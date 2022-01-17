11 Best Raised Dog Beds: Your Guide

Sick of your dog destroying their brand new plush dog beds? It’s time to replace their old ratty bed with a raised dog bed. Instead of being stuffed with foam that can easily be destroyed in minutes, a raised dog bed is a hammock-like bed for your dog that doesn’t use stuffing at all. Instead, it just uses tightly-secured and stretched fabric to create a bed – which both gets them off the ground and makes it significantly harder to destroy.
These are the 11 best raised dog beds for sale right now:
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $75.27 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $22.68 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
|Price: $25.99 Shop now at Chewy
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $53.49 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $22.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
|Price: $80.91 Shop now at Chewy
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $129.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $44.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $39.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $59.90 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
|Price: $67.87 Shop now at Chewy
|Shop now Read our review
-
1. K&H Original Bolster Pet Cot Elevated Dog Bed w/ Removable BoostersPrice: $75.27Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Therapeutic benefits
- Added bolster for head and neck support
- Easy to assemble
- Higher price range
- Mesh cover will squeak when stepped on after extended use
- Dogs’ legs can slip through the small corners where no fabric is present
The K&H Original Elevated Bolster Cot will give your dog the best support and sleep they’ve ever had! Its skid resistance feet make sure to keep your dog’s bed exactly where you want it to be. This bed has a center mesh that keeps your dog cool and off hard surfaces.
Designed with comfort and therapeutic benefits in mind, the added soft plush bolster acts as a resting place for your dog’s head. The bolster is protected by a waterproof 600 denier nylon and can easily be removed for washing. It is also versatile as it can be attached to other standard cots. The K&H bolster cot is truly perfect for the everyday active dog and even the arthritic aging pet.
The addition of the bolster and elevated bed work together to soothe joints and muscles. Affordable and reliable are this cot’s biggest selling points, making it the most recommended dog product by veterinarians and pet experts.
Find more K&H Original Bolster Cot Elevated Dog Bed w/ Boosters information and reviews here.
-
2. Best Budget Option: Amazon Basics Cooling Elevated Pet BedPrice: $22.68Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Easy to clean
- Recommended for larger breeds
- Breathable mesh fabric
- Velcro flap is short making it difficult to secure fabric
- Only offer two color schemes
- Does not come with rubber feet
The Amazon Basics Cooling Elevated Pet Bed design is simple yet versatile. Its lightweight design can accommodate any small or large dog breed. This cot-style bed has a durable iron frame with curved corners and stable feet. The mesh bedding fabric is breathable, providing cooling comfort to your dog on hot days.
The Amazon Basics cooling elevated bed comes equipped with screws and a hex tool for quick and easy assembly. The steel bolts included for assembly are robust and provide the stability large dog breeds need. If your dog is messy or a heavy shedder, this bed is easy to maintain as all it takes is a quick water rinse-off.
The Amazon Basics bed is a bargain you don’t want to skip out on as the price point is right on target!
Find more Amazon Basics Cooling Elevated Pet Bed information and reviews here.
-
3. Frisco Steel-Framed Elevated Dog BedPrice: $25.99Pros:
Cons:
- Has antibacterial agents, easy to clean
- Breathable mesh
- Skid resistant
- Not an enclosed dog bed, can be an issue for dogs that are crate-trained
- Can be toxic if your dog chews through the PVC mesh
- Would have to disassemble bed to machine wash fabric
The Frisco bed will have your dog begging to stay off the couch! The steel frame on this elevated dog bed is durable and can comfortably accommodate any dog size. Its PVC coated mesh made of a liquid vinyl (PVC) compound and knit polyester scrim are what extend the life of the bed surface. Its breathable fabric will keep your dog off the ground and feel cool while relaxing outdoors.
The skid-resistant feet provide the necessary stability and joint support for senior dogs when hopping on and off the bed. If you’re playing a messy game of fetch, rest assured the anti-bacterial properties in the mesh make it difficult for dirt and grime to attach. Prolonged use of the bed will not cause the surface fabric to sag. Quick and easy to assemble, the Frisco bed also comes in beautiful vibrant colors like brown, terracotta, green, gray, and metallic gray. Give your fur baby the resting space they deserve!
Find more Frisco Steel-Framed Elevated Dog Bed information and reviews here.
