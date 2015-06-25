Jacqueline Cruz & Karl Towns, Sr., Karl-Anthony’s Parents: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Much has been made about what many consider the best player in the 2015 NBA Draft. Many fans are unaware of the great parents who stand behind the New Jersey native. Karl Towns, Sr. and Jacqueline Cruz can finally celebrate the next chapter in their sons life as NBA Commissioner Adam Silver announces their son as a top selection in the NBA Draft. Here is some background about Karl-Anthony Towns’ parents.:

1. Karl Sr. Is a Basketball Coach

Karl Sr. was the head basketball coach at Piscataway Vo-Tech in New Jersey until 2014. Karl’s accomplishments include winning the Central Group I title as well as several division titles. He is also known for his coaching days throughout the AAU circuit. Karl Sr. would often bring his young son to practices for him to practice with the junior varsity team.

2. Karl-Anthony’s Parents Do Not Sit Together at Games

The Coach likes to watch his son in peace. He analyzes the game so he can offer wisdom to his son after each contest. Jacqueline likes to talk during the games and her husbands claims she enjoys taking “selfies” during the game. It is not personal but, according to The Courier-Journal, the two sit separately during each of their sons games. Both are intensely involved but enjoy expressing it in different ways.

3. Karl-Anthony Owes His Dad 10 Push Ups for Each Missed Free Throw

It might be the coach in his father, but Karl-Anthony has made a pact with him. Karl Sr. told this to The Courier-Journal after an early season tournament:

“He knows he owes me push-ups. We have this thing: If you miss free throws, you gotta do 10 push-ups. He told me he did ’em, but you know how that goes.”

4. Karl Town Sr. Had a Career of His Own

According to ESPN, Karl Sr. had a playing career of his own. He played for Monmouth University in the 1980s. He had a reputation as being a ferocious rebounder. Karl parlayed that into a short career with the Jersey Jammers of the United States Basketball League.

5. Jacqueline Cruz is Originally From the Dominican-Republic

Karl-Anthony’s mother is Dominican. A fact that allowed him to play for the Dominican Republic national team going up against the likes of Anthony Davis.

Jacqueline is a nurse by trade and refers to herself as the emotional one in the family. You can see her and her son share an emotional moment in the video above when Karl-Anthony committed to Kentucky and Coach Cal.