WATCH: Cesc Fabregas Saying ‘Football Is F***ing Unbelievable’

Chelsea are the champions of England and Cesc Fabregas thinks “football is f***ing unbelievable.” You can watch the video of Fabregas, celebrating his second English Premier League win, above. Warning, there is some choice language, obviously. Fabregas was being interviewed along with Gary Cahill by Sky Sports reporter Geoff Shreeves.

The Blues defeated West Bromwich Albion 1-0 at the Hawthorns to win the Premier League in Antonio Conte’s first season as coach. The manager told Sky Sports in the post game:

It’s a great achievement for the players. I have to give thanks for their commitment and work-rate. They showed me great attitude and great desire to try to do something great in the season. Now after this win I think we must be happy and pleased for the whole season.

The winning goal was scored by Michy Batshuayi, a striker who has not been afforded too many opportunities under Conte. You can watch the goal here:

The striker sent out a tweet saying, “God loves unexpected heroes”:

Don't worry I got this yall 😂😂 God loves unexpected heroes ❤ Very happy tonight enjoy the title FAM !!!! #CFC #KTBFFH #Neversurrender pic.twitter.com/8pCEsR3Z2h — Michy Batshuayi (@mbatshuayi) May 12, 2017

Earlier in the game, Fabregas became the victim of an incredible piece of skill from the Baggies stopper center half, Johnny Evans:

here's johnny evans absolutely destroying cesc fàbregas with the most outrageous piece of skill ever produced pic.twitter.com/nEorp1iOTp — adam (@watch7ower) May 12, 2017

Traffic reports coming out of London have told motorists to avoid the area around Chelsea’s stadium in West London:

Fulham Broadway is blocked at junc Harwood Rd/Fulham Rd due to large crowds in the road. Use other routes and expec… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…—

TfL Traffic News (@TfLTrafficNews) May 12, 2017

Many have been talking about Fabregas’ future at Stamford Bridge. Goal.com produced the stats showing that Fabregas has more assists since 2014 than any other player in the Premier League with 36. That put him ahead of Chelsea golden boy Eden Hazard as well as Man City’s godfather, David Silva.

It isn’t the first time that a Premier League winner dropped an f-bomb live on Sky Sports. In 2007, Manchester United’s Wayne Rooney used similar coarse language to describe the feeling of winning the title: