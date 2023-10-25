Best CBD for Dog Anxiety: 5 Calming CBD Pet Products

Watching your dog experience anxiety symptoms can be a gut-wrenching experience.

And for anyone who doubts that dog anxiety is a real thing, there happens to be plenty of scientific evidence to back it up.

Take this published study on dog anxiety, for example, where nearly 75% of the 13,715 dogs who participated exhibited at least one anxiety-related behavior.

As far as what causes dog anxiety, the most common culprit in the above findings was noise sensitivity. But there are many more causes, including separation anxiety, vet visits, poor socialization, and more.

No matter what is causing your dog to have anxiety, CBD may be the all-natural solution to nip it in the bud once and for all. Countless pet parents around the world have attested to a total change in their dog’s quality of life, courtesy of this miracle plant medicine.

That’s why we did hardcore research to find the best CBD for dog anxiety that’s available today. Using a specific list of criteria for effectiveness and quality, here are the top 5 products we love:

2023 Best CBD Products for Dogs with Anxiety

Benefits of CBD for Dog Anxiety

CBD has been heavily studied for its anti-anxiety effects on humans. And luckily, there’s good news with canine research as well. In a study by Cornell University College of Veterinary Medicine, 83% of dogs experienced less stress and anxiety behaviors when given CBD chews before a stressful event.

In this study on separation anxiety and car travel for dogs, CBD given two hours before the event was shown to significantly decrease signs of stress.

There are also mountains of anecdotal evidence from dog owners who have seen firsthand how CBD can promote a sense of calm in even the most anxious pets. Here are the most common use cases of CBD for dog anxiety:

Separation anxiety

Behavioral issues

Socialization problems

Loud noises like thunderstorms and fireworks

Vet visits

Travel

CBD binds with receptors in your dog’s endocannabinoid system, just as it does in humans. This molecular interaction helps promote a natural sense of calm and relaxation, while also delivering anti-inflammatory benefits and promoting overall wellness for your canine companion.

What’s more, with CBD you can avoid costly pharmaceuticals for anxiety that may give your dog negative side effects.

Unlike THC, CBD is well tolerated in dogs. CBD is all-natural, it won’t get your pup ‘high’, and it’s impossible to overdose, even in large amounts.

Best CBD for Dog Anxiety in 2023

1. Best Overall: BATCH CBD Pet Treats

Dogs of all ages, breeds, and sizes are experiencing life-changing relief with our #1 pick. BATCH’s CBD pet treats earn our top spot because they kick dog anxiety to the curb while also providing an anti-inflammatory boost.

It starts with organic Wisconsin hemp, grown locally by BATCH partners and selected for its potent genetics. BATCH gives dogs a healthy dose of 25mg broad spectrum (0% THC) in each treat, which we love, since this amount is a good benchmark for dogs of various sizes.

Test results reveal their CBD extract contains a healthy concentration of CBG, another hemp cannabinoid known for its relaxing properties.

Then, BATCH adds more anti-inflammatory goodness with MSM, glucosamine, and chondroitin, all of which are known to help with mobility and joints.

Throw in canine-approved peanut butter and all-natural ingredients, and it’s no wonder BATCH gets a perfect score from happy pet parents. Dogs with all types of anxiety, hyperactivity, and joint pain are getting a new lease on life.

Pros:

Perfect review score

Anxiety & joint support

Made with local organic hemp

Specs:

CBD type: Broad spectrum 0% THC

Size: 30 count

Strength: 25 mg per treat

Flavor: Peanut butter

What pet parents say: All the verified online reviews we saw from dog owners rated these CBD treats 5 of 5 stars. Of note were the additional anti-inflammatory benefits mentioned by most reviewers and the wide range of breeds and sizes.

Shop NOW

2. Best for Small Breeds: HolistaPet CBD Calming Chews

CBD dosage for dogs is based primarily on weight, with smaller breeds requiring less than their larger counterparts. We chose HolistaPet’s CBD calming hard chews as the best option for smaller breeds, since they have a moderate dosage, 0% THC, and are well-reviewed by pet parents of chihuahuas and other small dogs.

HolistaPet keeps it clean with their vegan ingredients that still make dogs drool with a natural peanut-butter-apple flavor. They’re super-effective, too – great to give to fur babies before heading to the office, before a vet visit, or before those annual July 4th fireworks.

We love the all-natural formula that keeps dogs calm and relaxed, without changing their personality or making them too sedated. This includes broad spectrum CBD, chamomile, L-tryptophan, and more to lull them into a natural state of bliss.

Small breeds start with just half a treat, which will usually do the trick. For medium-sized breeds and small pups with additional issues like pain, mobility, etc, bump it up to a full treat. Remember that your pet cannot overdose on CBD, but it’s best to start low and go slow with their dosage.

