FanDuel NBA Lineup Picks, Advice & Analysis for January 27

After a night in which only four games were on the NBA schedule, there will be ten games for FanDuel participants to pick their rosters from on Friday. Among the teams in action is Cleveland, which has lost four of its last five games entering Friday's matchup with the Brooklyn Nets. With Cleveland there are three clear options from a fantasy standpoint: LeBron James ($10,800), Kyrie Irving ($8,400) and Kevin Love ($7,900). And given Brooklyn's defensive struggles, as they're last in the NBA in scoring defense and 28th in defensive rating, Friday sets up as a night when it may be wise to add at least one of the three aforementioned Cavaliers to your roster.
In the most recent meeting between the two teams, a 116-108 Cleveland victory on January 6, all three enjoyed productive nights. James scored a game-high 36 points with Irving adding 32, and Love posted a double-double with 17 points and 13 rebounds. Both James and Irving exceeded their respective FanDuel averages on that night, with Love falling nearly five points below his average of 36.8 FanDuel points per game. While James has the FanDuel price tag that would result in a team being built around him, both Irving and Love have cap numbers that can provide a little more flexibility when it comes to how the $60,000 is cap room is used.
Here are our FanDuel picks for Friday's games, using the rules of a $60,000 salary cap and a nine-player roster. Stats from Basketball Reference and Rotowire were used in putting this roster together. (Getty)
