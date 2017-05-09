WWE: Where is Stephanie McMahon on ‘Monday Night Raw’?

Stephanie McMahon has been absent from Monday Night Raw for over a month now. So where is she, exactly, and when will she return?

Within the WWE storyline, Stephanie McMahon is gone because she is recovering from an injury sustained at WrestleMania 33; during the match between Seth Rollins and Triple H, Rollins pushed Triple H into Stephanie McMahon, and she fell onto a table.

This table spot took place so that there would be a kayfabe explanation for Stephanie’s absence over the next few weeks. The real reason she has been off of Monday Night Raw is that she has been on vacation in the Caribbean with her family.

Stephanie McMahon is expected back on Monday Night Raw soon. Her vacation has now ended, and over these past few days, she has been doing media appearances in London, where Raw is being broadcast from this week.

However, Stephanie McMahon’s return won’t happen for at least another seven days. May 8th’s Raw was pre-taped, and Stephanie McMahon did not appear on it.

It should be interesting to see the dynamic between Stephanie McMahon and Kurt Angle, who became the Monday Night Raw general manager in April. McMahon has not been on the show since Angle returned.

In a recent interview with The National, Stephanie McMahon said she’s excited to work with Kurt Angle.

“I can’t wait to work with Kurt,” she said. “Kurt is so entertaining. He is really funny. I think it is going to be so much and hopefully having that interaction and this time the situation is a little bit different as I am the boss.”