-
4. K&H Pet Products Original Pet Cot Elevated Pet BedPrice: $53.49Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Anti-floor scratch
- Tool-free assembly
- Water-resistant Nylon
- Can become unstable for dogs over 100lbs due to product weight
- Velcro attachments can wear out and become loosened over time
- May need to size up if your dog stretches when they sleep
The K&H Elevated Pet Cot is a heavy-duty bed that can take on the largest of dog breeds. Its construction metal frame is extremely durable and can hold over 150 pounds. Lightweight and portable, the K&H cot bed is the perfect travel item for camping and trips to the park.
Summer days can quickly raise the heat on the pavement, making it uncomfortable for your dog to lie on. The bed keeps your bets elevated off the ground and the breathable ‘no snag’ mesh allows airflow keeping your dog cool in the heat.
Worried about muddy paws and weather-related residue ruining your dog’s cot? The K&H pet cot is water-resistant and repels grime, bacteria, and odor from latching on. Offering hassle-free cleaning, the K&H pet cot allows you to remove, and machine wash its surface fabric.
Equipped with four rubber feet, this cot is hardwood floor-friendly and can be slid across living areas without a scratch. The K&H brand prides itself in its environmentally friendly products. That is why the K&H original pet cot is made from bio-based materials and recycled bottles. This eco-friendly purchase will go a long way for the environment and your four-legged family member!
-
5. Coolaroo Steel-Framed Elevated Dog BedPrice: $22.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Inexpensive
- Aids in eliminating hot spots
- Eco Friendly
- Too many small parts needed for assembly
- Can easily tear if chewed
- Difficult to assemble
Inexpensive and eco-friendly, the Coolaroo is a dog bed every owner should invest in. The Coolaroo is GREENGUARD certified, giving you the peace of mind that the fabric used is 100% recyclable. Its environmentally friendly fabric deters bugs from clinging on and several types of fungi from growing on the material. Maintaining the Coolaroo clean will not be a hassle as a quick water hose off gets the job done.
Its steel frame is powder-coated and can hold large breeds with ease. The Coolaroo’s portable design makes it resilient for indoor and outdoor temperatures. If your dog is prone to hot spots, the Coolaroo’s high-density polyethylene (HDPE) fabric is breathable and allows for a cool breeze to flow through. The Coolaroo’s elevated design ensures your dog gets the joint support they need while giving them a comfortable surface to relax on.
Find more Coolaroo Steel-Framed Elevated Dog Bed information and reviews here.
-
6. K&H Pet Products Original Indoor/Outdoor Covered Elevated Dog BedPrice: $80.91Pros:
Cons:
- Great for dogs with anxiety
- Window flaps open and close for added air circulation
- Holds up to 200lbs
- Heavy winds can shift canopy
- Dangling zippers can entice puppies to pull or rip them
- Rod assembly can be difficult
Give your dog their own personal little getaway! The K&H Original Indoor/Outdoor Covered Elevated Dog Bed is priced on the higher end, but worth every cent! This bed offers your dog a private place to rest and relax after a long walk. Although it’s an enclosed bed, the 600 denier nylon fabric makes it resistant to moisture and prevents bacteria and mold from growing.
The surface mesh allows air to circulate freely keeping your dog cool on the inside. The cover acts as a shade from the sun and cover for heavy rain. The bed is elevated from the ground giving senior dogs added joint support. Your dog will enjoy the backyard view from built-in two side windows. This bed has one open entrance allowing your dog to come and go as they please.
You’ll enjoy the convenience of not having to clean this bed very often as the enclosed bed will keep any debris from flying in.
Find more K&H Pet Products Original Covered Elevated Dog Bed information and reviews here.
-
7. K9 Ballistics Chew-proof Elevated Dog BedPrice: $129.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Fits snug inside of a standard dog crate
- Comes with a 120-day chew proof warranty
- Arrives preassembled
- Fabric is not easily removable for machine washing
- Surface is a lot firmer compared to other elevated beds
- Bed makes noise whenever your dog shifts around as the fabric is tightly mounted.
If your dog is a chronic chewer, look no further, as the K9 Ballistics Chewproof Elevated Dog Bed was made for your pooch! The K9 Ballistics dog bed has a higher price tag, however, it comes with a 120-day chew-proof armored warranty. If for any reason your dog turns this bed into a pile of rags, K9 Ballistics will replace all damaged components once, free of charge. This bed has been classified as indestructible, so you don’t have to worry about walking away and leaving your dog alone for a couple of hours. Resistant to chewing, the K9 Ballistics bed is also resilient when it comes to scratching, digging, nesting and even biting. The K9 Ballistics bed is versatile in that it fits inside of a standard dog crate. This helps keep your dog safely inside and prevents your dog from attempting to destroy its way out of the crate. You can’t go wrong with the K9 Ballistics chew-proof bed!