Pros:

Vegan, organic ingredients

Affordable

Moderate dosage

Specs:

CBD type: Broad spectrum 0% THC

Size: 30 count

Strength: 10mg CBD each

Flavor: Peanut butter apple

What pet parents say: HolistaPet’s calming CBD chews are glowingly reviewed by pet parents. In fact, we weren’t able to find any criticisms or complaints from the current verified testimonials available. Owners of smaller dog breeds in particular speak to potent relief from separation anxiety and hyperactivity.

Shop NOW

3. Best for Behavioral Issues: Honest Paws Calm CBD Peanut Butter

Anxious dogs may also suffer with behavioral issues, making them difficult to train and a source of stress for owners. In these situations, we can’t think of a better anxiety cure than this CBD peanut butter from the geniuses at Honest Paws.

We love that this product is a departure from your standard CBD dog treat with more versatile ways to give it to your pup. You can spread it on a snack, put it inside their toy, or simply give them a scoop out of the jar.

This calming peanut butter can be used as an effective training tool, too: a tasty reward good for body and mind.

Each tablespoon contains about 5mg of potent, full spectrum CBD. We really appreciate that Honest Paws does not use xylitol, nor any other artificial ingredients in their CBD peanut butter. Their effective products and amazing service bring peace of mind to both pups and their owners for a win-win.

Pros:

Potent

Great for picky eaters

For dogs of all breeds, ages, and sizes

Specs:

CBD type: Full spectrum

Size: 15 oz jar

Strength: 160mg CBD per jar

Flavor: Peanut butter

What pet parents say: This calming jar of CBD peanut butter currently receives a score of 4.8 out of 5, based on over 200 TrustPilot reviews. Dog owners of various breeds describe the calming effects that help prevent bad behavior in car rides and at the vet.

Shop NOW

4. Most Affordable: Medterra CBD Calming Pet Chews

The most affordable CBD for dog anxiety that we found – that does not sacrifice quality or potency – are these calming chews from Medterra. They’re priced around $20 for a 30-count bag, and their potency means you can get more with less.

Plus, Medterra offers steep discounts for military and students, so be sure to sign up for those if you qualify.

These calming CBD treats are certified by the US Hemp Authority, which means they’ve been evaluated under an extensive (and expensive) auditing process for quality. The US Hemp Authority checks for natural and ethical processing, organic practices, and other sustainability indicators.

Something else we love– they’re for cats, too! In fact, you can give these to any of your pets that are mammals. The only disclaimer is that while dogs seem to love the taste across the board, cats may be a bit more finicky.

If your dog suffers from separation anxiety while you’re at work or out running errands, Medterra’s CBD pet treats may be the answer, as they’re especially well-rated for this issue.

Pros:

Certified by US Hemp Authority

High rated for separation anxiety

Discount for students & military

Specs:

CBD type: CBD isolate

Size: 30 count

Strength: 10mg CBD each

Flavor: Bacon

What pet parents say: According to verified reviews, dogs love these bacon-flavored CBD treats and will gobble them down without fuss. It looks like pups get relief from all types of situations, but of note are the many 5-star testimonials for separation anxiety.

Shop NOW

We top off our list with Penelope’s Bloom CBD dog treats because of their immaculate ingredients and borderline miraculous results.

As far as what’s inside, organic purists will be delighted with vegan, non-GMO nutrition from organic flaxseeds, organic coconut oil, and more.

Plus, Penelope’s Bloom uses robust, full spectrum CBD oil that is super-effective at nipping anxiety in the bud. They then top it off with other anti-inflammatory soothers like L-theanine, GABA, and Valerian root.

The result is a truly calming, pain-relieving experience for dogs of all ages. Note that these CBD calming treats are intended for small-to-medium breeds, as larger ones like Great Danes will need something with a higher dosage.

No matter what type of anxiety or inflammatory issue your dog is dealing with, Penelope’s Bloom CBD dog treats are a miracle. Simply read through verified reviews to get the scoop – but be prepared with a tissue. They bring the feels!

Pros:

Organic ingredients

Bulk discounts

Great for anxiety and inflammation/pain

Specs:

CBD type: Full spectrum

Size: 30 count

Strength: 10mg each

Flavor: Oatmeal cookie

What pet parents say: A lot of the verified testimonials we reviewed for these CBD dog treats were downright moving. It appears dogs of all ages and sizes, even those with severe issues like seizures, are experiencing a higher quality of life after taking them regularly.

Shop NOW

How We Picked the Best CBD for Dogs

Our dogs deserve the best. And by the best, we mean a clean CBD product that is safe and will actually work for them.

To figure out which brands have the best CBD for dog anxiety, we took into account the following factors to make this list:

Is there a clean production process?

Clean CBD starts with the hemp itself. Where does it come from? How is it cultivated? For our list, we only accepted CBD made from US-grown hemp using clean practices, with bonus points for organic and sustainable operations.

Next, we made sure that a clean CBD extraction process was used to procure the cannabidiol inside each supplement. Examples include CO2 extraction, cold press, and food-grade ethanol methods.

