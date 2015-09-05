Jacob Coker, Alabama Quarterback: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

If all goes as planned, Jacob Coker will get his chance at quarterback this season. Coker started his career as a back-up at Florida State and eventually transferred to Alabama. However, he has not been able to win a starting position before 2015. He lost the position battle last season to Blake Sims.

This year, Crimson Tide fans are anxious to see if Coker can help the team continue as one of the top teams in the nation. Coker offers an interesting mix of offering experience as a senior without possessing much playing experience. He has been battling Cooper Bateman and Alec Morris for the starting position.

Here’s what you need to know about the Alabama quarterback:

1. Jacob Coker Was the Backup Quarterback Behind Jameis Winston

While at FSU, Coker was the backup quarterback to Jameis Winston. “I think Jacob can go anywhere and start in any program,” Winston told CBS Sports as rumors first began swirling that Coker might transfer. Coker did end up transferring in 2014, but was not able to win the starting position at Alabama.

2. Blake Sims Beat Out Jake Coker in the 2014 Quarterback Battle

Coker had transferred to Alabama after being stuck behind Jameis Winston at FSU. It was widely speculated that it was Coker’s job to lose. However, Blake Sims ended up winning the starting position and exceeding everyone’s expectations of him. For Coker, it was yet another year as backup quarterback.

3. Jacob Was a Three-Star Recruit

According to Yahoo Sports, Coker was a three-star recruit coming out of high school. In addition to Florida State, he received scholarship offers from schools like Mississippi State, Duke and South Alabama. Ultimately, Coker chose to go to FSU but now plays for Alabama.

4. He Grew Up an Alabama Fan

Coker was originally from Mobile, Alabama and was a big Crimson Tide fan growing up. He played at St. Paul’s Episcopal in Mobile. Despite receiving several scholarship offers, Coker did not attend the major quarterback camps and was not pursued initially by Alabama. Coker ended up playing at Florida State.

5. For a Senior, Coker Does Not Have Much Experience

According to his Alabama bio, during his entire college career, Coker has only thrown 698 yards and 5 touchdowns. The senior offers a big threat at quarterback as he stands 6’5″ and weighs 232. He also has the ability to run the ball as needed. Crimson Tide fans will be anxious to see if Coker can be a solid quarterback this season at Alabama and help the team contend for a championship.