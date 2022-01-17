11 Best Raised Dog Beds: Your Guide

The K&H Original Elevated Bolster Cot will give your dog the best support and sleep they’ve ever had! Its skid resistance feet make sure to keep your dog’s bed exactly where you want it to be. This bed has a center mesh that keeps your dog cool and off hard surfaces.

Designed with comfort and therapeutic benefits in mind, the added soft plush bolster acts as a resting place for your dog’s head. The bolster is protected by a waterproof 600 denier nylon and can easily be removed for washing. It is also versatile as it can be attached to other standard cots. The K&H bolster cot is truly perfect for the everyday active dog and even the arthritic aging pet.

The addition of the bolster and elevated bed work together to soothe joints and muscles. Affordable and reliable are this cot’s biggest selling points, making it the most recommended dog product by veterinarians and pet experts.