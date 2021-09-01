11 Best Dog Camping Beds: Which Is Best For Your Dog?

Taking your dog camping with you is an absolute must if you’re looking to maximize your fun. After all—what’s better than spending the day by the lake with your pup? You definitely don’t want your canine pal to sleep on the ground, so find them a better place to lie down with our list of the best dog camping beds below.
1. Kurgo Elevated Dog BedPrice: $109.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Convenient to transport
- Extremely comfortable
- Increased airflow
- Folds in on itself
- Slides around indoors
- Bulky
The Kurgo Elevated Dog Bed is the best plush dog bed that folds up conveniently into a carrying case. The material used is made using 600 D fleece which is exceptionally cushioning and soft. This aspect helps support the dog’s joints and allows them to feel comfortable and rested.
For framework, the bed has a steel frame which is both lightweight but also very durable. The frame’s total weight is 5 lbs, which is heavy but still manageable to transport.
The dog bed elevates eight inches off the ground, suitable for keeping your pup safe and dry outdoors. The elevation also allows more air to circulate, which can keep your pet cool. This is especially important for long-haired dog breeds, as they need ventilation to help them feel comfortable outdoors.
At 30 inches by 30 inches, the bed is big enough to support dogs of up to 75 lbs, for dog breeds that support small, medium, or large breeds. However, unlike other dog beds, this one is shaped in a circle, and the diameter is approximately 30 inches.
When it comes to transportation, the pet bed can be folded up and carried in a case. The company includes a water-resistant carrying case that comes with side handles. This makes it easy to carry and transport.
Lastly, the Kurgo can be wiped clean with a wet cloth or put into the washing machine. If you’re washing the topper, it’s instructed to wash it gently and allow it to air dry. This will prevent damage and allow you to make the dog bed last.
Find more Kurgo Elevated Dog Bed information and reviews here.
2. SuperJare XLarge Outdoor Dog BedPrice: $59.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Increased airflow
- Protects from UV rays
- Durable steel construction
- Plastic clamps
- No cushioning
- Hard to assemble
For those extra-large dogs, the SuperJare XLarge Outdoor Dog Bed will be perfect for your outdoor adventures. This elevated dog bed has all the accessories to make your pup feel like they’re being spoiled. The biggest standout feature is that there is an attachable canopy to provide shape for your dog.
For material, the SuperJare uses durable 1680 D Oxford cloth, which is water-resistant. However, it won’t last through rain, so be sure to bring the bed indoors. Additionally, Oxford Cloth is scratch-resistant and will last for years to come. It also uses steel frames which are designed to hold the shape even with frequent use.
At 36 inches by 48 inches, the bed is significantly big enough for extra large dog breeds. The weight limit for the bed is 120 lbs which are more than enough for most breeds. Plus, the SuperJare is elevated 9.1 inches off the ground, which is perfect for keeping your pup cool and clean.
The setup for the bed is almost non-existent because it comes already assembled. The only steps you will need to take to set up this bed are unfolding the dog bed and attaching the canopy. Then, when you’re ready to pack it up, you can detach the canopy and fold the bed again.
To wash the bed, you will need to hand wash it as the material isn’t washing machine safe. It can be cleaned using mild soap and water. However, the bed will need to air dry overnight before you can use it.
Lastly, the lightweight design enables you to use this cot anywhere. It weighs a total of 11 lbs when assembled, which isn’t too heavy. The cot itself folds in on itself, which makes transporting and storage a piece of cake.
Find more SuperJare XLarge Outdoor Dog Bed information and reviews here.
3. Cheerhunting Outdoor Dog BedPrice: $48.90Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Water-resistant material
- Roll-up & transportable design
- Easy to clean
- Very thin Very thin
- Water-resistant but not waterproof
- Can't withstand biting
The Cheerhunting Outdoor Dog Bed is our list’s best portable dog camping bed due to its roll-up size. There are two sizes available, both large and extra-large, which ensures that you’ll find one that’s suitable for your furry friend. Additionally, 12 color options are fun and vibrant.
Your dog will enjoy its comfort, as it’s made using Oxford cloth which is known for being soft and water-resistant. This makes it perfect for any outdoor environment as raindrops won’t sink into the fabric and can be wiped off.
Aside from that, it includes a packable and portable design. The dog bed can be rolled up and placed into a convenient carrying bag with the product. This makes it suitable for camping, outdoor activities, travel, or even a quick trip to the dog park.
