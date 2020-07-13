11 Best Air Purifiers for Pets: Buying Guide

While we’re all aware of when the air quality outside is less than ideal, we tend to be more oblivious about the air quality in our homes. Love them as we do, pet dander is one of the major contributors to degraded indoor air quality. If you love your pets but want to breathe easier, buy yourself one of the best air purifiers on the market for pets to keep your home’s air healthy.
1. Blueair Classic 405 Wi-Fi Air PurifierPrice: $549.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Smartphone controllable via wifi
- With addition of the Blueair Aware monitor, auto mode can automatically engaged when air quality degrades
- Five air changes per hour in rooms up to 434 sq. ft.
- Intake and output is on the sides, so it can sit against the wall
- Some units give off a smell during the first few days of use
- Pricey
- No air quality readout on unit
- For best anti-smoke performance, an upgrade to the Blueair Smokestop filter is required
This Blueair unit is based on interconnectivity with your smart home devices. Wi-fi connectivity enables use with smartphones and Alexa devices. You can control every aspect of the machine using the Blueair app, as well as view air quality ratings when using the Aware monitor or monitor and smart plug combination.
The intake and output are on the grated sides of the unit, so this can sit snugly against a wall without hindering performance. It comes with a standard one year warranty which is extendable to five years by registering within the first 60 days.
For smaller rooms, the Classic 205 is cheaper, while the Classic 605 works for larger rooms.
Specs:
- CADR numbers: Pollen – 300, Dust – 300, Tobacco Smoke – 280
- Range: 434 sq. ft.
- Ionizer?: Yes
- Replacement filter: Blueair 400 Series Replacement Particle Filter
- Dimensions: 11 by 23 by 20 inches
Find more Blueair Classic 405 Wi-Fi Air Purifier information and reviews here.
-
2. Alen BreatheSmart Classic Large Room Air Purifier with Pet Dander FilterPrice: $718.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Customizable designer front panel
- Large coverage area
- Filter customized to neutralizing pet allergens
- SmartSensor auto-mode
- Expensive
- Not CADR rated
- Filters cannot be washed
Should you have more to spend on your air purifier, Alen created this high-end unit with a personal touch. Instead of just one color, you can choose from 16 designer panels for the front of the unit, including options like the pictured rosewood, stainless steel, carbon, and even a primed surface you can paint yourself.
This one in particular is available with the pet-specific filter, which comes with the company’s HEPA-OdorCell, which is aimed specifically at destroying pet odors.
This is advertised as a large room or open concept space unit, able to clean 800 square feet of space. The company has something of a stance against CADR ratings, so it’s difficult to evaluate this rate strictly by the literature. Still, the combination of the high-end look and advanced filtration make this a strong contender for the best air purifier for pets, if you’ve got the money to spend.
Other options from Alen include the BrealtheSmart 75i, which covers 1,300 square feet but lacks a specialized pet filter, or the BreatheSmart 45i for 800 square foot spaces.
Specs:
- CADR numbers: Not CADR rated
- Range: 1,100 sq. ft.
- Ionizer?: Yes
- Replacement filter: Alen BF35-MP HEPA-OdorCell Replacement Filter
- Dimensions: 17.75 by 10 by 26.75 inches
Find more Alen BreatheSmart Classic information and reviews here.
-
3. Austin Air HealthMate Plus Standard Air PurifierPrice: $609.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Powerful, four stage filtration
- Strong enough fans for a large area
- Durable casters
- Very heavy
- No advanced features or modes whatsoever
- Strictly functional aesthetic
Most of the options on this list are aimed at modern life in terms of both overall look and with the ability to choose modes. Not this one. This is a strictly functional box with a powerful fan that will removed just about anything from the air in your home.
The high pricetag on this and lack of modern features such as wi-fi or Bluetooth connectivity or even a timer means that this is solely focused on cleaning the air. Operation is controlled via a single knob on the front that selects the fan speed, which at the highest settings is not exactly a subtle sound.
In many ways, this is the polar opposite of similarly-priced competitors like the Alen BreatheSmart, Molekule Air, and Dyson Pure Cool TP04 HEPA Air Purifier – if you want high-end design to match your decor, choose any of these. If you want your air clean and you don’t want to think about it again, set this relatively ugly box in your room and forget it.
Like each of those, however, Austin Air has a stance against CADR ratings. Various sources have indicated that this machine is in the 400 range, which would put it close to the top in terms of this list and good for large spaces. The four stage filtration is among the best in the industry and the large surface area of the included carbon filter is excellent for dealing with odor.
This model comes in white, sandstone, black, and blue, but that’s about all you get in terms of making them even remotely fashionable. In additoin, you can also get the smaller HealthMate Plus Junior, the HealthMate Standard, or the even more advanced Bedroom Machine, which is their high-end flagship.
