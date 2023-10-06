Best CBD for Dogs: TK Pet CBD Options Your Pup Will Love

You probably already know that CBD can have numerous benefits to your health and wellness, as easing pain, calming the mind, and aiding restful sleep. But did you know that CBD can also benefit your pup in the same way?

CBD dog supplements, such as oils and CBD pet treats, are popular with pet parents as they are typically made using all-natural ingredients, are grain and gluten-free, and are contaminant-free, which makes them suitable for even the most sensitive of fluffy tummies.

Man’s best friend deserves the best CBD supplements. Therefore, we took the time to research premium CBD brands to find the best CBD for dogs, to bring the wag back to your pet’s tail.

Best Overall CBD for Dogs: BATCH Pet CBD Oil

Best CBD Bundle for Dogs: Penelope’s Bloom CBD Oil and Soothing Balm Bundle

Best CBD Treats for Dogs: HolistaPet CBD Wellness Hard Chews

Best CBD Oil for Dogs: Honest Paws Well CBD Tincture

Best Broad Spectrum CBD Oil for Dogs: Cannanine Broad Spectrum CBD Oil for Dogs and Cats

Benefits of CBD for Pets

Just like us, our furry friends have an endocannabinoid system (ECS), which helps to maintain balance within them in numerous ways, including helping to regulate sleep, the immune system, the pain response, appetite, and more.

CBD is believed to interact with cannabinoid receptors of the ECS within the brain and nervous system, stimulating a response in bodily systems, including the digestive and immune systems, which can produce a range of potential health benefits:

Improving Joint Issues

CBD is a natural anti-inflammatory that doesn’t have the severity of side effects of some medications, for example, NSAID pain medication can cause deterioration joints. When CBD binds to CB1 receptors in the brain, not only does it change the way the brain perceives pain, it also stimulates the immune system to reduce inflammation.

Furthermore, by binding the CB2 receptors in the immune and nervous systems, may stimulate the body to produce more cannabinoids naturally, further reducing inflammation in painful and tight joints.

Researchers at Cornel University discovered that dogs with arthritis were more active and showed decreased pain following CBD supplementation. CBD may also act as an anti-inflammatory for other joint problems including hip and elbow dysplasia, torn ligaments, and sprains and strains.

Helping Anxiety

Research suggests that CBD’s interaction with the ECS stimulates the production of the neurotransmitter serotonin, which helps to reduce anxiety and stabilize mood. Teaming CBD with enrichment, exercise, and a balanced diet can help reduce separation anxiety in your pet as well as help them cope better with other stressors, such as fireworks, traveling, and strangers.

CBD seems to be most beneficial for anxiety in pets when administered over a period of time. Therefore, if your pooch is prone to stress, a daily dose may be a good option.

Reducing Seizures

The anticonvulsant properties of CBD are well known and recent clinical trials have shown that CBD supplementation can reduce both the severity and frequency of epileptic seizures in dogs. This is significant as antiepileptic drugs can cause significant damage to the liver and other organs, something that is not seen with CBD.

Improving Skin Health

CBD can interact with ECS receptors within the skin to help relieve dry and itchy skin, as well as promote the growth of new healthy skin cells. CBD can be orally administered to improve skin health or applied topically to provide targeted relief to areas of troubled skin.

Other Potential Benefits

While more research is required, additional potential benefits of CBD for pets include:

Aiding the treatment of cancer

Easing allergy symptoms

Improving appetite and reducing nausea

Boosting sleep quality and quantity

However, we should make it clear that CBD is not a replacement for medications prescribed by your vet. Furthermore, if your pet has a pre-existing medical condition and is taking medication, you should speak to your vet before you start giving CBD to your dog.

Best CBD for Dogs in 2023

Best Overall CBD for Dogs: BATCH Pet CBD Oil

Whether it be separation anxiety, fear of fireworks, sore joints, or mobility issues, the Pet CBD Oil from BATCH is sure to help your pet return to feeling their very best. They come in either salmon, bacon, or chicken flavor, so you can pick whichever one your pup prefers.

Made in three different concentrations: 375 mg, 750 mg, or 1500 mg, you can buy the one best suited for your dog’s weight [which is made for Small (10–25lbs), Medium (25–50lbs), or Large (50+ lbs) dogs].

The brand sources its CBD from domestically and organically grown hemp, so you know there will be no hidden nasties in the treats. This is confirmed with third-party testing which shows the treats are free of contaminants and that the CBD potency is as it should be.

Pros:

Three delicious flavors

All-natural formulation

Third-party tested

Specs:

CBD Type: Broad spectrum

Size: 30 mL

Strength: 375 mg CBD, 750 mg CBD, or 1500 mg CBD per bottle

Flavor: Salmon, bacon, or chicken

Is your pet struggling with arthritis, anxiety, or discomfort due to injury or aging? Captain’s Choice 750mg Full Spectrum CBD Tincture for Pets is your go-to solution for natural, potent relief. Suitable for dogs of all sizes and ages, this high-quality tincture is easy to administer and comes in a delicious beef & bacon flavor your pet will love. Made with non-GMO, natural ingredients, it’s designed to alleviate pain, reduce stress, and improve your pet’s overall well-being.

