21 Essential Chicken Supplies for Your Flock

When considering a poultry drinker or chicken waterer, the primary considerations are: volume of water it can hold, ease of refilling, and ease of cleaning. There are a few designs out there that allow water to backflow from where the chickens drink into the reservior, which will promote fast algae growth.

This style, which uses individual cups for the drinking area, allows you to wash the cups individually from the container itself, which will help keep things clean. It also prevents backflow and maintains cleaner water on the whole. The hinged top also makes it easy to refill and to clean.

Chickens drink between one and two cups per day, with laying hens drinking twice as much as non-layers. Keep this in mind when calculating what size waterer to get – more frequent refills are good for keeping water fresh, but if you go too small, your chickens may be without water for a period of time. Also, if you allow your chickens to move freely between coop and an outdoor space, you’ll probably want a waterer for each spot, especially in the summer.

This four gallon waterer is great for backyard flocks. In my experience, it will need to be filled just about once a week. You could also go with a slightly larger five gallon version with valves instead of cups, or upgrade to a much larger 12 gallon waterer, which is a bit harder to clean.

You can also go with one that has a large water dish that allows many chickens to drink at once, but I find that these are harder to clean and get dirty faster.

If you live in a cold area of the country, you may want to switch to a heated version to prevent freezing. Note that a heated waterer is all the warming a well-sorted chicken coop is likely to need for the winter in most cases; a coop heater is not required and can be dangerous.