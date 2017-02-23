Australia vs. India Cricket 1st Test Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Looking for a live stream of the India vs. Australia 1st Test match at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune? There are number of different ways to watch online, depending on what country you live in.

The match is scheduled to start Thursday, February 23, at 9:30 a.m. IST (3 p.m. AEDT in Australia, 4 a.m. GMT in the UK, and 11 p.m. ET on Wednesday in the United States). Here’s a complete rundown of how to watch the action online or on streaming devices:

How to Watch India vs. Australia 1st Test Live Stream if You’re in the United States

Desktop

With the match being broadcast on Willow, viewers in the United States can watch coverage on Sling TV, an online streaming service that provides access to select channels for a monthly fee. Here’s how to sign up for a free 7-day trial:

1) Click here to go to the Sling website

2) Click on “Watch Now 7 Days Free”

3) Create an account

4) Select the channel package or packages you want. You can pick either “Sling Orange” or “Sling Blue” as your base package, but make sure to include the “World Cricket Extra” add-on, which includes Willow

5) Enter your payment information. Sling Orange costs $20 per month and Sling Blue costs $25 per month, while the World Cricket Extra add-on is $5 per month, but if you cancel your subscription within seven days of signing up, you will not be charged

6) Download the app for your computer to start watching

Mobile & Other Streaming Devices

If you have a Sling TV subscription (read above to learn how to start a free trial), you can watch the match on the Sling TV app, which is free to download in the following places:

App Store (or Apple TV)

Google Play Store

Amazon App Store (or Amazon Fire TV)

Roku

Xbox One

You can click here for a complete list of devices compatible with the Sling TV app.

How to Watch India vs. Australia 1st Test Live Stream if You’re in Australia

Viewers in Australia with a Foxtel Sports subscription can watch a live stream of the match via Foxtel Go.

If you don’t have a cable subscription, you can watch on Foxtel Play, a streaming-only service that allows access to live Foxtel programming. A subscription costs a monthly fee, but a two-week free trial is offered.

Additionally, Foxtel Go and Foxtel Play users can watch a live stream of the match on mobile and other streaming devices via the Foxtel Go app, which is free to download in the following locations:

App Store

Google Play Store

How to Watch India vs. Australia 1st Test Live Stream if You’re in India

Viewers in India can watch a live stream of the match via Hotstar. You can watch it on your desktop right here or you can watch on mobile and other streaming devices via the Hotstar app, which is free to download in the following locations:

App Store

Google Play Store

How to Watch India vs. Australia 1st Test Live Stream if You’re in the UK

Desktop

With the match being broadcast on Sky Sports 2, users with a cable subscription that includes Sky Sports can watch live online via SkySports.com. You’ll need to log in to your cable provider with a user name and password to access the stream.

If you don’t have a cable subscription that includes Sky Sports, you can purchase a Sky Sports Pass, which allows you to watch a live stream of Sky Sports for one day (£6.99), one week (£10.99) or one month (£33.99). You can click here for information on ordering a Sky Sports Pass.

Mobile & Other Streaming Devices

Users with a cable subscription or Sky Sports Pass can watch the match on their mobile or streaming devices via the Sky Go app, which is available to download for free in the following locations:

App Store

Google Play Store