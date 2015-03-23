Louisville vs. NC State: Date, Time, Channel & Line

Two years ago Louisville won the national championship. Last year the Cardinals advanced to the Sweet 16. This year has been a roller-coaster season, but head coach Rick Pitino has put his experience to use as he continues to lead his Cardinals squad through the tournament. In the round of 64, No. 4 Louisville slid past No. 13 UC Irvine. Then the Cardinals knocked off No. 5 UNI to advance to the Sweet 16.
Louisville will take on ACC foe NC State. Although No. 8 NC State had an early dismissal in last year’s tournament with an overtime loss to Saint Louis in the round of 64, the Wolfpack held strong this season and earned a bid to the dance as a committee-selected team. In the round of 64, NC State routed No. 9 LSU and then pulled an upset over No. 1 Villanova to keep their season alive for another week.
Here’s what you need to know about the game:
The Basics
Who:
No. 4 Louisville vs. No. 8 NC State
What:
NCAA Tournament Sweet 16
When:
Friday, March 27
Where:
Carrier Dome in Syracuse, New York
Bracket Region:
East
Time:
7:37 p.m. Eastern
Channel:
TBS
Line:
Scouting Louisville
Record: 26-8 overall, 12-6 ACC
Coach: Rick Pitino, 14th season
Offensive Points Per Game: 69.2
Defensive Points Allowed Per Game: 59.4
Scoring Leaders: Terry Rozier, 17.0
Rebounding Leader: Montrezl Harrell, 9.3
Assists Leader: Chris Jones, 3.6
Scouting NC State
Record: 22-13 overall, 10-8 ACC
Coach: Mark Gottfried, 4th season
Offensive Points Per Game: 70.4
Defensive Points Allowed Per Game: 65.5
Scoring Leaders: Trevor Lacey, 15.7
Rebounding Leader: Lennard Freeman, 5.7
Assists Leader: Anthony Barber, 3.7