The dropper applicator ensures precise dosing, making it simple to add to your pet’s food, water, or directly into their mouth. The company is so confident in the effectiveness of Captain’s Choice that they even offer a money-back satisfaction guarantee. Give your pup the comfort and relief they deserve with this safe and effective tincture.

Pros:

Made from 100% American-grown hemp

Safe for all dogs

Third-party tested

Specs:

CBD Type: Full spectrum

Size: 30 mL

Strength: 750mg CBD per bottle

Flavor: Beef & bacon

Best CBD Bundle for Dogs: Penelope’s Bloom CBD Oil and Soothing Balm Bundle

Support your pet inside and out with the CBD Oil and Soothing Balm Bundle from Penelope’s Bloom. The bundle contains:

Full-spectrum CBD Oil: Crafted with organic CBD, MCT oil to aid absorption, and chamomile to promote calm and relaxation.

CBD Balm: The all-natural CBD balm is a daily moisturizer infused with shea butter and natural oils, formulated to help with a range of challenging skin, nose, and paw complaints, as well as acting as an antibacterial agent.

With several potencies available in both the CBD oil and the CBD balm, you can tailor your bundle to best suit your dog’s needs. At Penelope’s Bloom, all their hemp is grown in the USA and products are independently lab tested to show the potency is as advertised and that they are free of impurities.

Pros:

Tailored CBD bundles

All-natural ingredients

Third-party lab testing

Specs:

CBD Type: Full-spectrum

Size: 30ml of oil and 2oz of balm

Strength: 250mg, 500mg, 750mg, or 1,000mg of CBD per bottle of CBD oil, and 150mg or 300mg of CBD per tub of balm

Flavor: Unflavored

Best CBD Treats for Dogs: HolistaPet CBD Wellness Hard Chews

HolistaPet specially formulated its CBD Wellness Treats for Dogs to promote your general wellness in your pet on a daily basis. The bite-sized dog treats are vegan-friendly and made with all-natural ingredients. Your dog is sure to love the delicious blueberry and sweet potato flavor and appreciate the crunchy texture.

Each chew contains 5mg, 10mg, or 20mg of broad-spectrum CBD, so you can tailor your treat to your dog’s size. The treats also contain flax seeds to support the immune system and promote healthy skin and coat, as well as hemp seed powder, which is a good source of protein, vitamins, and omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids.

The treats are sent for third-party testing to verify potency and purity and the results are available on the HolistaPet website.

Pros:

100% natural ingredients

Flax seed and hemp seed for extra support

Non-GMO, gluten-free, and dairy-free

Specs:

CBD Type: Broad spectrum

Size: 30 chews

Strength: 5mg, 10mg, or 20mg of CBD per chew

Flavor: Blueberry and sweet potato

Best CBD Oil for Dogs: Honest Paws Well CBD Tincture

Anxiety, allergy symptoms, and increased periods of lethargy in your dog could be the result of a slowed immune system. Honest Paws have formulated their Well CBD Pet Tincture with full-spectrum hemp extract, which may help support your pet’s immune system, in addition to promoting healthier brain function and a sense of calm.

Consisting of just two ingredients – organic full-spectrum CBD and organic MCT oil – the tincture is likely to be suitable for even the most sensitive of furry tummies. Furthermore, MCT increased the bioavailability of CBD for maximum absorption and fast effects. Such a simple formulation means the oil is unflavored, and some fussy pooches may not like the earthy taste of CBD, but the oil can be added to your dog’s food or water without affecting the taste too much.

Whether you have a teacup terrier or a couch-hogging Irish wolfhound, Honest Paws has a tincture for your dog. The pet CBD oil is available in four potencies from 125mg to 1,000mg per bottle, so there is an option for pets of all sizes. No matter the strength you choose, you can do so with confidence, knowing third-party testing verifies potency and purity.

Pros:

Organic and natural formulation

Extensively third-party tested

30-day money back guarantee

Specs:

CBD Type: Full-spectrum

Size: 30-day supply

Strength: 125mg, 250mg, 500g, or 1,000mg of CBD per bottle

Flavor: Unflavored

Best Broad Spectrum CBD Oil for Dogs: Cannanine Broad Spectrum CBD Oil for Dogs and Cats

The pet CBD oil from Cannanine contains broad-spectrum hemp extract, meaning not only does it contain CBD, but also minor cannabinoids and terpenes that can boost the anti-inflammatory and calming effects.

A simple formulation of human-grade and natural ingredients is likely to be well-tolerated by most pets. Although it is unflavored, it is rich in terpenes which provide natural flavors. However, if your dog objects to the oil being administered directly into their mouth, the oil can be added to their food, treats, or water.

Cannanine extracts its CBD from organically-grown hemp, guaranteeing a pet CBD oil that is non-GMO and free of pesticides, herbicides, and insecticides. This is verified by third-party lab testing that also shows the CBD potency is as advertised.

