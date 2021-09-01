11 Best Dog Camping Beds: Which Is Best For Your Dog?

The Kurgo Elevated Dog Bed is the best plush dog bed that folds up conveniently into a carrying case. The material used is made using 600 D fleece which is exceptionally cushioning and soft. This aspect helps support the dog’s joints and allows them to feel comfortable and rested.

For framework, the bed has a steel frame which is both lightweight but also very durable. The frame’s total weight is 5 lbs, which is heavy but still manageable to transport.

The dog bed elevates eight inches off the ground, suitable for keeping your pup safe and dry outdoors. The elevation also allows more air to circulate, which can keep your pet cool. This is especially important for long-haired dog breeds, as they need ventilation to help them feel comfortable outdoors.

At 30 inches by 30 inches, the bed is big enough to support dogs of up to 75 lbs, for dog breeds that support small, medium, or large breeds. However, unlike other dog beds, this one is shaped in a circle, and the diameter is approximately 30 inches.

When it comes to transportation, the pet bed can be folded up and carried in a case. The company includes a water-resistant carrying case that comes with side handles. This makes it easy to carry and transport.

Lastly, the Kurgo can be wiped clean with a wet cloth or put into the washing machine. If you’re washing the topper, it’s instructed to wash it gently and allow it to air dry. This will prevent damage and allow you to make the dog bed last.