Specs:
- CADR numbers: Not CADR rated, but estimated at 400
- Range: 1,500 sq. ft.
- Ionizer?: No
- Replacement filter: Austin Air Systems HealthMate Filter
- Dimensions: 14.5 by 14.5 by 23 inches
Find more Austin Air HealthMate Plus information and reviews here.
-
4. Medify Air MA-112 V2.0 Air PurifierPrice: $495.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Dual air intake allows for high cleaning speeds
- Very large coverage area
- Hidden wheels for easy transport
- CADR and coverage area not independently verified
- No connectivity options
- A touch expensive considering the dearth of tech
This option from Medify Air focuses on one thing: treating a high volume of air in a short period of time. Dual intakes and a generous fan size adjustable between four speeds means this unit can cover up to 3,700 square feet. Each intake gets its own three stage filter consisting of a pre-filter, H13 HEPA filter (the high-efficiency alternative to True HEPA), and a thick activated carbon filter. These are rated for 3,000 hours.
A much more likely scenario, given the fact that this claim is not independently verified, is probably somewhere around 1,250 feet, but when compared to other options on this list covering such a space, it’s relatively cheap for that kind of coverage. Depending on overall room volume, you may get good results to nearly 2,500 square feet.
This is a modern unit with an easy-to-use touchscreen interface allowing for the use of a timer, optional ionizer, and adjustment of the fan speed, as well as a filter replacement indicator. The ionizer on board is CARB approved for safe ozone emissions in the indicated space size.
The company make a range of options, including the MA-40W V2.0 covering up to 1,600 square feet and the MA-25 for up to 500 sqaure feet. I have a MA-14W for my 150 square foot office and it has made a noticable difference there.
Specs:
- CADR numbers: Pollen, Dust, Tobacco Smoke – 950 (claimed; not AHAM rated)
- Range: 3,700 sq. ft. max; 2,500 sq. ft. in 30 minutes; 1,250 sq. ft. in 15 minutes
- Ionizer?: Yes
- Replacement filter: Medify Air MA-112 Replacement Filter
- Dimensions: 28 by 16 by 15 inches
Find more Medify Air MA-112 V2.0 information and reviews here.
-
5. Rabbit Air SPA-625A BioGS 2.0 Ultra Quiet HEPA Air PurifierPrice: $399.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Filters last up to three years
- Washable pre-filter removes large particulates
- Brushless motor is quiet and efficient
- Five year warranty
- Low CADR numbers suggest slow air replacement for the advertised room size
- May not be effective against VOCs
- No casters nor handle
- Filters somewhat pricey
Now on its second version, the BioGS is a sleek, modern air purifier. The focus of this unit is on quiet operation, utilizing a brushless motor system. Though the output is at the back, the angled opening pushes air upward so it can still sit against the wall. As with the others, it has an on-board air quality monitor that adjusts the speed on auto mode. There’s a remote for manual operation, as well.
They claim a room size of 625, but based on the CADR numbers below, this is a stretch. At the highest setting, this will replace room air twice per hour, and even the tech specs on the company website suggest a room size of 313 square feet for “allergy sufferers”. Still, it’s an attractive unit and the filters last up to three years, so it’s definitely worth your consideration.
The company also makes the flat-panel MinusA2 for advertised room sizes up to 815 square feet, as well as the MinusA2 Ultra, which is wi-fi enabled.
Specs:
- CADR numbers: Pollen – 189, Dust – 165, Tobacco Smoke – 152
- Range: 625 sq. ft.
- Ionizer?: Yes
- Replacement filter: Rabbit Air BioGS 2.0 Filter Kit
- Dimensions: 16.6 by 9.8 by 22.2 inches
Find more Rabbit Air SPA-625A BioGS 2.0 Ultra Quiet HEPA Air Purifier information and reviews here.
-
6. Honeywell HPA200 True HEPA Allergen RemoverPrice: $249.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Very cost effective
- Relatively compact
- Easy-to-use control panel
- Filters not washable
- Some app compatability issues
- Shorter filter life than some competitors
Honeywell’s air purifier pedigree is well established, largely thanks to the ubiquitous, inexpensive, and handy tabletop air purifiers they make. While thoes are worthwhile units for small spaces, pet owners will need something a bit more capable.
This larger offering covers just about 300 square feet at five air changes an hour, though the CADR ratings rate it a bit smaller. The price is certainly right and makes the trade off is well worth it when you consider the price of the other purifiers on this list. Even the Bluetooth enabled version is quite competitively priced.