Find more K9 Ballistics Chew-proof Elevated Dog Bed information and reviews here.
-
8. Veehoo Cooling Elevated Dog BedPrice: $44.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Capacity for heavy weight
- Heat resistant fabric
- Tear-resistant fabric
- Velcro flap is too short making it difficult to secure fabric
- Difficult to assemble
- Bed will retain water after heavy rain
Pack your dog’s Veehoo Cooling Elevated dog bed and start the RV as this bed is perfect for the outdoors! The Veehoo’s fabric is made of Textilene that is resistant to heat and can endure scorching hot temperatures without damaging the bed. Its breathable material has great airflow ensuring your dog stays cool.
The material is also sturdy so that no matter how rough your dog is jumping on and off the bed the fabric will not sag after extended use. Its anti-scratch and tear-resistant fabric make this bed ideal for the dog that likes to scratch and circle around their bed before curling up for a nap.
You won’t have to worry about your dog’s bed collapsing as the Veehoo has an extra steel rod in the center of the bed for extra weight support. The Veehoo is a great purchase option whether your dog is exclusively indoors or outdoors.
Find more Veehoo Cooling Elevated Dog Bed information and reviews here.
-
9. Bedsure Elevated Dog BedPrice: $39.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Rust proof screws
- Wide platform
- Elevated 8 inches
- Fabric can get snagged on poles while assembling
- No replacement canvas available
- Can scuff wooden floors
The Bedsure Elevated Dog Bed can manage the most rambunctious of dogs. Its durable design can handle tough claws without ripping. The skid-resistant feet will allow your dog to hop on and off without sliding or tipping the bed over. Perfect for summer days, the Bedsure dog bed will keep your dog elevated 8 inches off the hot ground keeping them cool with the recyclable Teslin mesh material.
Rainy days mean muddy paws, however, the Bedsure dog bed is easy to clean as the tight mesh makes it so that dirt and pet dander do not cling on to it. A quick rinse with mild soap and water will have your dog’s bed looking as new as it did when it first came out of the box!
The Bedsure bed does great with outdoor weather as the screws provided are rust proof. A dog pad can be added on top of the fabric mesh for added comfort, giving your dog the joint support, they need after a long day of playing fetch.
Find more Bedsure Elevated Dog Bed information and reviews here.
-
10. Suddus Elevated Dog BedPrice: $59.90Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Extra support bar
- Chew proof
- Teslin breathable fabric
- Center fabric can sag after prolonged use
- Iron rods will rust over time with outdoor weather conditions
- Assembly instructions are difficult to follow
The Suddus bed is the perfect match for gentle giant breeds. Its textilene bed cover is resistant to wear and tear and has the durability to hold heavy dogs without ripping at the seams. The Suddus dog bed is chew-proof and great for puppies as the textilene mesh is made of non-toxic material. Suitable for indoor and outdoor placement, the Suddus bed has an extra support bar, offering added stability while your dog relaxes on the grass or pavement.
Cleaning the Suddus dog bed is easy maintenance. A wet rag will remove all residue and air drying it will have your Suddus bed looking brand new. The Teslin fabric is a great feature as it allows airflow and stops any bad smells from binding on.
The Suddus bed comes with four small holes above the support feet so that you can add accessories, like a canopy, down the road. This added feature is a perk as a canopy can provide your dog with shade against the summer heat, rain, and intense UV light outdoors.
Find more Suddus Elevated Dog Bed information and reviews here.
-
11. K&H Pet Products Cozy Cot Elevated Dog BedPrice: $67.87Pros:
Cons:
- Modern design
- Machine Washable
- Best suitable for small to medium dogs
- 60lb weight limit
- Bed cover can easily slip off
- Bed cover needs extra padding
The K&H Cozy Cot Elevated Dog Bed is a quilted cot that gives your dog the support and rest they deserve. This bed is round-shaped and elevated eleven inches off the ground to keep your dog both comfortable and cool. This pet cot is user-friendly as it does not require assembly. Its structure allows for easy storage as the bed frame collapses and slides into tight spaces like under the bed. Your wooden floors won’t get damaged as this cozy cot comes with rubber feet so you can move the bed across the floor with ease. The K&H Cozy Cot is easy to clean as it has the convenience of a removable, washable cover. The design of this bed is not your typical flatbed, instead, it is shaped like a saucer allowing your pet to nuzzle themselves into a cozy curled-up nap. The K&H brand is known for its quality and innovative bed designs and this cozy cot is one for the win!
Find more K&H Pet Products Cozy Cot Elevated Dog Bed information and reviews here.
Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.