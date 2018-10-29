9 Best Cat Litter Brands: Compare, Buy & Save (2018)

Truthfully, we could have written this entire post just covering the wide variety of Arm & Hammer kitty litters. It seems like every year they come out with a new formulation to advance the kitty litter game. Their litters fall more or less into two categories, one we’ll call their basic litters and one the Clump & Seal line.

Their basic litters include things like Double Duty (containing odor eliminators for urine and feces), Super Scoop (instant clumping), Ultra Last (stronger scent to control odors longer), and good old fashioned Multi-Cat.

Their most advanced line, and our pick among their lineup, is Clump & Seal. The offering combines fine mineral particles with plant derivatives that make for rock-hard clumps. Reviewers compare the clumps to cement, which makes scooping or filtering that much easier. They guarantee that the litter box will remain odor free for seven days thanks to these advances. The softer feel is reportedly more inviting to some cats, as well.

Since Arm & Hammer don’t know when to stop, there are even two variations within Clump & Seal. One is the Slide litter, which is aimed at people who prefer to dump the whole box each time rather than scoop. It isn’t nearly as highly rated as the normal version, however. There is also Clump & Seal LightWeight, which is 50 percent lighter than the original formula. Finally, there’s the MicroGuard formula, which “prevents bacterial odors,” though the difference here seems negligible. Go with the normal multi-cat version unless you need something lightweight.

Why you would choose this one: You want highly advanced kitty litter with as much innovation as money can buy.

Details: