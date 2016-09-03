US Open Tennis Live Stream: How to Watch Day 6 for Free

Looking to watch a live stream of the U.S. Open on Saturday? There are a couple of different ways to do so, whether you have a cable subscription or not.

Play at Flushing Meadows starts at 11 a.m. ET and will be broadcast on ESPN from 1 to 6 p.m. ET and on ESPN2 from 6 to 11 p.m. ET.

Here’s a complete rundown of how to watch the action live online or on other devices:

How to Watch Play at Individual Courts

Online

Users can watch play at each individual court live online for free on ESPN3 via WatchESPN.com. This isn’t the actual ESPN broadcast, but watching this way only requires you only to sign in to your internet service provider, rather than an actual TV or cable provider.

Mobile & Other Devices

Live streams of the individual courts are available on the ESPN app, which is free to download at the following places:

App Store

Google Play store

Amazon App store

Windows Store

Roku

Xbox One

How to Watch ESPN Broadcast Without Cable

Online

Users can watch ESPN or ESPN 2’s coverage online via Sling TV, an online streaming service that provides access to select channels for a monthly fee. Here’s how to sign up for a free 7-day trial:

1) Click here to go to the Sling website

2) Click on “Watch Now 7 Days Free”

3) Create an account

4) Select the channel package or packages you want. Make sure to include Sling Orange, which includes ESPN and ESPN 2

5) Enter your payment information. Sling Orange costs $20 per month, but if you cancel your subscription within seven days of signing up, you will not be charged

6) Download the app for your computer to start watching

Mobile & Other Devices

If you have a Sling TV subscription (read above to learn how to start a free trial), you can watch ESPN or ESPN 2’s coverage on the Sling TV app, which is free to download at the following places:

App Store (or Apple TV)

Google Play Store

Amazon App Store (or Amazon Fire TV)

Roku

Xbox One

You can click here for a complete list of devices compatible with the Sling TV app.

How to Watch ESPN Broadcast With Cable

Online

If you have the log-in info for a cable or satellite subscription that includes ESPN, you can watch ESPN’s coverage for free at WatchESPN.com. You’ll need a cable or satellite log-in and password to access the stream.

Mobile & Other Devices

A live stream of ESPN’s coverage is available on the ESPN app, which is free to download at the following places:

App Store

Google Play store

Amazon App store

Windows Store

Roku

Xbox One

As is the case with desktop, you’ll need the log-in for a cable subscription with access to ESPN to watch the stream.