a few dollars more than the brand’s own dog nail clippers, Furminator offers this nail grinding tool. Like the Dremel, it has two speeds, but both are slower than the competitor unit. The plastic nail guard may be handy for some, but it must be removed using a screwdriver to clean. Still, with the automatic LED light and anti-microbial plastic, this model offers a couple of nice touches that aren’t found elsewhere at a price closer to the bottom end of the scale.
Buy the Furminator Nail Grinder Professional Grooming Tool for Pets here.
See Also: