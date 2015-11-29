How to Watch Dolphins vs. Jets Live Stream Online

Welcome to the century mark, Dolphins-Jets rivalry.

The AFC East foes face off for the 100th time this Sunday afternoon in a game that both squads desperately need to win. It hasn’t been a particularly good rival for the Dolphins, though.

New York leads the all-time series 52-46-1 and are one of just four teams against which the Dolphins have a lifetime losing record. Of course, one of those losses came earlier this year with a 27-14 loss to the Jets in London.

Kickoff for the game is slated for 1 p.m. ET and is being broadcast, in local markets, on CBS. Clickhere to check and see if you fall within the coverage zone. Not in the area or a TV? Here’s how to watch online and on mobile:

How to Watch Dolphins-Jets Online

There’s no free, unrestricted live stream. But the following options are available either with a cable subscription or as over-the-top services designed for cord-cutters:

For those who are unable to subscribe to DIRECTV, the company is offering a streaming service called Sundayticket.tv, which streams non-national NFL broadcasts for a fee. The service is available for select households; you must enter your address on the website to see if you are eligible. If you are in the Miami or New York markets, you cannot watch the game on this service. There are several tiers of ordering options, depending on device. Visit Sundayticket.tv for more information.

For international viewers, NFL Game Pass includes every game live online (for both the regular season and preseason) for a fee. The fee depends on country; visit the website for more details.

For fans in the United States, NFL Game Pass allows replays of games to be watched on demand after their completion for a fee of $99.99 for the season. No live games are available under this service. All games are available after the Sunday night game has been completed.

For those with a Sirius radio subscription, you may tune in online to internet channel 816 (Miami broadcast) or 821 (New York broadcast) for an audio broadcast.

How to Watch Dolphins-Jets on Mobile

If you are a Verizon phone subscriber, you are eligible to watch the game your phone if you are in the Miami or New York markets. Download the NFL Mobile app from the Apple Store,Microsoft Store or Google Play Store for more. The service is also available for all nationally televised games.

For those with a Sirius radio subscription, you may download the Sirius app from the Apple Store or Google Play Store and tune in to the Miami or New York broadcasts.