Reviews from real pet parents

Getting a new supplement for your dog can feel like rolling the dice. In reality, it’s impossible to know what will work until your doggo actually tries it. That said, verified reviews are a great resource to see how it’s working for other dogs. Odds are, if there are positive testimonials from pet parents whose pups have similar issues, the CBD is more likely to work for your situation.

That’s why we extensively combed through reviews from real pet parents to check for efficiency, value, and specifically, anxiety relief for dogs. We only selected CBD products for dog anxiety that earned high marks and kept an eye out for any red flags.

Laboratory testing

For human CBD supplements, most consumers now know to check for laboratory testing. And CBD vendors know that without providing this information, people aren’t going to have the confidence to purchase.

We think the same goes for pet CBD products. It’s imperative to know that your dog’s CBD for anxiety is safe and contains the amount of CBD advertised by the company.

To qualify for our list, we required each CBD product to have third-party laboratory tests readily available: one for contaminants and another for potency. All of our vendors provide these, so if you want to view the lab results, check out the individual product pages or the lab test page on the individual brand websites.

Quality ingredients

The dog food industry is notorious for dirty ingredients, which is why we demanded that all the CBD anxiety products on our list only contained all-natural goodness. We gave special recognition to those who incorporate organic and non-GMO ingredients.

Also, because we’re dealing with dog anxiety, we kept a special eye out for other active ingredients that can help promote relaxation. These include well-studied compounds like GABA, L-theanine, and more.

What to Look For When Buying CBD for Pets

Buying CBD for your dog isn’t that much different than buying it for yourself. To make sure your furry best friend is getting safe, effective CBD, you’ll go through pretty much the same vetting process as you would for a human. Here’s what that looks like:

Is it made specifically for dogs/pets?

CBD is generally safe for all mammals, but that doesn’t mean every CBD product out there is good for your dog. Be sure to select CBD that’s targeted specifically for dogs or pets. These products will have more accurate dosage and will include other ingredients your dog will actually like, i.e. bacon flavor, organic oats, etc.

Potency

When you’re looking for a new CBD product for your dog, be sure to find out the potency. This includes the overall CBD in the product as well as the amount of CBD per serving. Dosing CBD in any animal is based on weight, so your dog’s size is going to play a big part in this.

Luckily, most reputable CBD vendors who make dog products – like the ones on our list – will provide you with a dosing chart either on the packaging or on the individual product page on their website.

What it helps

You’ll find there are straight-up CBD products for dogs like tinctures that feature solely CBD oil along with perhaps a flavoring. These are more of a catch-all that may provide beneficial results.

However, you can also find CBD dog supplements that are targeted at specific issues like anxiety and joint health. The benefit with these more-specific products is that they often contain supporting ingredients to supercharge CBD’s benefits.

Form

You can get CBD for dogs in a variety of forms. First are traditional CBD oils that you administer directly in the mouth with a dropper or drip over food. You can also get CBD dog treats, CBD peanut butter for dogs, and even CBD topicals for the skin and paws.

Flavor

Most CBD products for dogs will have some sort of flavor to help make sure they actually eat it (or better yet, enjoy it). Look for all-natural meat flavoring and other tasty ingredients like coconut oil.

Price

In our experience, we’ve found that the price of CBD for dogs among high-quality vendors does not vary all that much. However, there are some tricks to get the price down that we recommend.

First, sign up for the subscription service, if the CBD company has one. This will give you free shipping plus 10% to 30% off the retail price. Legit vendors will let you cancel this at any time, so you have nothing to lose.

The other trick is to select a CBD brand that offers a rewards program. Simply sign up on the website when you go to buy. You can earn points on every purchase for discounts and even free CBD in the future.

What is CBD?

CBD is an anti-inflammatory compound known as a cannabinoid that’s found naturally in hemp. Unlike THC, CBD does not have psychedelic properties. CBD has been extensively studied for its numerous health benefits related to anxiety, pain relief, and more.

FAQs:

How much CBD should I give my dog?

CBD dosage for dogs is foremost based on weight. BATCH CBD, whose anxiety treats for dogs rank #1 on our list, recommends 3 to 5 mg CBD for every 10 pounds, given once or twice daily. If your dog’s issues are severe, you can slowly increase the dosage over time until you see the desired results.

Will CBD make my pet high?

No! CBD is a non-intoxicating cannabinoid that will not make your dog high, even when taken in excessive amounts.

Are there side effects of CBD products in pets?

CBD is generally well tolerated by dogs, with no scientific data currently available that suggests negative effects. However, according to the American Kennel Club, the following CBD side effects have been reported in canines: dry mouth, lowered blood pressure, and lethargy.

Say goodbye to dog anxiety for good. Naturally.

Dog anxiety can be absolutely heartbreaking for pet parents, but it doesn’t have to stay that way. Thanks to CBD, you can banish your dog’s anxiety for good without dangerous, costly medications.

Just make sure you go with a legit CBD company like those featured on our list. Keep our methodologies in mind when you’re shopping for CBD for dog anxiety, and you and your pup will be good to go.