Pros:

Human-grade, natural ingredients

Third-party lab tested

Buy more, save more

Specs:

CBD Type: Broad-spectrum

Size: 30ml

Strength: 250mg, 500mg, or 1,000mg of CBD per bottle

Flavor: Unflavored

How We Picked the Best CBD for Dogs

We use the same strict criteria when recommending supplements for dogs as we do for humans. If we had any doubt about the safety and quality of a pet CBD supplement, we did not consider it for our list.

Production Process

How a pet supplement is manufactured plays a key role in its overall quality and safety. We only recommend CBD for dogs from brands that manufacture in cGMP (current good manufacturing practices) compliant facilities, as this ensures proper and safe manufacturing procedures are followed.

How CBD is extracted from the hemp plant can also affect the quality and purity of a CBD supplement. There are two extraction methods: CO2 extraction and solvent extraction. We prioritized brands that use CO2 extraction as it’s a clean process resulting in a pure hemp oil with a high yield of CBD.

Solvent extraction can result in residual solvents – like butane or propane – both of which are toxic to dogs.

Reviews

We read through dozens of verified customer reviews to see how real pups responded to CBD supplements, looking for benefits owners witnessed in their dogs, how well pets responded to supplements and perception of long-term results.

Testing

Pet CBD products are not currently regulated by the FDA. In order to be sure we’re only recommending quality and safe CBD supplements, we required any brand we considered to verify the potency and purity of their products through third-party testing. Results of testing should be publicly available via a certificate of analysis that shows:

The potency of CBD matches the packaging

Analysis of the terpene profile and concentration of minor cannabinoids

The concentration of THC does not exceed the legal limit of 0.3%

There is no contamination from pesticides, herbicides, insecticides, heavy metals, solvents, and microbes.

Quality Ingredients

We only recommend CBD products that we can be confident are made with quality and safe ingredients. Therefore, we favor brands that formulate their products with all-natural ingredients and preferably organically-grown hemp, to help guarantee a CBD supplement that is non-GMO, and free of pesticides and herbicides.

What to Look For When Buying CBD for Pets

There are a few things to keep in mind when looking to buy a CBD supplement for your beloved pup.

Potency

When your pet is in pain or is crippled with anxiety, it can be tempting to give your pet a high dose of CBD in the hopes of taking your pet’s suffering away. However, the potency of CBD that’s right for your pet is dependent on several factors, including size and breed. A CBD dosage calculator for pets will help you decide the right CBD supplement for your pet.

What it helps

How are you looking to help your pet? Some CBD supplements contain additional active ingredients targeted to certain health and wellness concerns e.g. glucosamine and chondroitin for joint support or flaxseed to promote healthy skin and coat.

Form

CBD pet supplements come in numerous forms. For fast relief, CBD oil is a good option as when administered under your dog’s tongue the CBD is absorbed directly into the bloodstream for speedy results.

Fussy pets might prefer a CBD treat, which are available in a huge variety of flavors, they have the added benefits of being convenient and providing a consistent dose of CBD.

If your pet is suffering from irritated skin or pain in certain muscles or joints, CBD lotions and balms can provide localized relief right where it’s needed.

Flavor

What does your dog like? Do they go crazy for peanut butter? Will they sit up and beg for bacon? There is so much variety in flavor when it comes to CBD supplements for dogs, there is sure to be a CBD treat or CBD oil that even the fussiest pooch will love.

Price

It’s not always easy knowing if a CBD pet supplement is good value for money. However, it’s a good rule of thumb that if a price is too good to be true, it probably is. Cheap supplements are likely to be made with poor-quality hemp, artificial additives, and bullying agents.

We recommend checking the ingredient list. If it is a simple formulation made from only natural and organic ingredients, there is a good chance you’re paying for quality.

What is CBD?

Cannabidiol, or CBD as it’s more commonly known, is an active compound of the hemp plant. It has become a popular natural supplement in recent years thanks to a wide variety of health and wellness benefits, without the harsh side effects of some prescription medications.

Unlike THC – which is also found in the hemp plant – CBD is non-psychoactive, meaning that it doesn’t cause intoxication and there are no apparent dependency issues.

FAQs:

Is CBD legal?

Yes, it is. With the implementation of the Farm Bill in 2018, CBD supplements became legal as long as they were derived from hemp plants with less than 0.3% of THC by weight.

Will CBD make my pet high?

No, CBD will not make your pet high. CBD is non-psychoactive, meaning it doesn’t produce a high. THC is the psychoactive compound of the hemp plant, but it is legally limited to 0.3%, which is far too low to cause a high.

Are there side effects of CBD products in pets?

While there is minimal scientific data on the side effects of CBD use in pets, there are potential side effects to look out for based on how CBD affects humans. Side effects in pets may include:

Dry mouth, which would manifest as increased thirst

Low blood pressure, as evidenced by light-headedness or dizziness in your pet

Drowsiness, particularly when using higher doses

Digestive issues, including changes in appetite, diarrhea, and sickness

To minimize the risk of your pet experiencing side effects, start with a low dose of CBD, stick to the manufacturer’s dosage instructions, and by speaking with your vet.