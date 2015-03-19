Notre Dame vs. Butler: Date, Time, Line & Channel

Notre Dame has continued its winning ways. After winning their first-ever ACC Tournament Championship, the Fighting Irish received the No. 3 seed in the Midwest region, which lined them up against No. 14 Northeastern in the round of 64.

It came down to the wire in Pittsburgh, but Notre Dame prevailed to walk away with the 69-65 win. And with the victory, the Fighting Irish advance to the round of 32 to play No. 6 Butler – as the Bulldogs routed No. 11 Texas, 56-48.

The Butler Bulldogs were one of the top Big East teams this season and finished out the regular season with a record of 22-10 overall and 12-6 in the Big East conference. Butler Head Coach Chris Holtmann is in his first year at the helm of the Bulldogs and will look to continue his success with the program.

Here’s what you need to know about the game:

The Basics

Who:

No. 3 Notre Dame vs. No. 6 Butler

What:

NCAA Tournament – Round of 32

When:

Saturday, March 21

Where:

Consol Energy Center- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Time:

9:40 p.m. Eastern

Channel:

TBS

Line:

Here’s the line, according to OddsShark.

Scouting Notre Dame

Record: 30-5 overall, 14-4 ACC

Coach: Mike Brey, 15th season

Offensive Points Per Game: 78.8

Defensive Points Allowed Per Game: 65.6

Scoring Leader: Jerian Grant, 16.8

Rebounding Leader: Pat Connaughton, 7.4

Assists Leader: Jerian Grant, 6.6

Scouting Butler

Record: 22-10 overall, 12-6 Big East

Coach: Chris Holtmann, 1st season

Offensive Points Per Game: 69.6

Defensive Points Allowed Per Game: 61.2

Scoring Leader: Kellen Dunham, 16.7

Rebounding Leader: Kameron Woods, 9.8

Assists Leader: Roosevelt Jones, 3.7