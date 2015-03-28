NCAA Bracket & Schedule 2015: The Elite Eight

Day 1 of the Elite Eight saw two close and intense games that left No. 1 Kentucky and No. 1 Wisconsin still standing. The Wildcats and Badgers will face-off in a Final Four rematch from last year.

Which two teams will cut the net down and advance another week?

Keep it here to see which two of the four will move one – No. 4 Louisville, No. 7 Michigan State, No. 1 Duke and No. 2 Gonzaga.

We’ll be updating the bracket throughout the tournament as the games progress. In the meantime, here’s all the info you need including a printable bracket and full schedule complete with times, TV channels and broadcasters:

Elite Eight Games

Saturday, March 28

Game: No. 1 Wisconsin vs. No. 2 Arizona

Final Score: Wisconsin 85, Arizona 78

Game: No. 1 Kentucky vs. No. 3 Notre Dame

Final Score: Kentucky 68, Notre Dame 66

Sunday, March 29

Game: No. 4 Louisville vs. No. 7 Michigan State

Final Score: Michigan State 76, Louisville 70

Game: No. 1 Duke vs. No. 2 Gonzaga

Final Score: Duke 66, Gonzaga 52