At 43 inches by 26 inches, the Cheerhunting Outdoor Dog Bed is suitable for large to medium dog breeds. The mat has a durable construction and includes refined stitching, which can be put up with scratching and clawing. However, the bed won’t be able to last if your dog is an aggressive chewer.
If you need to remove dirt, it’s recommended to put the dog mat into the washing machine using the gentle circle or hand wash setting. Any other setting may result in the dog bed ripping, so be sure to use the correct setting. However, you won’t always need to clean the bed as it can be wiped clean and repels most dirt.
Lastly, your dog will enjoy the comfort of this transportable bed. The Oxford material is very breathable and won’t make your dog feel stuffy or overheated. Plus, it’s not overly cushioned, which many dogs tend to be less picky about.
Find more Cheerhunting Outdoor Dog Bed information and reviews here.
4. YEP HHO Elevated Dog BedPrice: $48.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Keeps your dog cool
- Easy to transport
- Strong and durable design
- Made from plastic
- It can't be disassembled
- It can be tipped over easily
The YEP HHO Elevated Dog Bed is the best elevated and folding dog bed on our list, as it easily folds and unfolds for easy setup. So, why do you want an elevated dog bed? When camping, there are insects, dirt, and mud all over the ground. The elevated dog bed is a designated area where your furry friend can lie down and relax in a clean area.
The material used to create this dog bed includes a whole Teslin mesh surface and a combination of Oxford cloth. Oxford cloth is known for being durable and water-resistant. At the same time, the whole Teslin mesh allows increased airflow to keep your pup cool.
As a raised dog bed, the YEP HHO stands at 9.2 inches above the ground. Other dimensions include 46 inches by 24 inches, which is suitable for large or medium dog breeds. The cot weighs 14 lbs and is built to be safe and stable for your pup by using strong PVC legs with non-skid rubber feet.
Transportation is super simple using the convenient carrying bag that comes with the bed. The dog bed folds up to be compact and can be slipped into the bag for transportation and storage. Take it with you to the dog park, outdoor excursions, or camping.
Even if your pup has been rolling around in the dirt, don’t worry. The YEP HHO is easy to clean and features a removable polyester cover. To wash, you can either wipe the bed down with a wet cloth or put it in the washing machine.
Your pup will also be very comfortable outdoors using this bed due to the fabric also having UV stabilization and heat-resistant properties. This can really help your dog feel pleasant and protected from the outdoor temperature on a hot summer day. Especially since the bed has mesh lining, which allows air circulation which keeps your dog cool.
Find more YEP HHO Elevated Dog Bed information and reviews here.
5. WeeH Elevated Dog BedPrice: $50.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Very lightweight
- Allows airflow
- Compact design
- Tips over
- No padding
- Not machine washable
The WeeH Elevated Dog Bed is the best-elevated dog bed for small and medium-size dogs up to 80 lbs. It comes in two color options, blue or pink. Additionally, the bed can be folded in half for transportation and storage.
The material used is a mixture of mesh fabric and Oxford cloth which is both durable, water-resistant, and cooling. For the support rails, the bed uses stainless steel, which is highly durable and stable.
When put together, the bed itself raises your dog 4.5 inches off the ground. However, the other dimensions are 18 inches by 15 inches. One of the most significant benefits is that the whole unit only weighs 1.6 ounces, making it easy to transport and carry.
While you won’t put the material into the washing machine, you can hose the bed down to clear out any dirt. Just hose it down and allow the bed to air dry before storing or using it. The mesh fabric is also easy to wipe down, so you can clean it quickly.
The biggest benefit of this bed is that it’s chew proof. An aggressive chewer may be able to do some damage, but it can last through a lot of wear and tear. Plus, there is no padding which eliminates a mess if your dog rips the fabric.
Lastly, the bed is very durable and will last through multiple trips. The only issue we’ve found is that the bed can be tipped over if your pup leans on the sides. Otherwise, this is the perfect solution for indoor and outdoor camping.
Find more WeeH Elevated Dog Bed information and reviews here.
6. Furhaven Packable Stuff Sack Travel PillowPrice: $23.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Super comfortable and plush
- Easy to clean
- 60-Day Warranty
- Not elevated
- Not for aggressive chewers
- Isn't waterproof
The Furhaven Packable Stuff Sack Travel Pillow is your pet’s one-stop solution for feeling comfy while traveling. This dog bed is designed for indoor and outdoor use and allows your dog to sleep in various positions. It also features a low-profile design and can easily be rolled for transportation.
One of the fun and exciting options is three color options that all include reversible designs. Three sizing options work for all dog breeds. Aside from that, this brand also offers multiple portable dog bed designs.
