Georgetown vs. Eastern Washington: Score, Stats & Highlights

Final Score

Eastern Washington 33-41–74

Georgetown 43-41–84

2nd Half

The No. 4 seed Georgetown Hoyas debunked the doubters who were down on the Big East team due to their NCAA Tournament struggles in recent seasons.

Georgetown actually won?! I feel like they always lose — Niraj Patel (@nirajpatel94) March 20, 2015

(Like this guy)

They defeated the Western Athletic Conference Champion, No. 13 seed Eastern Washington Eagles in a convincing 84-74 fashion.

Georgetown moves on to play No. 5 Utah in the Round of 32 on Saturday — a seemingly rare 4-5 match-up in the 2nd.. eh, 3rd Round*

Georgetown made 2 field goals in the last 9:14 of its win tonight. Utah made one in the last 9:04 of its victory. Both games in Portland. — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) March 20, 2015

Eagles head coach Jim Hayford guaranteed a victory Wednesday on The Jim Rome show, but his guarantee ultimately fell 10 points shy in Oregon.