NCAA Bracket & Schedule 2015: The Elite Eight

Day 1 of the Elite Eight saw two close and intense games that left No. 1 Kentucky and No. 1 Wisconsin still standing. The Wildcats and Badgers will face-off in a Final Four rematch from last year.
Which two teams will cut the net down and advance another week?
Keep it here to see which two of the four will move one – No. 4 Louisville, No. 7 Michigan State, No. 1 Duke and No. 2 Gonzaga.
We’ll be updating the bracket throughout the tournament as the games progress. In the meantime, here’s all the info you need including a printable bracket and full schedule complete with times, TV channels and broadcasters:
Elite Eight Games
Saturday, March 28
Game: No. 1 Wisconsin vs. No. 2 Arizona
Final Score: Wisconsin 85, Arizona 78
Game: No. 1 Kentucky vs. No. 3 Notre Dame
Final Score: Kentucky 68, Notre Dame 66
Sunday, March 29
Game: No. 4 Louisville vs. No. 7 Michigan State
Final Score: Michigan State 76, Louisville 70
Game: No. 1 Duke vs. No. 2 Gonzaga
Final Score: Duke 66, Gonzaga 52