The materials used for the exterior padding are high-loft polyester, perfect for dogs who love burrow. The plush fabric is soft to the touch and is gentle on its fur. If your dog prefers padding and a similar feel to a dog bed, then this travel version is perfect for them.
At 39 inches by 30 inches, the bed is big enough to accommodate large dog breeds up to 80 lbs. However, a small dog will have no problem laying on top of it. It features a cozy pillow design and includes a reversible two-color sleep surface using quilted polyester fabric.
This dog mat is easy to clean and can be thrown in the washing machine. For heavy washing, it’s recommended to machine wash on cold and then tumble dry it on low. It’s also recommended to use a mild cleaning detergent to improve longevity.
Aside from this, the dog bed is perfect for travel. The overall weight of the dog bed is 1.55 lbs and is super lightweight. The bed can also be rolled up and easily transported using the included stuff sack.
Find more Furhaven Packable Stuff Sack Travel Pillow information and reviews here.
7. Furpezoo Outdoor Dog BedPrice: $39.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Very compact
- Easy to carry
- Supports joint health
- Not for aggressive chewers
- Not fully waterproof
- Low to ground
The Furpezoo Outdoor Dog Bed is a compact folded mat with handles that your pup can use during camping trips. It features a unique fold-up design that makes it super compact and portable. When folded, the dog bed becomes 19.7 inches by 27 inches and has a thickness of 4 inches. This makes it easy for both transport and storage.
The fabric, it’s made with Oxford cloth which is water-resistant and also moisture-proof. However, it’s not recommended to use it in the rain because it’s not waterproof. The Furpezoo dog pad will be delivered vacuum compressed, which takes several hours to expand. So, don’t be disappointed if you think the bed is flat because it will expand.
At 39.5 inches by 27 inches, the bed is suitable for large dog breeds. When placed on the ground, the bed’s thickness is 2 inches off the ground. This provides a safe place for your dog to lay down, reducing joint pain and protecting them from rain.
As for comfort, this bed includes a high-density sponge that is proven to not sink over time. This feature is excellent for older dogs who have joint issues. It provides support to sensitive areas and prevents pain.
Cleaning is also effortless, as all you will need to do is wipe the pad down with a wet towel. However, if the exterior gets really dirty, you can unzip the cover and machine wash it. You won’t be able to wash the inner cursing, though.
8. Kudes Dog Sleeping BagPrice: $27.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Comfortable
- Portable
- Lightweight
- Bulky
- Uneven stuffing
- Not waterproof
The Kudes Dog Sleeping Bag is the best sleeping bag for dogs on our list as it comes with a warm and cozy interior. It’s made from soft and smooth polyester fabric. However, the inside includes a warm and comfortable fleece lining.
At 43.3 inches by 27.5 inches, this pet bed is suitable for small to medium-sized dog breeds. The bed can expand if you unzip it and open it up, to which you’ll extend the width to 58 inches. When fully unzipped, you can use it as a bed mat or a cushion indoors or out.
If you’re worried about zipper snagging, the bed is designed to be safe. The zipper is located on the tail and is only located on one side of the bed. Aside from that, there is a drawstring design that can keep the zipper hidden and protected.
To wash the dog bed, you can either wipe it down with water or hand wash it. When hand washed, you’re going to want to use cold water. Additionally, you will need to hang it up and let the bed air-dry overnight.
You can easily roll it up and put it into the travel-friendly case to transport the dog bed. This makes it ideal for trips and any other outdoor excursions. Aside from that, the carrying strap is suitable for hiking, camping, or any outdoor activity.
Find more Kudes Dog Sleeping Bag information and reviews here.
9. Mojo Inflatable Dog Bed & Blanket SetPrice: $39.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Comfortable design with padding
- Overall Lightweight
- Very durable
- The cover doesn't stay put
- Heavy
- Bulky
The Mojo Inflatable Dog Bed and Blanket Set is a unique inflatable dog bed perfect for camping. Luckily, the bed features a detachable blanket set that can be used to expand the bed. The pad inside is a heavy-duty inflatable pad and includes a dog blanket zipped on top.
Lengthwise, the bed is 23 inches by 37 inches which is big enough to fit medium to large breeds. When inflated, the bottom of the dog bed becomes 1.5 inches thick, which protects your dog’s joints and body from hard surfaces. However, there is a 2-inch loop around three sides of the bed to help attach the blanket to the bed.
