Wisconsin vs. Arizona: Date, Time, Channel & Line

Coming off a season that ended in the Final Four with a loss to Kentucky, Wisconsin has continued to progress and dominate in the Big Ten and nationwide this year. The Badgers were Big Ten regular season champs and won the conference tournament title in overtime to earn them an automatic bid to the dance. In the round of 64, Wisconsin breezed by No. 16 Coastal Carolina, 86-72. Then in a rematch from last year’s tournament, the Badgers knocked off No. 8 Oregon before knocking off No. 4 North Carolina, 79-72.

Arizona is back in the NCAA Tournament for its 32nd appearance in 64 years. The Wildcats notched their first Pac-12 Championship since 2002 to receive an automatic bid. And since then Arizona has easily advanced through each round. In the round of 64, the Wildcats defeated No. 15 Texas Southern and then topped No. 10 Ohio State. Arizona beat No. 6 Xavier to advance to the Elite Eight.

The Basics

Who:

No. 1 Wisconsin vs. No. 2 Arizona

What:

NCAA Tournament Elite Eight

When:

Saturday, March 28

Where:

Staples Center in Los Angeles, California

Bracket Region:

West

Time:

6:09 p.m. Eastern

Channel:

TBS

Line:

Scouting Wisconsin

Record: 34-3 overall, 16-2 Big Ten

Coach: Bo Ryan, 14th season

Offensive Points Per Game: 71.7

Defensive Points Allowed Per Game: 55.7

Scoring Leaders: Frank Kaminsky, 18.4

Rebounding Leader: Frank Kaminsky, 8.1

Assists Leader: Traevon Jackson, 2.9

Scouting Arizona

Record: 34-3 overall, 16-2 Pac-12

Coach: Sean Miller, 6th season

Offensive Points Per Game: 76.4

Defensive Points Allowed Per Game: 59.0

Scoring Leader: Stanley Johnson, 14.3

Rebounding Leader: Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, 6.9

Assists Leader: T.J. McConnell, 6.3