Are Rihanna & Justin Timberlake Performing at the Super Bowl?

UPDATE: There were no surprises at halftime, meaning Rihanna and Timberlake did NOT perform.

So, the latest rumor is that Rihanna and Justin Timberlake will be surprise performers at the Super Bowl 50 Halftime Show. TV personality Elgin Charles posted the below tweet saying that Rihanna and JT will definitely be appearing in the show.

Neither artists, their reps nor the NFL have confirmed the news as of yet. We will have to see if this is fact or fiction.

The confirmed performers this year are headlining band Coldplay, along with Beyonce and Bruno Mars. Both Bruno Mars and Beyonce have previously headlined the Super Bowl, but this time they return as guest entertainers.

Rihanna just dropped her new album “Anti” recently, so being included in the Super Bowl Halftime Show would be fantastic publicity.

According to Perez Hilton, performer Beyonce is reported to be including some kind of “celebrity dance battle” in her performance, so perhaps Rihanna and Justin Timberlake will be included in that.