Controls are simple and straight forward. There are four modes – Allergen, General Clean, Germ, and Turbo – as well as 2, 4, and 8 hours timers. Lights on the top also alert you when the filters may need to be replaced. That’s another strength of this unit: because Honeywell is popular, the replacement filters tend to be cheap and easy to find, including third-party options that are just about as good.
There are options for both larger and smaller rooms: the HPA300 cleans up to 465 square feet and the HPA100 cleans 155 square feet.
Specs:
- CADR numbers: Pollen – 180, Dust – 190, Tobacco Smoke – 200
- Range: 310 sq. ft.
- Ionizer?: No
- Replacement filter: Honeywell Filter R True HEPA Replacement Filter and Honeywell HRF-A200 Prefilter Kit
- Dimensions: 17.7 by 10 by 18.8 inches
-
7. Winix 5300-2 Air PurifierPrice: $117.56Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- PlasmaWave ionizer
- Smart Sensors automatically adjust settings based on measured levels
- Washable pre-filter catches pet hair
- Change filter alert and timer function
- The auto dim feature doesn’t work reliably
- Slow air change rate may make it better for rooms smaller than advertised range
- Short warranty period (one year)
This modern device combines all the standard utilities of an air purifier in a design that fits in just about any house. In addition to the HEPA filter, this unit uses a carbon-based pre-filter that removes larger particulates like pet hair. In auto mode, the machine uses Smart Sensors, which constantly evaluate the air quality and make adjustments to the settings in response.
The ionization in this one is handled by the proprietary PlasmaWave technology, which creates both positive and negative ions to create plasma, which is then combined with the water vapor in the air and destroys pollutants without the creation of ozone. The filter in this lasts for up to a year, while the washable pre-filters need to be cleaned every three months.
If you want something considerably more modern, look at the Winix AM90 Wi-Fi Air Purifier, which covers the same square footage but allows for Alexa and smartphone integration and control. They also offer the specifically pet-focused Winix HR900, but it covers a smaller area for more money.
Specs:
- CADR numbers: Pollen – 246, Dust – 243, Tobacco Smoke – 232
- Range: 360 sq. ft.
- Ionizer?: Yes
- Replacement filter: Winix 115115 True HEPA Plus 4 Replacement Filter
- Dimensions: 7.8 by 14.9 by 23.6 inches
Find more Winix 5300-2 Air Purifier information and reviews here.
-
9. Coway AP-1512HH Mighty Air PurifierPrice: $200.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Eco mode — when no pollution is detected for 30 minutes, fan will turn off
- Washable pre-filter
- Filter replacement indicator
- Color air quality indicator
- Possibly not the best customer service
- Auto mode may result in very high fan settings
- Only three fan speeds with not enough gradient between them
- Additional plastic wrapping on the inside needs to be removed
Like the Philips above, this Coway unit offers a color-based air quality indicator for at-a-glance understanding. For considerably less money, this one also brings additional air purifying firepower both in terms of square footage (over 70 more square feet) and with the Vital Ion ionizer. While there’s no wifi or smartphone integration, there is an eco mode which will turn off the fan if it detects no pollution.
There’s a one, four, and eight hour sleep timer as well as a filter change indicator. While not quite as modern as some of the others, this is a solid offering capable of cleaning a relatively large area.
Specs:
- CADR numbers: Pollen – 240, Dust – 246, Tobacco Smoke – 233
- Range: 351 sq. ft.
- Ionizer?: Yes
- Replacement filter: Coway Replacement Filter Pack for AP1512HH
- Dimensions: 16.8 by 18.3 by 9.6 inches
Find more Coway AP-1512HH Mighty Air Purifier information and reviews here.
-
10. GermGuardian AC4825 3-in-1 Air Cleaning SystemPrice: $78.19Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- UV-C light kills microorganisms
- Filter replacement indicator
- Three speeds
- Some units experience short circuiting at the circuit board
- No auto mode
- Small room coverage
Tthis GermGardian takes the form of a tower fan and offers decent CADR numbers for its size. There are no special functions here, so you’ll set it where it works best for your house and leave it.
Again a UV lamp is used in place of ionization, with Titanium Dioxide activated by the lamp to help destroy odor molecules. It’s definitely on the small side, so this would be a good choice for a bedroom where space is at a premium.
Speaking of small spaces, you could also try the GermGuardian GG1000, which is just the UV light sanitizer for cleaning the air in very small spaces.
Specs:
- CADR numbers: Pollen – 100+, Dust – 100+, Tobacco Smoke – 100+
- Range: 155 sq. ft.
- Ionizer?: No, uses UV-C light
- Replacement filter: GermGuardian FLT4825 Replacement Filter B
- Dimensions: 7 by 10.2 by 21.5 inches
Find more GermGuardian AC4825 3-in-1 Air Cleaning System information and reviews here.