What sets this dog bed apart from others is that the fabric used is Sherpa Faux Wool with an anti-material underneath to prevent abrasions and rips. Sherpa Faux Wool is hugely warming and can keep your pup warm when outdoors. Additionally, the bottom of the bed includes an anti-slip material to help prevent the bed from sliding around.
Inside, the bed has an inflated pad that gets zipped inside. Once the zipper is closed, the padded cushioning will be protected from damage. This makes it durable and also prevents the padding from getting scratched.
But how does this dog bed hold up against outdoor environments? Luckily, the blanket is made from a waterproof softshell that includes a fleece liner. Due to this, the blanket repels water and dirt. However, it shouldn’t be used in the rain.
Find more Mojo Inflatable Dog Bed & Blanket Set information and reviews here.
10. PetMaker Elevated Dog BedPrice: $21.42Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Non-slip grip/won't tip over
- Durable build
- Compact design
- No padding
- Hard to assemble
- Seams may rip
The PetMaker Elevated Dog Bed is Amazon’s choice that has non-slip feet that are perfect for indoors and out. This pet bed is designed for outdoor use and is weather resistant. The feet of the bed are non-slip rubber feet, which prevent it from moving around on solid surfaces.
As for materials, this version uses nylon mesh in the middle that helps permit increased airflow. Additionally, the surrounding material is a nylon canvas fabric that is durable and water-resistant. The supports are coated steel, which adds durability and ensures that the cot’s legs won’t bend or morph with consistent use.
At 30 inches by 24 inches, this bed will fit most medium-sized dog breeds of up to 50 lbs. The bed is raised off the ground by 7 inches, which is high enough to prevent insects from crawling on them. Additionally, the raised elevation provides enhanced airflow through the mesh fabric, making it the perfect place for your pet to stay cool outdoors.
For washing, the bed will need to be hand-washed using cold water and mild soap. Unlike other fabric types, the mesh nylon can’t handle bleach or fabric softener. After you wash the dog bed, it’s recommended to let it air dry overnight before use.
Unlike other outdoor dog beds, this cot can easily be folded up and placed into a carrying bag. It’s a simple process that only takes a minute to set up, making it perfect for those who don’t want the hassle of assembling anything. Plus, the bed is lightweight and weighs 4.7 lbs which are easy to transport.
Lastly, transporting the bed won’t be tricky because there is a carrying case included. The bed can fold up into a very compact narrow shape and be stored in the bag. The bag comes with a string that can be used to carry it from destination to destination.
Find more PetMaker Elevated Dog Bed information and reviews here.
11. Love’s Cabin Portable Dog BedPrice: $19.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Good ventilation
- Portable design
- Very lightweight and compact
- Not for aggressive dogs
- Very thin material
- Fabric is loud
If you’re taking a puppy camping or if your pup feels more comfortable in a kennel-style bed, then the Love’s Cabin Portable Large Dog Bed will be a hit. The Love’s Cabin includes an effective mesh ventilation system on both side panels. The door also includes mesh lining, which can help keep your dog cool on a hot summer day.
One of the stand out features of this dog bed includes seatbelt straps that connect inside your vehicle. This allows you to have your pup in the kennel while you drive. The connectors are compatible with any automatic vehicle, such as an RV or SUV.
Another great feature is that the pop-up kennel can fold down to be compact. That way, you can store it while you’re traveling or when it’s not in use. This allows you to have a portable kennel that can double as a comfortable camping dog bed.
The dimensions of the Love’s Cabin Portable Large Dog Bed are 36.6 inches by 21.2 inches by 21.2 inches. The kennel is suitable to hold large dog breeds of up to 65 lbs. The interior is also big enough to fit pillows or blankets inside to increase padding.
Lastly, to wash the dog bed, you’ll need to hand wash it. For the best results, hand wash the dog bed at 30 degrees Celsius and allow it to air dry. Don’t use any harsh cleaners or chemicals on it or iron.
Find more Love's Cabin Portable Dog Bed information and reviews here.
Are Outdoor Camping Dog Beds Different From Indoor Versions?
Outdoor camping dog beds aren't that different from having a weather-proof fabric or a protected outer layer. Otherwise, they have the same qualities as a standard indoor dog bed.
Should I Get Dog Camping Bed With Canopy?
A dog camping bed with a canopy can help protect your pup from the sunlight's harsh UV rays. Aside from that, they can keep your pup cool by providing shade. We highly recommend a camping bed with a canopy if you live in a sunny region.
Why Get Folding Camping Beds For Your Dog?
Folding camping beds are generally made to be lightweight and portable. Additionally, the beds are designed to be compact and store easily. The compact quality also makes them easier to transport and carry to your campsite.
