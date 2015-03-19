Georgetown vs. Eastern Washington: Score, Stats & Highlights

Final Score
Eastern Washington 33-41–74
Georgetown 43-41–84
2nd Half
The No. 4 seed Georgetown Hoyas debunked the doubters who were down on the Big East team due to their NCAA Tournament struggles in recent seasons.
(Like this guy)
They defeated the Western Athletic Conference Champion, No. 13 seed Eastern Washington Eagles in a convincing 84-74 fashion.
Georgetown moves on to play No. 5 Utah in the Round of 32 on Saturday — a seemingly rare 4-5 match-up in the 2nd.. eh, 3rd Round*
Eagles head coach Jim Hayford guaranteed a victory Wednesday on The Jim Rome show, but his guarantee ultimately fell 10 points shy in Oregon.
