How to Watch Texas vs. Notre Dame Live Stream Online

It is a matchup steeped in college football tradition as Texas travels to South Bend to take on Notre Dame. Notre Dame enters the season with high expectation as the teams is expected by some to compete for a spot in the College Football Playoff. Texas Head Coach Charlie Strong has struggled to turn things around at Texas as quickly as many expected he would. The Longhorns are coming off a 6-7 record last season.

Saturday will mark the beginning of the Malik Zaire era at quarterback for Notre Dame. Last season, Everett Golson was the starting quarterback for the Irish. However, Zaire played in the bowl game against LSU and played well. Golson transferred over the offseason, but many believe Zaire would have won the starting position regardless.

The game will kick off on NBC, Notre Dame’s official broadcasting partner, at 7:30 ET.

Here’s how to watch online and on mobile:

Watch Texas vs. Notre Dame Online

If you have access to a cable or satellite subscription — either yours or someone else’s — you can watch the game online for free via NBC Sports Live Extra. You’ll need a cable or satellite log-in and password to access the stream. The site’s frequently asked questions page has a rundown of technical requirements and other information.

Watch Texas vs. Notre Dame on Mobile

Mobile users can watch the game via the NBC Sports Live Extra App, which you can download in the App Store or the Google Play Store. As is the case with the desktop livestream, you’ll need a cable provider log-in to watch.