-
11. Pure Enrichment PureZone 3-in-1 True HEPA Air PurifierPrice: $91.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Filter replacement indicator
- Very quiet (30 to 50 dB range)
- Auto-off function for two, four, and eight hour operation
- Five year warranty
- Low CADR numbers and advertised range puts this just above personal air cleaners
- Trade-off with cheaper filter means they need to be replaced every six months with regular use
- Reports of drying out the air
- Intermittent rattling sounds
For the trade off of covering less area, you can get this relatively simple – and inexpensive – purifier meant for up to 200 square feet. Instead of an ionizer, this unit uses a UV-C light to kill germs, bacteria, and fungi as it passes through the filtration.
The replacement filters are cheaper than on other options, too, though they’re meant for only six months of active use. It comes with a five year warranty on this smaller and lightweight machine.
Specs:
- CADR numbers: Pollen – 80, Dust – 80, Tobacco Smoke – 80
- Range: 200 sq. ft.
- Ionizer?: No, uses UV-C light
- Replacement filter: Pure Enrichment Air Purifier Replacement Filter
- Dimensions: 10.8 by 6.9 by 12.1 inches
Find more Pure Enrichment PureZone 3-in-1 True HEPA Air Purifier information and reviews here.
Why Do I Need an Air Purifier?
According to the Environmental Protection Agency, "In the last several years, a growing body of scientific evidence has indicated that the air within homes and other buildings can be more seriously polluted than the outdoor air in even the largest and most industrialized cities."
This is especially true for pet owners. Even people who aren't allergic can be bothered by enough pet stuff floating in the air. That goes double for visitors who might be sensitive — some folks can handle being around animals for a short time, but if the air is inundated with allergens, their visit may get cut short.
As a chinchilla owner, I also have to contend with airborne dust from their baths. There are many ways pets unwittingly contribute to an unsafe home air environment.
If you find yourself getting sick a lot, that might be an indication of poor air quality. It can also lead to fewer restful nights of sleep and a host of other maladies. Pets are certainly not the only cause, as unseen mold and airborne germs are every bit as problematic. Still, by clearing the air of one of these elements, chances are good you'll be clearing the air of all of them at the same time.
The best way to achieve this is to invest in an air purifier. There are a variety of options, ranging from personal purifiers, simple fan-based filters, and large room units. When choosing an air purifier, consider how big of an area needs to be cleaned compared to your budget for this device.
You want to maximize the square footage you can treat, but these can get expensive quickly. We've presented options from a variety of price points and functionality so you can choose what works best for your scenario.
How Do I Choose an Air Purifier?
Here's a quick rundown of terms you're likely to see while shopping for an air purifier. Mention of these things may help you decide between one model and another:
- HEPA filter: High-efficiency particulate air. A fine mesh filter that traps particles from pollen to smoke. These are nearly ubiquitous in this application.
- 99.97 percent efficient: Sometimes called true HEPA, this is the U.S. Department of Energy minimum standard for percentage of particles (0.3 microns) removed from the air by a HEPA filter. Sometimes this is expressed as "up to 99 percent efficient" which means that at the critical 0.3 micron size where efficiency dips for all filtration, the effective rate could be much lower.
- VOC: Volatile organic compounds. Typically among the smallest particles in the air which some filters may not remove, these are any compound which turns to vapor at room temperature. Includes formaldehyde, esters, alcohols, and more.
- UV-C: Ultraviolet C light. A short wave UV radiation source that kills germs.
- Ionization (or plasma): Use of high voltages to create negative ion air particles, which are then bound to other molecules and destroyed. There are no standards for these ionizers, though anecdotal evidence suggests that they can extend the function of an air purifier. They've also been connected with increased levels of ozone in confined areas, so you'll want a purifier wherein this function is optional.
- Activated carbon/charcoal: Treated carbon with a porous surface that adsorbs chemicals and odors.
- CADR numbers: Clean Air Delivery Rate. Rating developed by the Association of Home Appliance Manufacturers to standardize performance of air purifiers, with one number each for tobacco smoke, dust, and pollen. The higher the number, the faster the purifier cleans the air of that particular pollutant.
For this list, we've focused on presenting options for the best air purifier for pets that can handle a full room, even if it's a small bedroom. This means options like desktop air purifiers and personal air purifiers aren't the focus here. They can be very effective, but we're assuming you want a bit more coverage than those typically provide.
While some will have monitors built in, you might also want to consider purchasing an air quality monitor to verify that things are improving. Regardless of whether the air purifier itself has a monitor, a separate unit across the room or across the house will give you a better indication of total air quality.
If you're in need of even more options, consider our lists of the best air purifiers overall or our best smart air purifiers.
-
